Oh Look, Gavin Newsom's Former Right-Hand Gal Charged With Pilfering $225 Thousand From a Campaign

NEW: Dana Williamson—Former Chief of Staff to Gov. Gavin Newsom — was arrested by the FBI today in political corruption case.



US DOJ says she faces charges related to fraud, obstruction of Justice and tax crimes.



She’s scheduled to be in court at 2pm today. pic.twitter.com/dL60bP6QgM — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) November 12, 2025

Gov. Newsom’s spokesperson in statement reiterated she’s no longer part of admin.



“At a time when the President is openly calling for his AG to investigate his political enemies, it is especially important to honor the American principle of being innocent until proven guilty..” pic.twitter.com/RQivaz3XD4 — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) November 12, 2025

U.S. DOJ notes this investigation began three years ago, meaning this started under the Biden administration. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) November 12, 2025

Of course, Newsom will always look for a way to blame Trump, but this investigation actually began under ... Biden.

More here, which also notes involvement of the former chief of staff for California candidate for governor and former U.S. HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, Sean McCluskie. https://t.co/eMdYNmOkVg — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) November 12, 2025



Dana Williamson, a former chief of staff for Gov. Gavin Newsom, was arrested and is facing charges that include fraud, conspiracy, obstruction of justice and making false statements, officials said Wednesday. A news release from the U.S. Department of Justice states that between February 2022 and September 2024, Williamson conspired to steal about $225,000 in funds from a dormant political campaign to another person's account for personal use. She was among multiple people arrested in connection with the case.

Update: Court records show her coconspirators Sean McCluskie —former COS to Xavier Becerra— and Greg Campbell have taken plea deals. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) November 12, 2025

Hilarious @GavinNewsom already trying to distance himself from a recent Chief of Staff AND blame Trump despite the fact the investigation started under Biden.



Gavin is a political Houdini pic.twitter.com/Qt0yjlNX2s — Ken Broad (@Metis65) November 12, 2025

She did this WHILE SHE WAS Chief of Staff for Gavin.....



"Let that sink in." pic.twitter.com/9XiCrcagCD — Sofa Kingg Lit (@sofakingglit) November 12, 2025

Based on the language in that press release, can you imagine the number of people in Sacramento waiting for the other shoe 👞 to drop? pic.twitter.com/ssZcsCwJBW — California Lowdown (@CAlowdown) November 12, 2025

Has Xavier Becerra commented on this yet? His chief of staff appears to be co-conspirator 4, Sean McCluskie. That would make Becerra Public Official 1, whose campaign funds were stolen. — Rachel Keuler (@rkeuler) November 12, 2025

Comrade Gavin @GavinNewsom @GovPressOffice @CAgovernor and fish rots from the head down. You are a corrupt enterprise!!!! https://t.co/50T3c4czqq — Randy Redler (@RandyRedler) November 13, 2025

Most corrupt state in the union. https://t.co/lyJJCLUUCd — Cernovich (@Cernovich) November

