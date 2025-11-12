Sean Duffy Revokes 17,000 Commercial Driver's Licenses Illegally Issued by California
Oh Look, Gavin Newsom's Former Right-Hand Gal Charged With Pilfering $225 Thousand From a Campaign

justmindy
justmindy | 8:50 PM on November 12, 2025
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

The former Chief of Staff of Gavin Newsom has been arrested by the FBI for political corruption.

Of course, Newsom will always look for a way to blame Trump, but this investigation actually began under ... Biden.


Dana Williamson, a former chief of staff for Gov. Gavin Newsom, was arrested and is facing charges that include fraud, conspiracy, obstruction of justice and making false statements, officials said Wednesday.

A news release from the U.S. Department of Justice states that between February 2022 and September 2024, Williamson conspired to steal about $225,000 in funds from a dormant political campaign to another person's account for personal use. She was among multiple people arrested in connection with the case.

More like a political con artist. 

Oh ...

The rot runs deep.

Least surprising news today.

Bar none.

