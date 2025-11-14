'Comparable,' Says NHS About Drug-Stimulated 'Chestfeeding Liquid' & the Internet Collecti...
From Childless Swagger to McNugget Surrender: A Humbled Parent Eats His 2019 Tweet

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on November 14, 2025
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

The old adage of 'the best parents are the people who have never been parents' played out right in front of X users eyes. Back in 2019, Jourdan Lewis sent this tweet. 

Oh, Jourdan was a man very high on his own supply. He knew he would never sink to feeding his own kids such garbage. 

Oh, and boy did those golden arches get him. Six years later, he admitted he had no idea what he was talking about. Heh.

At least, Jourdan is honest.

It really does. All parents have been there, though.

Just substitute apple slices for the French Fries occasionally. 

The timeline really is perfect sometimes. 

Of course, the perfect parent parade had to come through the comment section, as well. 

That's the first step to acceptance, after all. 

MENTAL HEALTH PARENTAL RIGHTS

