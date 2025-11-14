From Childless Swagger to McNugget Surrender: A Humbled Parent Eats His 2019 Tweet

The old adage of 'the best parents are the people who have never been parents' played out right in front of X users eyes. Back in 2019, Jourdan Lewis sent this tweet.

My kids ain’t go know what McDonald’s taste like. — Jourdan Lewis (@JourdanJD) June 26, 2019

Mine gonna eff up some mcchickens and fries — chido (@ChidobeAwuzie) June 26, 2019

I callBS, when u in a tight spot and kids get hungry u gotta do what u gotta do. — HowMyDirkTaste (@mavsfan0) June 26, 2019

Yea, YOU. — Jourdan Lewis (@JourdanJD) June 26, 2019

These comments are disturbing. — Jourdan Lewis (@JourdanJD) June 26, 2019

Oh, Jourdan was a man very high on his own supply. He knew he would never sink to feeding his own kids such garbage.

My parents thought the same thing. Then I made friends with parents who fed them McDonald's ...who would then feed me McDonald's. Can't stop the golden arches. They will get you. pic.twitter.com/6QiVbXxyxD — Da' Wallabee Champ (@dawallabeechamp) June 26, 2019

Oh, and boy did those golden arches get him. Six years later, he admitted he had no idea what he was talking about. Heh.

You made them babies wait this long for Mickey Ds smh — . (@I_BeChillin_) November 14, 2025

Naw I’m just remembering I tweeted this lmao — Jourdan Lewis (@JourdanJD) November 14, 2025

At least, Jourdan is honest.

Pre-parenthood arrogance makes the humbling go even harder 🙏🏻 — Sour Patch Lyds ن (@sourpatchlyds) November 14, 2025

It really does. All parents have been there, though.

Ha! The most judgmental parents are the ones who haven't had kids yet. 😏 — Chrissy Stalions (@italianstalions) November 14, 2025

Yep. But at least you probably keep it to a very minimum like we do. — Valeri Trombley: Musician, Coach, Commentator (@ValeriTrombley) November 14, 2025

Just substitute apple slices for the French Fries occasionally.

Lol that's what I said too. It didn't last long. — Moisie (@Moir60612) November 14, 2025

The timeline really is perfect sometimes.

my kids didn't know what soda was until they became teenagers.. I think my youngest was 16 before she tried root beer for the first time. Neither drink any of it to this day.. — John 🇺🇸 (@JVTacoma) November 14, 2025

My kids still don’t know what it tastes like 😂 — Kari Bundy (@truthwithkari) November 14, 2025

Of course, the perfect parent parade had to come through the comment section, as well.

Lol at least you admitted it. — Oscar Gutierrez (@Osrrez) November 14, 2025

That's the first step to acceptance, after all.

