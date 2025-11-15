Atlantic Scribbler Conor Friedersdorf Forgets Obama Was Basically Jesus 2.0, Rails Against POTUS Worship

Conor Friedersdorf is a writer for 'The Atlantic'. Apparently, he has memory loss or blacked out during the Obama Era because he says he is sick of everyone venerating the President like some sort of messiah.

I don't know why so many people fetishize the president. We elect these people to execute the laws. They are not figures above us who warrant extra deference. They are public employees who serve us at our pleasure. The cult of the presidency has to end. https://t.co/SRqUG2JXN7 — Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) November 15, 2025

If anyone is wondering when this started, it was with Obama and it was led by the Media.

pic.twitter.com/SfAavgzC4S — Queen of the Gulf of America and Greenland🌻 (@redandright) November 15, 2025

Clearly started with Obama — RVA Chico 🌲 (@Chico23116) November 15, 2025

Obama was like a religious experience to these people

you need to research cults more deeply — sablethorn (@sablethorn) November 15, 2025

Look at what happened in 2008 with Obama. That's a great starting point.

The problem is that we no longer have a functioning congress. We therefore effectively elect a king every 4 years. — Lady Hecate (@hecate40) November 15, 2025

Because we don't have a royal family to absorb that adulation/gossip and we don't have a common culture any more (other than sports). So in a "diverse" country rather than an ethnically coherent Christian-themed nation...this is what you get. — Paul Miller (@PMillerJD) November 15, 2025

Politicians have become our ugly and nerdy celebrities.

Yes, it's quite the mystery why pic.twitter.com/AZ8T6GTHHc — Maddog301 (@maddog301) November 15, 2025

Never forget.

I just want a dude (or dudette) who will responsibly run the bureaucracy and defend the country. — alboalt (@albo_alt) November 15, 2025

To be fair, a President won't ever save a country. People need to stop thinking they will. They can make good changes, but the American people are the ones who will determine the ultimate fate of the country.

The cult of reverence for all elected politicias must end. Including a reduction in their perks — Soozer (@Soozer4) November 15, 2025

It's the office of the presidency that is to be revered, not the person. The democratic and peaceful transition of power is a great achievement. We show respect to the person passing through so as not to diminish the greatness of the office for future generations. — Tony Katsabanis (@TonyKatsabanis) November 15, 2025

This start with Clinton or Obama? — thedude (@dosgloves) November 15, 2025

A mystery that will never be solved pic.twitter.com/NnEYI6eB8f — Stuart Selsome (@SelsomeStuart) November 15, 2025

There you go!

It's a mystery.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lies.

