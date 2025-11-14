VIP
Hasan Piker: Trashing Gal Gadot as a 'Terrible Actress' While Vacationing in China to Normalize the CCP

justmindy
justmindy | 8:40 PM on November 14, 2025
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

In today's entry for worst person on the internet, the winner (once again) is Hasan Piker. Today, he has beef with Gal Gadot. At least he isn't abusing a dog out of anger, this time. 

Hasan Piker is about to prove his point.

For weeks, the wildly popular Twitch streamer and leftist commentator has been following the online discourse surrounding the assassination of Charlie Kirk. The topic is personal for Piker, who was scheduled to debate Kirk at Dartmouth College 15 days after the right-wing political activist was gunned down on a Utah campus. Authorities charged college student Tyler Robinson with the crime, but lately, a civil war has erupted among conservatives over conspiratorial claims that the Mossad had a hand in the murder. “You would be surprised at how many people believe that stuff,” he says as he mulls the menu options at a crowded Chelsea restaurant on a brisk October morning. “I watch every Candace Owens,” Piker says, referring to the new-media star of the far right who has fanned the flames of the Israel theory. He nods in the direction of our waiter: “It’s the reason why I know exactly where he is coming from with the Charlie-Israel thing. For me, no matter how far-fetched the conspiracy is, if it is getting 2 million views in 24 hours, that means a lot of people are tuning in to it. That means a lot of people are paying attention to it. And in this day and age, I think a lot of people are believing it.” Piker feels no allyship with Owens even if they share the belief that Israel is a malignant force. He is merely a student of the attention economy, a space in which he is thriving. With nearly 3 million followers on Twitch and 1.75 million YouTube subscribers, the 34-year-old influencer seems like a possible answer to the question of when the left will find its own Joe Rogan. As the next generation turns more conservative and alpha males like Andrew Tate ascend, Piker offers an alternative vision and the rare ability to sway an election. As an early and enthusiastic supporter of Zohran Mamdani, Piker played a key role in helping catapult the New York mayoral candidate to Gracie Mansion by spreading the Democrat’s socialist message to his legion of fans.

In other words, Piker will do or say whatever is necessary to get attention. He doesn't have any moral compass outside of clicks to make him money.

The fact that so many young people listen to him is the very dark part.

The secret is, they agree with him. That's why the notion the 'JOOS' run the Media is so hilarious. Degrading Jewish people and Israel is the new hotness. 

That's because he's also a Communist or at least its biggest fan.

