DeSantis Schools Polis on Pot: FL Rejects Corporate Weed Push as CO's $3B 'Jackpot' Can't Fix Potholes

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on November 14, 2025
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Last year, voters in Florida refused to pass a ballot amendment making recreational weed legal. Governor Ron DeSantis agreed with that decision.

Yes, yes they did.

Thanks to John Morgan of Morgan and Morgan and Morgan and Morgan. 

Governor DeSantis then shared what a big fat failure it has been in Colorado.

Colorado's Democrat Governor took issue with reality and clapped back on X.

DeSantis explained how it could be done with good governance and not polluting your air and making going out in public a disgusting experience. 

Someone has to do it 

Can't argue with DeSantis' success. 

