NYC Mayor-Elect's Wife Pushed 'Gaza Genocide' Lies to Influencers Just Days After October Massacre

A woman who created something called the 'Sigh, Swoon' journal that's apparently popular, looked up Zohran Mamdani's girlfriend (it's actually his wife now), and found she had sent her a private message not so long ago.

I just looked at Mamdani’s gf for the first time on ig and she had messaged me 2 years ago pic.twitter.com/5FzNYJ4WKP — sigh ‎ ‎ ‎ ⊹ swoon (@sighswoon) November 11, 2025

Mere days after the October 7 massacre in Israel, she was already sending private messages encouraging people to support Palestine and call Israel's response 'genocide'. What a loser!

Why are everyone on X surprised?

Her husband posted about a “genocide” on October 13, 2023, less than a week after the October 7 massacre.

He posted again on October 21, 2023.



Israel’s ground counteroffensive in Gaza began on October 27, 2023 (and even then, it doesn’t… https://t.co/mGCXCQLCw5 pic.twitter.com/Dvus8fgYwP — Ella Kenan (@EllaTravelsLove) November 12, 2025

People were kidding themselves if they don't think Mamdani is a full on hater of Israel. He very clearly is. He doesn't just hate 'Zionists'. He hates all Jews.

there are 2 kinds of people:



those who wittingly + purposefully spread LIES + BLOOD LIBELS



those who didnt



she knew EXACTLY what she was doing––spreading lies and encouraging others to spread lies



Israel did NOT even ENTER Gaza after Oct 7 until days before this https://t.co/v2nCg9LjYd — Josh Wolfe (@wolfejosh) November 12, 2025

They will do anything in their power to turn people against Israel and the Jews and now her husband has a powerful platform with lots of power to wield. That's terrifying.

Indistinguishable from the spam/bot messages that are sent by third world scammers. https://t.co/QXd6Qyh7s3 — captive dreamer (@avaricum777) November 11, 2025

If it walks like a duck and talks like a duck, it might possibly be a dang duck.

they were regularly calling gaza a genocide a month after 10/7. the lesson of the last 2 years is not that we shouldn't be allied with israel, it's how much public opinion can change if you allow people to lie like this for 2 years. https://t.co/Y2oQos40bD — amanda (@amandatalks__) November 11, 2025

For example, their husbands can be elected Mayor of one of the largest cities in America in that 2 years.

November 3, 2023



Less than 1 month after October 7, and a mere 2 weeks after the IDF entered Gaza, Zohran Mamdani’s then girlfriend and now wife was pushing influencers on IG to spread lies about a “Gaza Genocide.” https://t.co/rI3GlITQSd — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) November 12, 2025

November 3, 2023, the wife of the new mayor elect of New York.

Less than a month after the massacre.



But that shouldn't come as a surprise:

The pro-Palestinian camp began making genocide accusations while Hamas was slaughtering and raping Israelis (look at the screenshot right… https://t.co/mGCXCQLCw5 pic.twitter.com/NAWZLpLgpM — Ella Kenan (@EllaTravelsLove) November 12, 2025

Many Americans knew this. Only half the population of New York seemed to have missed the memo.

