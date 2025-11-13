We Feed Dead People ... SNAP Fraud Scandal Unveils Systemic Corruption and a Total Need for Reform

In 'Sixth Sense' the kid said he could see dead people, but apparently in America we feed dead people.

🚨 BREAKING: In a jaw-dropping revelation, Sec. Brooke Rollins found 5,000 DEAD PEOPLE getting SNAP, and 500,000 PEOPLE getting SNAP "2 times under the same name."



And that's just what they've confirmed...



"This light has now been shined one of the most CORRUPT, DISFUNCTIONAL… pic.twitter.com/GfCN49yAwN — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 13, 2025

There is a huge problem with our SNAP system.

SMH. Is anything run right within this God forsaken government?



The answer is NO and opening it back up is just dumb.



End all current programs and start over.



Waste and abuse to the highest level. https://t.co/pv64VK7XaE — Miranda Nicole (@MirandaNicole84) November 13, 2025

Throw it all out the window.

Multiple SNAP accounts to one recipient have tens of thousands of $ in them, these EBT cards avoid the, IRS, WELFARE audits, bank audits & are invisible unless you see one card receipt. At the top.. DOGE knows https://t.co/445kooo595 pic.twitter.com/zlzjJbkTfe — rdl (@zaderzees) November 13, 2025

This just can’t happen, fraud is true evil. https://t.co/RTZh6EhNO6 — Brendan Unkrich (@BrendanUnkrich) November 13, 2025

Ridiculous how people are able to get away with this! https://t.co/0xo8KJNczb — Simply Michelle (@hurrihottie) November 13, 2025

It's ridiculous and sickening.

Great, did we remove them from the list? Or just identify them. https://t.co/96sT6Jl7p2 — Patriotmom6 (@Patriotmom64) November 13, 2025

OK, so back that up. How do dead people use snap cards? That’s what we need to explained to us.



WHO is using their snap cards? That is a federal offense. Who’s going after them? https://t.co/w77Z5pZTa9 — Truthforthepeople (@Truth1776USA) November 13, 2025

Oh, someone alive is definitely using the card. They need to be prosecuted.

They need to give a 30 day notice for everyone to reapply or lose their benefits so they we can clean up the system.



Refusal to clean it up is allowing corruption and fraud. — Nick🔎 (@NickProbes) November 13, 2025

That sounds like a good plan.

Awesome first start.



Let's verify it's ALIVE people, and ONE benefit stream per person.



Super basic common sense stuff. Shouldn't be controversial. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 13, 2025

All of our tax dollars are being stolen💯 — Sputnik🛰️ (@VasBroughtToX) November 13, 2025

Complete and utter, rampant theft. Must be reined in totally. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 13, 2025

Something has got to give.

This is unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/SmsrWbxeKP — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) November 13, 2025

Hard to act shocked when the system was built to bleed taxpayers dry. If 5,000 dead people are getting SNAP, imagine what they haven’t found yet.



Real question: who kept this buried for years while calling it “compassion”? — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) November 13, 2025

Democrats benefit from giving people taxpayer money because then they vote for them.

Is this why Minnesota is not letting the federal government audit SNAP? @SenAmyKlobuchar — Sue Ellen (@EstergrenSue) November 13, 2025

Probably.

Don't they just turn it off and make everybody reapply that seems like a no-brainer. At the same time change what these people are able to buy take off all the pop and junk food. I don't understand why this is so complicated. — BrowncoatBrooke 🇺🇸 (@browncoatbrooke) November 13, 2025

It may be the only way to straighten things out.

