Body Cam Footage Shows Bystanders Rescue a Cop From His Burning Car
ICE Storms the South as Charlotte's Mayor Fails to Freeze Out the Feds
Schumer’s Shoes: Dem Ro Khanna Touts ‘Dynamic’ Elizabeth Warren or Cory Booker to...
Ballsy Move: Democrat Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey Appoints MAN in Dress to Head...
Swing Schiff: Dem Senator Is Now Asking ‘Why Can’t We Be Friends?’ After...
Sen. Rick Scott Promotes Florida: 'Socialism Never Works'
@Pontifex: 'There Can Be No Peace Without Justice'
House Republican Leaders Address Costs
Scott Jennings So INFURIATES Miles Taylor That He Goes FULL Rage-Donkey, Admits Something...
LOOK on Eric Swalwell's Face in Viral Video Where He Asks Kash Patel...
Jamie Raskin in SERIOUS Cover His Butt Mode After (Illegally?) Obtaining Ghislaine Maxwell...
VIP
Billionaire Who Apologized for Epstein Meeting (and Donated BIGLY to Spanberger) Doth Prot...
WOW: Scott Jennings Gets High-Ranking Democrat Consultant to Admit WHOPPER of a Trump...
'Because It Fit the NARRATIVE': Kash Patel Drops COVID BOMBSHELL During Glenn Beck...

Jake Tapper's Selective Outrage: Epstein Victims Ignored for Years, Now They're His Political Prop

justmindy
justmindy | 9:40 PM on November 16, 2025
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Today, Jake Tapper is furiously tweeting about the victims of Jeffrey Epstein. What a heart he has.

Advertisement

Tapper really wants those big bad House Republicans to care about these victims. 

Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein are making a last-minute public push to convince House Republicans to vote to release all of the files related to the convicted sex offender with an emotional direct-to-camera appeal.

The public service announcement was created by World Without Exploitation, which fights against sexual exploitation, and released Sunday evening ahead of this week’s highly anticipated vote. In the video, a number of Epstein’s survivors hold up photos from their teenage years, when they allegedly first encountered the financier, who died by suicide in 2019.

“I suffered so much pain,” they say through tears, before stating how old they were when they met the sex offender: 14, 16, 17. “This is me, when I met Jeffrey Epstein.”

“There are about a thousand of us,” one survivor says; another voice says: “It’s time to bring the secrets out of the shadows.”

A message flashes on the screen that reads: “Call your congress member and demand they release ALL of the Epstein files.”

Just one thing ... Tapper's newfound concern is a bit strange. He hasn't tweeted about the Epstein 'issue' for the last four years. 

Recommended

ICE Storms the South as Charlotte's Mayor Fails to Freeze Out the Feds
Eric V.
Advertisement

It's a fair question.

Clearly.

It's almost like he has a whole show on every single day and he could allow these victims to tell their stories. 

And who is funding it.

Advertisement

Jake has some questions to answer.

There was nothing to miss because they were silent. This is just a new way to try and indict Trump and Republicans so they are now feigning concern. 

Do the right thing, Jake!

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CONGRESS HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES JAKE TAPPER JEFFREY EPSTEIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ICE Storms the South as Charlotte's Mayor Fails to Freeze Out the Feds
Eric V.
Scott Jennings So INFURIATES Miles Taylor That He Goes FULL Rage-Donkey, Admits Something CRAZY (Watch)
Sam J.
Body Cam Footage Shows Bystanders Rescue a Cop From His Burning Car
Eric V.
Swing Schiff: Dem Senator Is Now Asking ‘Why Can’t We Be Friends?’ After Decade-Long War With Trump
Warren Squire
Ballsy Move: Democrat Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey Appoints MAN in Dress to Head WOMEN’S Commission
Warren Squire
Jamie Raskin in SERIOUS Cover His Butt Mode After (Illegally?) Obtaining Ghislaine Maxwell Emails (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

ICE Storms the South as Charlotte's Mayor Fails to Freeze Out the Feds Eric V.
Advertisement