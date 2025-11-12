Joe Rogan’s Dire Warning: Leftists Mocking Charlie Kirk’s Death Are Driving America Straight to Civil War

Joe Rogan had a stark warning on his show Tuesday. He aimed the message at Leftists celebrating the death of Charlie Kirk.
Joe Rogan warns liberals celebrating Charlie Kirk assassination brings US closer to ‘civil war’ https://t.co/zb9trgFwOA pic.twitter.com/PCJxV1DTbj— New York Post (@nypost) November 12, 2025
Podcast host Joe Rogan warned on Tuesday that not just the death of TPUSA co-founder Charlie Kirk, but the celebration of it indicates the country is inching closer to a civil war.
Rogan spoke with his guest, Brian Redban, about how there has been a chaotic back-and forth tit-for-tat between America’s political left and right in recent years.
He argued the stark division within the country was expressed by the murder of Kirk during a campus event this past September.
“Charlie Kirk gets shot and people are celebrating like, ‘whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. You want people to die that you disagree with?’ Like, where are we right now on the scale of one-to-civil war? Where are we? Are we at seven? Because I thought we were at a five. I thought we were like four. Four or five,” he said on Tuesday’s episode of the “Joe Rogan podcast.
“But after the Charlie Kirk thing, I’m like, ‘Oh, we might be like seven.’ This might be like step seven on the way to a bonafide civil war.”
Joe Rogan cautioned that when people start rejoicing over someone’s death—especially a public killing witnessed by the world and their family—it reflects a disturbing moral decline. He emphasized that if the person’s biggest offense was merely saying things others disagreed with, then celebrating their violent death is deeply troubling.
He's not wrong.
Once again, he’s right. Nobody is going to forget what happened that day, the weeks following and whats still ongoing today. There has been no course correction or “wow yeah we really messed up we should stop this.” It’s all the same and it’s causing a silent radicalization.— P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) November 11, 2025
Nor will anyone forget how the Left behaved in the days after.
not really much of a war when all the non liberal states got the guns lmaooo https://t.co/0ag25obZK0— Kevin Bolo (@IrvTheMortician) November 12, 2025
Liberals aren't sane enough to grasp this.
These Democrat lunatics are now ripping crosses off the necks of people walking in the streets. pic.twitter.com/5I72rLFSQK— Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) November 12, 2025
They have lost their minds.
It does. They have no idea what they are about to face.— Midnight Rider 1966 (@Toph441) November 12, 2025
Dems actually think they would win a civil war. That's the problem.— Lost (@lostpatriotdad) November 12, 2025
They are legends in their own minds.
November 12, 2025
One can tell by some of their posts right here they are ill.— James Moriarty (@enlightenedJim) November 12, 2025
Actually, by quite a few of their posts.
Purple hair losers vs Millions of gun owners! It will be a very quick civil war!— Greg From NY (@Grs91580) November 12, 2025
And then it will be the right’s fault for responding.— Rock Flag and Eagle 🇺🇸 🇹🇼🇮🇱 (@BballMichael) November 12, 2025
As it always is.
It’s what liberals want. It’s the mechanism they plan to use to confiscate guns.— TheCunnerman (@CunnermanShow) November 12, 2025
Dems would love a civil war. Anything to disrupt Trumps presidency— Geriatrick (@GeriatrickGames) November 12, 2025
Don't give them any ideas.
