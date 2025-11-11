Stephen Miller's Urgent Warning: Nuke the Filibuster NOW—Or Democrats Will and Destroy Ame...
IL State Rep Says Calling Illegal Aliens ‘Illegal Aliens’ Is Like Calling Blacks...
Fannie Mae Yeets 620 Minimum Credit Score, Gifts America 2008 Subprime 2: Electric...
Haunted Harry: Prepubescent Sisson Is Still Fuming Over JD Vance’s Halloween Costume and...
Krystal Ball: Actual ICE Demons Dump Pepper Spray on a One-Year-Old Baby
Shutdown SOS: Dem Summer Lee Says Legacy Media Isn't Supporting Her Party, Laughably...
Jimmy Kimmel Told His Son That Yes, Trump Had Suspended His Show
Pete Buttigieg Will Deal With President Trump’s Assessment of His Work Later
‘Hey White Boy, You’re Bleeding’: Fight Breaks Out at Chaotic TPUSA Campus Event
US ‘Quietly Removes’ Memorial to Black WWII Veterans
Scott Jennings Just OWNS Ana Navarro for Claiming Democrats Are Too KIND to...
Schumer Makes History As Most Hated Democrat
Ron Wyden Put on Uber-BLAST After Spewing WHOPPER of a Lie About What...
John Fetterman Isn't ABOUT to Take Any Crap From Sunny Hostin for Opening...

Oops: Obama's 'Deportation Record' Was Just U-turns for Illegals—Trump's Doing Actual Spring Cleaning

justmindy
justmindy | 7:20 PM on November 11, 2025
Meme

Those with Trump Derangement Syndrome like to claim Obama deported more people than Trump, but the numbers tell a much different story. 

Advertisement

In other words, Trump has the border so locked down, there are very very few people returning. Those were the people Obama was 'sending back' and pumping up those 'deportation numbers'. Trump is actually removing people who have been here illegally and sending them back. It's a huge difference. 

Trump is doing his best to try and figure out who is here illegally and send them packing. 

Recommended

Krystal Ball: Actual ICE Demons Dump Pepper Spray on a One-Year-Old Baby
Brett T.
Advertisement

This is key! Trump is not only fighting those here illegally, as well as the people who harbor them, but he's fighting elected officials and those charged with enforcing our laws. He is facing obstacles at every turn. 

It would be great if legislators and law enforcement would start cooperating with the Trump Administration to get things done. 

Advertisement

The more personnel, the better. Many hands make light work. 

Excellent next steps.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Tags:

BARACK OBAMA BORDER SECURITY DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Krystal Ball: Actual ICE Demons Dump Pepper Spray on a One-Year-Old Baby
Brett T.
John Fetterman Isn't ABOUT to Take Any Crap From Sunny Hostin for Opening the Gov, Shuts Her Down (Watch)
Sam J.
Fannie Mae Yeets 620 Minimum Credit Score, Gifts America 2008 Subprime 2: Electric Boogaloo
justmindy
Haunted Harry: Prepubescent Sisson Is Still Fuming Over JD Vance’s Halloween Costume and Elusive Manhood
Warren Squire
IL State Rep Says Calling Illegal Aliens ‘Illegal Aliens’ Is Like Calling Blacks ‘Slaves’
Brett T.
‘Hey White Boy, You’re Bleeding’: Fight Breaks Out at Chaotic TPUSA Campus Event
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Krystal Ball: Actual ICE Demons Dump Pepper Spray on a One-Year-Old Baby Brett T.
Advertisement