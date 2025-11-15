Epstein's Live Coaching: How a Predator Schooled a Dem Congresswoman on Torpedoing Trump...
Scott Jennings Tells Frantic Dem That Epstein Was Just Connected to a Member...
'I Want a Pony': Seattle Mayor-Elect Katie Wilson Shares Her Wish List
VIP
Crowded House: Why Speaker Mike Johnson Is Saying ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’ for...
Hasan Piker: Trashing Gal Gadot as a 'Terrible Actress' While Vacationing in China...
VIP
Ben Crump's Latest Crusade: Defending Illegals and Distorting the Law
Michelle Obama Wants to Wash White Women Right Out of Her Hair—Demands They...
From Childless Swagger to McNugget Surrender: A Humbled Parent Eats His 2019 Tweet
'Comparable,' Says NHS About Drug-Stimulated 'Chestfeeding Liquid' & the Internet Collecti...
Zoom and Gloom: Remote DNC Union Workers Are Furious They’re Being Ordered Back...
Payday Blues: Workers Scrape By While EBT Queen Hoards $23K—Taxpayers, Grab Your Pitchfork...
Interview or Interrogation? Scott Jennings Explains What Katie Couric Was Trying to Coax...
Sheepness in Seattle: CNN’s Erin Burnett Gets Starry-Eyed Over the Latest Big City...
Thanks! LOL! Newsom Press Office's Hate-Meme Accidentally Makes JD Vance Look Even COOLER...

Michelle Obama: Grow Up, Peasants—Then Maybe I’ll Grace You With a Presidential Run

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on November 15, 2025
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File

Michelle Obama wants y'all to grow up before she will consider running for President. With that threat, hopefully America will stay as childlike as possible. 

Advertisement

It's certainly not making her more likable. 

Bless her heart.

She clearly has the hardest life ever know to man. 

Recommended

Scott Jennings Tells Frantic Dem That Epstein Was Just Connected to a Member of Her Party
Warren Squire
Advertisement

She refuses to accept Kamala was just a bad candidate and it had nothing to do with her gender.

She's far less entertaining.

At least she's consistent.

Barack only endorsed Kamala when he couldn't pretend Joe was a lucid human any longer. 

Advertisement

That about sums it up.

It's really no wonder Barack is never seen with her.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS 2028 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY KAMALA HARRIS MICHELLE OBAMA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Tells Frantic Dem That Epstein Was Just Connected to a Member of Her Party
Warren Squire
Epstein's Live Coaching: How a Predator Schooled a Dem Congresswoman on Torpedoing Trump in Real Time
justmindy
'I Want a Pony': Seattle Mayor-Elect Katie Wilson Shares Her Wish List
Gordon K
From Childless Swagger to McNugget Surrender: A Humbled Parent Eats His 2019 Tweet
justmindy
Interview or Interrogation? Scott Jennings Explains What Katie Couric Was Trying to Coax From Fetterman
Warren Squire
Michelle Obama Wants to Wash White Women Right Out of Her Hair—Demands They Don’t Even Think About Her
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings Tells Frantic Dem That Epstein Was Just Connected to a Member of Her Party Warren Squire
Advertisement