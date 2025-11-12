Jeffrey Epstein Had a NYT BFF: 'Heads Up, Jeff—Investigative Hounds on Your Scent', Be Aware

Well, that's certainly interesting.

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING: Email from then NYT Journalist Landon Thomas tipping Epstein off about follow up investigation by Journalist and former NYPD detective John Connolly pic.twitter.com/DiWs82v4k9 — Daniel Boguslaw (@DRBoguslaw) November 12, 2025

A New York Times reporter was tipping Jeffrey Epstein off to people poking around and asking questions about him.

It wasn't just once.

New York Times, huh? — JWF (@JammieWF) November 12, 2025

That would be the one.

It's wild how often these "off-the-record" alliances exist between journalists and the people they cover.



Sometimes it's genuine source-building.



Other times, it's just running interference for the powerful.



Either way, when transparency fails, trust collapses and everyone… — ₿lackthorne (@BtcBlackthorne) November 12, 2025

Isn't it fascinating?

Landon Thomas wrote the NYMag profile of Jeffrey Epstein



He “told NYT editors Epstein had been a great source for years & had become something of a friend.. How close? Thomas had solicited a $30,000 contribution from Epstein for a Harlem cultural center”https://t.co/3MXFNfxUbA — Steve Rhodes (@tigerbeat) November 12, 2025

That's very chummy.

From NPR in 2019. Get him in front of congress pic.twitter.com/9VoVeHojmr — Bob (subscribe to Burn These Books) (@PetriClub) November 12, 2025

It sounds like he needs to answer some questions, for sure.

Not a good look, @nytimes, NOT a good look



What ELSE have you been up to, re #Epstein?🤷‍♀️ — Emoluments Clause (@Emolclause) November 12, 2025

Uhh why is this guy so chummy with the world's worst pdf that he's chatting about ongoing investigations with him? — Jake From Snake Farm (@realSnakeFarm) November 13, 2025

That's a very fair question.

Boy was Epstein connected and getting a lot of help. Odd to see its from reporters and authors. — 🥨 PhillyAl News 🏛 (@PhillyAlB) November 12, 2025

Unlike Garth Brooks, Epstein had friends in high places.

Oh but there's nothing to see here... — GP Romeo (@gutterpiperomeo) November 12, 2025

! Also, did he send this from his NYT email? His signature is there it seems likely. So the NYT folks could have accessed this message? — Josh Levs - host, They Stand Corrected (@JoshLevs) November 13, 2025

Maybe they should have monitored his emails a bit more closely.

Hey @Landonthomasjr you did great for the guy who the world now knows was a pimp for 13 yr old girls. Great Job Buddy. https://t.co/kn9DQycZOi — Weeble Rothschild (@noruserious) November 13, 2025

By far the most significant thing we have learned from today’s Epstein email dump is that supposedly reputable mainstream “journalists” were trying to help him for some reason… https://t.co/GF0vFjJ93H — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) November 12, 2025

It would be great to know what that reason might be.

NYT journalists tipping off Epstein is a bigger scandal than that grossly misleading Trump story. https://t.co/P4Nt57yr0n — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 12, 2025

Is the @nytimes going to do an internal investigation on their journalist, Landon Thomas ? Why was he working with the worst human trafficker of the 21st century https://t.co/5lrI57ixfx pic.twitter.com/vAQzFYkDbh — Sophie 🇵🇷🇩🇴 (@s0phierambles) November 12, 2025

The NYT has some questions to answer.

