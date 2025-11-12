Lib Meltdown: Pat McAfee Interviews Trump on Veterans Day—Leftists Explode in Rage

Liberals are so deranged they get mad at journalists for interviewing the most powerful man in the free world. How stupid is that?

🚨 BREAKING: Pat McAfee just FIRED BACK at liberals who are outraged he interviewed President Trump today 🫳🎤



"For the immediate people that are mad - it's the president of the United States. It's Veterans Day. He's the Commander-in-Chief. Obviously, if we have the opportunity… pic.twitter.com/LQwCMY8LkJ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 11, 2025

I’m irritated by the Libs who complain about Fox and Pat interviewing President Trump. He is THE President of the USA. He’s not a candidate. He’s the guy. Also if it was Obama these same people would be loving it. https://t.co/eKNZge7DUo — Jeff Decker (@J_Decker47) November 12, 2025

It's the most ridiculous stance imaginable.

Like, it’s not that deep… he didn’t discuss policy and trash democrats. He interviewed the current president about the military he is overseeing… you guys just love being mad and the only person it’s hurting is you lol https://t.co/1TbDcZuHUQ — Megan Peach (@megg_peachh) November 11, 2025

These people are so obsessed with politics they can't think of anything else.

Yes. He is freaking funny. Love the guy.



They’re just pissed people do like him so they have gone overboard with their lies and propaganda. https://t.co/GHNXxcg7mf — Jim Reiss III (@ReissW3Ms) November 12, 2025

They have done nothing but try to destroy him since 2016 and they are so angry it didn't work.

Why would any broadcaster be ashamed of interviewing Donald Trump?

He won the popular vote.

He won the electoral vote (easily).

The PEOPLE voted him into office.

No need to EVER cower or explain yourself when interviewing Trump. https://t.co/YOIPCXqTyf — Robert Kos (@hoosierkos) November 11, 2025

Is there ever a time Liberals aren't complaining??? If I were rich, I would offer big money for somebody to show me a picture or video of a happy Liberal. One that's not crazy, AKA Tim Walz. Of course even "Dance Hands" has lost all his joy & is complaining now too. https://t.co/CFuK50SutX — Brambles (@Brambles11) November 12, 2025

They are angry and bitter at all times. Their constant rage is their only fuel. Meanwhile, conservatives are happy warriors.

Bravo @PatMcAfeeShow As a journalist you should interview anyone you desire. Wish the players would stand up to their freedom to endorse, communicate with and engage with whoever regardless of the masses opinion. #LineOfDefensePodcast https://t.co/UZkQJrAmfF — Quinton Coples (@QueCeasar) November 12, 2025

It's almost like it's a free country.

Exactly. People are just always looking for something to complain about. Sad that we live in the generation of the offended, and victim hood. Wish I wasn’t a part of the softest generation in history. https://t.co/egS6r1wnnO — scuba (@studmuffin4cm) November 12, 2025

Liberals are not only bullies but the true fascists https://t.co/6u0o9OdTRS — Why Though (@kottonkandy405) November 11, 2025

I think most people would be more surprised if liberals weren’t outraged…🙄 — SK (@SteCK1878) November 11, 2025

Fair point! If they behaved sane and level headed, that would be actually shocking.

