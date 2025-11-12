NYC Mayor-Elect's Wife Pushed 'Gaza Genocide' Lies to Influencers Just Days After October Massacre

Dem Rep Rendered Speechless While CSPAN Caller Dropped Truth Nukes About the Shutdown...
justmindy
justmindy | 3:25 PM on November 12, 2025
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

A woman who created something called the 'Sigh, Swoon' journal that's apparently popular, looked up Zohran Mamdani's girlfriend (it's actually his wife now), and found she had sent her a private message not so long ago. 

Mere days after the October 7 massacre in Israel, she was already sending private messages encouraging people to support Palestine and call Israel's response 'genocide'. What a loser!

People were kidding themselves if they don't think Mamdani is a full on hater of Israel. He very clearly is. He doesn't just hate 'Zionists'. He hates all Jews.

They will do anything in their power to turn people against Israel and the Jews and now her husband has a powerful platform with lots of power to wield. That's terrifying. 

If it walks like a duck and talks like a duck, it might possibly be a dang duck. 

For example, their husbands can be elected Mayor of one of the largest cities in America in that 2 years. 

Many Americans knew this. Only half the population of New York seemed to have missed the memo.

