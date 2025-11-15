Atlantic Scribbler Conor Friedersdorf Forgets Obama Was Basically Jesus 2.0, Rails Against POTUS Worship

Jennifer Welch: Trump Participated in Pedophilia Ring, Accuses Mike Johnson of 'Christian...
justmindy | 8:30 PM on November 15, 2025
AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa

Conor Friedersdorf is a writer for 'The Atlantic'. Apparently, he has memory loss or blacked out during the Obama Era because he says he is sick of everyone venerating the President like some sort of messiah.

If anyone is wondering when this started, it was with Obama and it was led by the Media.

Obama was like a religious experience to these people 

Look at what happened in 2008 with Obama. That's a great starting point.

Politicians have become our ugly and nerdy celebrities. 

Never forget.

To be fair, a President won't ever save a country. People need to stop thinking they will. They can make good changes, but the American people are the ones who will determine the ultimate fate of the country. 

There you go!

It's a mystery. 

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lies.

