Joe Rogan’s Dire Warning: Leftists Mocking Charlie Kirk’s Death Are Driving America Straight to Civil War

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on November 12, 2025
AP Photo/Gregory Payan

Joe Rogan had a stark warning on his show Tuesday. He aimed the message at Leftists celebrating the death of Charlie Kirk.

Podcast host Joe Rogan warned on Tuesday that not just the death of TPUSA co-founder Charlie Kirk, but the celebration of it indicates the country is inching closer to a civil war.

Rogan spoke with his guest, Brian Redban, about how there has been a chaotic back-and forth tit-for-tat between America’s political left and right in recent years.

He argued the stark division within the country was expressed by the murder of Kirk during a campus event this past September.

“Charlie Kirk gets shot and people are celebrating like, ‘whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. You want people to die that you disagree with?’ Like, where are we right now on the scale of one-to-civil war? Where are we? Are we at seven? Because I thought we were at a five. I thought we were like four. Four or five,” he said on Tuesday’s episode of the “Joe Rogan podcast. 

“But after the Charlie Kirk thing, I’m like, ‘Oh, we might be like seven.’ This might be like step seven on the way to a bonafide civil war.”

Joe Rogan cautioned that when people start rejoicing over someone’s death—especially a public killing witnessed by the world and their family—it reflects a disturbing moral decline. He emphasized that if the person’s biggest offense was merely saying things others disagreed with, then celebrating their violent death is deeply troubling.

Scott Jennings Confronts Young Dem Who’s Worried Venezuela Will Attack U.S. Over Blasted Drug Boats
Warren Squire
He's not wrong.

Nor will anyone forget how the Left behaved in the days after.

Liberals aren't sane enough to grasp this.

They have lost their minds.

They are legends in their own minds. 

Actually, by quite a few of their posts.

As it always is.

Don't give them any ideas. 

