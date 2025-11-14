DeSantis Schools Polis on Pot: FL Rejects Corporate Weed Push as CO's $3B 'Jackpot' Can't Fix Potholes

Last year, voters in Florida refused to pass a ballot amendment making recreational weed legal. Governor Ron DeSantis agreed with that decision.
9 in 10 Florida voters want the right to vote on marijuana legalization themselves, not have lawmakers block the ballot.https://t.co/FApcqG2bfr— Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) November 12, 2025
Didn’t we already vote no on this?!??? https://t.co/7X3xOSK8tl— Brittany (@thebrittanyjea) November 12, 2025
Yes, yes they did.
It’s the corporate weed oligarchy telling you they won’t take “no” for an answer. https://t.co/CZFXwvtEeD— Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) November 12, 2025
Thanks to John Morgan of Morgan and Morgan and Morgan and Morgan.
Corporate weed is going to be on the ballot again. It's bogus they're making it "better" while still baking in the corporate benefit through licensure— Chris (@LivemusicCJ) November 12, 2025
The ballot language would still have to pass Supreme Court review — the way it is written is vulnerable to challenge on multiple fronts.— Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) November 12, 2025
Plus, there is an ongoing investigation into petition fraud and they might not have enough verified petitions. https://t.co/T0Yw95Zs7q
Well, that has not been the experience in Colorado. The tax revenue from marijuana sales has fallen dramatically in recent years — largely because imposing taxes makes the black market marijuana more economical.— Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) November 12, 2025
Hence, why states like CO have seen an increase in the black… https://t.co/L28FnIOMo4
Governor DeSantis then shared what a big fat failure it has been in Colorado.
Colorado has collected over $3B in marijuana tax revenue to pave roads, build schools, rec centers and so much more, all while successfully cracking down on the underground market. Oh, and we didn't use $50M in taxpayer dollars to block access to freedom. But you do you. https://t.co/DqPVk8PpTu— Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) November 12, 2025
Colorado's Democrat Governor took issue with reality and clapped back on X.
$3 billion over more than a decade is chump change. I’ve cut more than $7 billion in taxes in half that time.— Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) November 13, 2025
But even then, seems like CO roads leave a lot to be desired. https://t.co/PdOrJNVsUm pic.twitter.com/Dp7LTf7DbH
DeSantis explained how it could be done with good governance and not polluting your air and making going out in public a disgusting experience.
DeSantis… is right about our roads. 😂 it’s like the Oregon trail here https://t.co/2zNNpKGMTq pic.twitter.com/pTWxulpag9— Travis Morrell, MD MPH (@MorrellMDmph) November 14, 2025
This new feud makes me so happy! It’s nice to see someone outside of Colorado call Polis on his failing policies. 🔥 https://t.co/dlGFclojUe— Concerned for Colorado (@concernedforco) November 13, 2025
Someone has to do it
Colorado roads are a total embarrassment! 😩😭😡 https://t.co/oIyRuNcbdG— Leslie Hanks (@Leslie4PreBorns) November 13, 2025
I'm enjoying @RonDeSantis dressing down Polis— Recovering Woke (@dnvr_is_burning) November 13, 2025
Keep going, Ron...the CO economy is in the toilet under Dem control (economic growth from top 5 to bottom 10, inflation & personal debt #1 in the country, personal income growth from top 3 to #39), there's tons of fodder https://t.co/JegaaK53UY
Can't argue with DeSantis' success.
