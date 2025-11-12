Seattle's Nepo-Baby on Brink of Victory: Wilson Poised to Win in a Nail-Biter, Thanks to Parent's Checks

Why Is Bernie Sanders Always So Angry? X Has a Few Theories
justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on November 12, 2025
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

To run for Mayor of a major city as a Democrat these days, it seems there are a few necessary qualifications: major Leftist, nepo baby who never had a job and are being supported by their parents. 

Lefty Seattle mayoral challenger Katie Wilson is on track to win out over incumbent Bruce Harrell — thanks in part to her parents 2,700 miles away in New York state, who send her money for expenses.

Wilson, 43, leads Harrell, 67, by a razor-thin margin of 50.25% as officials continue to count the ballots from Election Day, according to the latest numbers obtained by King 5.

In the meantime, Wilson revealed that her parents — both professors — have been funding her personal life with cash payments.

Yes, her parents in New York fund her life so she can run for Mayor. This is a 43 year old woman who needs her parents to send her money to live.

“They send me a check periodically to help with the child care expenses,” Wilson, 43, told KUOW last month.

That money goes toward day care for Wilson’s 2-year-old, which costs $2,200 per month, so she can focus on her campaign, she told the outlet.

The crushing expenses of living in Seattle inspired her to run for office in the first place, said the mayoral hopeful, who moved to Seattle in her 20s with her now-husband.

“My husband and I were just kind of juggling our kid back and forth … But then when I decided to run, we’re like, we really need child care,” Wilson told KUOW.

Her parents’ investment may pay off: Wilson, who focused on homelessness, taxing the rich and other progressive policies, is at the cusp of unseating the Democrat Harrell.

Scott Jennings Confronts Young Dem Who’s Worried Venezuela Will Attack U.S. Over Blasted Drug Boats
Warren Squire
Yes, she has a husband, but again, they need her parents to pay for child care for their kid so they don't have to 'juggle this kid back and forth'. These aren't teen parents. These are people well into their forties who can't figure out to manage their kid. 

Maybe if she can't figure out her own life without her parents, she isn't ready to run a major American city. Has anyone considered that fact?

Make it make sense. 

And they are all running for elected office as Democrats.

The margin is razor thin, but it appears she has won tonight's election, so good luck Seattle. 

