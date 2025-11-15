Michelle Obama: Grow Up, Peasants—Then Maybe I’ll Grace You With a Presidential Run

Michelle Obama wants y'all to grow up before she will consider running for President. With that threat, hopefully America will stay as childlike as possible.

Michelle Obama says she's not making a run at the White House until the country grows up a bit. https://t.co/2f63yPvVFR



🎥: YouTube/michelleobama pic.twitter.com/RPQjmdh0bM — TMZ (@TMZ) November 14, 2025

My theory that each of these tours is designed to tell Dem higher-ups to stop asking her to run for stuff gets very literal support, here. https://t.co/Lu5fU0xFGO — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 14, 2025

It's certainly not making her more likable.

She looks like the unhappiest super hero in the world. Maybe it's because she has to wear multiple capes? One shredded cape? A dress with a cape? https://t.co/ODv3QMHyQk — Chloe in Texas (@ChloeChloeChl19) November 15, 2025

Bless her heart.

I've met homeless ppl who were more grateful and happy than this elitist person. https://t.co/tXVYh3ZYQh — Jessa G. (@SweetGaelicGirl) November 14, 2025

She clearly has the hardest life ever know to man.

She would never win plus she has zero experience!!



Also she is not as popular as she thinks!! https://t.co/gUfxrLUpzk pic.twitter.com/Qj83ul5Sec — Jordan R (@UncleJoJo0620) November 15, 2025

She refuses to accept Kamala was just a bad candidate and it had nothing to do with her gender.

She's far less entertaining.

Never passes up an opportunity to let everyone know how disappointed she is in America https://t.co/rHxiv3NUSJ — Amy Miller (@ThatAmyMiller) November 15, 2025

At least she's consistent.

Kamala’s loss had nothing to do with her gender. It had everything to do with her failed record and inability to form coherent sentences. Michelle’s husband Barack didn’t even want to endorse Kamala. He did so begrudgingly. https://t.co/LWPSlGFMiY — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) November 14, 2025

Barack only endorsed Kamala when he couldn't pretend Joe was a lucid human any longer.

God she's insufferable.

1. No one in their right mind is looking at you to run.

2. Most men I know would have no problem voting for a good female candidate.

3. She ain't it. https://t.co/rCdaC6n7wt — Misti ⭐️ (@RangersBlonde) November 15, 2025

That about sums it up.

Listen to this wackadoodle talk about our country like it would be our privilege if she was our leader. She is gross and delusional. https://t.co/Z7vLyHBFs2 — Karma Killer (@KimDavi27184690) November 15, 2025

“You don’t deserve me” would surely be a winning campaign message https://t.co/d5i9Z28sjH — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 14, 2025

Forget about whatever political side you're on for a moment - Michelle Obama is objectively one of the most unlikable public figures we've ever seen.

And despite what she tells you over and over - it has nothing to do with her race or gender. https://t.co/Ai4PcMz3Zv — terry schappert (@terryschappert) November 15, 2025

It's really no wonder Barack is never seen with her.

