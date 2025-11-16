Jake Tapper's Selective Outrage: Epstein Victims Ignored for Years, Now They're His Political Prop

Today, Jake Tapper is furiously tweeting about the victims of Jeffrey Epstein. What a heart he has.

Epstein survivors make last-minute push to convince House Republicans to release fileshttps://t.co/jbrKwOzJ6a pic.twitter.com/JKncymbIZh — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) November 16, 2025

Tapper really wants those big bad House Republicans to care about these victims.

Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein are making a last-minute public push to convince House Republicans to vote to release all of the files related to the convicted sex offender with an emotional direct-to-camera appeal. The public service announcement was created by World Without Exploitation, which fights against sexual exploitation, and released Sunday evening ahead of this week’s highly anticipated vote. In the video, a number of Epstein’s survivors hold up photos from their teenage years, when they allegedly first encountered the financier, who died by suicide in 2019. “I suffered so much pain,” they say through tears, before stating how old they were when they met the sex offender: 14, 16, 17. “This is me, when I met Jeffrey Epstein.” “There are about a thousand of us,” one survivor says; another voice says: “It’s time to bring the secrets out of the shadows.” A message flashes on the screen that reads: “Call your congress member and demand they release ALL of the Epstein files.”

Just one thing ... Tapper's newfound concern is a bit strange. He hasn't tweeted about the Epstein 'issue' for the last four years.

Jake, there is a gap in your posts about Epstein from Dec 2021 to June 2025. Why? pic.twitter.com/GU9w78e0Xi — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 17, 2025

It's a fair question.

He was “busy” 🤣 — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) November 17, 2025

Clearly.

There's also a gap in his "reporting" where he has these victims on so they can name names. — Republicanvet91 (@Republicanvet91) November 17, 2025

It's almost like he has a whole show on every single day and he could allow these victims to tell their stories.

The video in question appears to be a public service announcement (PSA) created by World Without Exploitation, an organization that fights against sexual exploitation. Huummm I wonder what organization or foundation is involved in it? — ElBigote (@DonElBigote) November 17, 2025

And who is funding it.

Tapper is a waste of oxygen — Real_Cueball_Carmichael (@REAL_CUEBALL) November 17, 2025

Why didn’t you have them on to push Democrats to release them four years ago, Jake? https://t.co/HMJke439i9 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 17, 2025

Jake has some questions to answer.

Did I miss this all-hands-on-deck push from the media and cultural establishment for the release last year when Biden could’ve done it unilaterally? https://t.co/ftIo1orDOA — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 16, 2025

There was nothing to miss because they were silent. This is just a new way to try and indict Trump and Republicans so they are now feigning concern.

Jake, just have them on your show to tell you everything they know. That seems like a good use of journalism. Maybe you could have done that years ago, instead of right now, when you think it helps you politically. https://t.co/eKcbh9kJDz — Magills (@magills_) November 17, 2025

Do the right thing, Jake!

