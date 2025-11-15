Michelle Obama: Grow Up, Peasants—Then Maybe I’ll Grace You With a Presidential Run

Michelle Obama wants y'all to grow up before she will consider running for President. With that threat, hopefully America will stay as childlike as possible.
Michelle Obama says she's not making a run at the White House until the country grows up a bit. https://t.co/2f63yPvVFR— TMZ (@TMZ) November 14, 2025
🎥: YouTube/michelleobama pic.twitter.com/RPQjmdh0bM
My theory that each of these tours is designed to tell Dem higher-ups to stop asking her to run for stuff gets very literal support, here. https://t.co/Lu5fU0xFGO— Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 14, 2025
It's certainly not making her more likable.
She looks like the unhappiest super hero in the world. Maybe it's because she has to wear multiple capes? One shredded cape? A dress with a cape? https://t.co/ODv3QMHyQk— Chloe in Texas (@ChloeChloeChl19) November 15, 2025
Bless her heart.
I've met homeless ppl who were more grateful and happy than this elitist person. https://t.co/tXVYh3ZYQh— Jessa G. (@SweetGaelicGirl) November 14, 2025
She clearly has the hardest life ever know to man.
She would never win plus she has zero experience!!— Jordan R (@UncleJoJo0620) November 15, 2025
Also she is not as popular as she thinks!! https://t.co/gUfxrLUpzk pic.twitter.com/Qj83ul5Sec
She refuses to accept Kamala was just a bad candidate and it had nothing to do with her gender.
NEVER GROW UP AMERICA!! 😂🥳🥳 https://t.co/mpUJIYj1SU— Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) November 14, 2025
https://t.co/gEaIvMcb4Z pic.twitter.com/FcYzIc0fat— G (@stevensongs) November 15, 2025
She's far less entertaining.
Never passes up an opportunity to let everyone know how disappointed she is in America https://t.co/rHxiv3NUSJ— Amy Miller (@ThatAmyMiller) November 15, 2025
At least she's consistent.
The country: https://t.co/X3ntw1YRJx pic.twitter.com/RlsR0paaSP— Drew Birling (@actdrewary) November 15, 2025
Kamala’s loss had nothing to do with her gender. It had everything to do with her failed record and inability to form coherent sentences. Michelle’s husband Barack didn’t even want to endorse Kamala. He did so begrudgingly. https://t.co/LWPSlGFMiY— Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) November 14, 2025
Barack only endorsed Kamala when he couldn't pretend Joe was a lucid human any longer.
God she's insufferable.— Misti ⭐️ (@RangersBlonde) November 15, 2025
1. No one in their right mind is looking at you to run.
2. Most men I know would have no problem voting for a good female candidate.
3. She ain't it. https://t.co/rCdaC6n7wt
That about sums it up.
Listen to this wackadoodle talk about our country like it would be our privilege if she was our leader. She is gross and delusional. https://t.co/Z7vLyHBFs2— Karma Killer (@KimDavi27184690) November 15, 2025
“You don’t deserve me” would surely be a winning campaign message https://t.co/d5i9Z28sjH— Sunny (@sunnyright) November 14, 2025
Forget about whatever political side you're on for a moment - Michelle Obama is objectively one of the most unlikable public figures we've ever seen.— terry schappert (@terryschappert) November 15, 2025
And despite what she tells you over and over - it has nothing to do with her race or gender. https://t.co/Ai4PcMz3Zv
It's really no wonder Barack is never seen with her.
