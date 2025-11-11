Oops: Obama's 'Deportation Record' Was Just U-turns for Illegals—Trump's Doing Actual Spring Cleaning

Those with Trump Derangement Syndrome like to claim Obama deported more people than Trump, but the numbers tell a much different story.

Fact Check: Trump is actually carrying out the largest deportation operation in history.



The claim that he’s “deporting less than Obama” is a lie.



The vast majority of Obama’s deportations were returns, which were people simply turned away at the border.



That is different from… pic.twitter.com/8sRyahYwuT — Vince Dao (@VinceDaoTV) November 11, 2025

In other words, Trump has the border so locked down, there are very very few people returning. Those were the people Obama was 'sending back' and pumping up those 'deportation numbers'. Trump is actually removing people who have been here illegally and sending them back. It's a huge difference.

Reality isn't nearly as gloomy as you were told. https://t.co/Mc9C78H5GP — Derek. 🇺🇸 (@SuitablePolitic) November 11, 2025

Obama's deportations were mostly border turnaways and within a certain distance of the border. Jeh Johnson admitted not knowing how many illegal immigrants were in the country.



Obviously, Trump has a pretty good idea.@WhiteHouse https://t.co/Ea2WVwrsmb — Andrea E (@AAC0519) November 11, 2025

Trump is doing his best to try and figure out who is here illegally and send them packing.

You could make this argument just based on those that haven’t tried to cross b/c hundreds of thousands aren’t entering anymore.



There’s no doubt Trump is doing all he can in this area. There are only so many ICE agents, and no left-wing city, state, or judge makes it easy. https://t.co/UhuYKmdLiB — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 11, 2025

This is key! Trump is not only fighting those here illegally, as well as the people who harbor them, but he's fighting elected officials and those charged with enforcing our laws. He is facing obstacles at every turn.

Whether he is deporting more or less isn’t relevant m. We need him to deport more and for more to self deport.

Congress can grow a spine and pass a law making it a crime for an illegal alien to getting any for of social welfare, or to be able to vote in a Federal election.… https://t.co/LtzvBt59yi — Jimmy “The Neck” (@jimmy_the_neck) November 11, 2025

It would be great if legislators and law enforcement would start cooperating with the Trump Administration to get things done.

In addition, 6,400 illegals are returning home every day on their own.

Even at current pace that's over 10M by the end of Trump's term. ICE is also on a hiring spree so numbers will likely increase from there. https://t.co/i4iqjRyg2F — John From New Hampshire (@Johnfromnh420) November 11, 2025

The more personnel, the better. Many hands make light work.

He could ramp up self deportations by freezing assets and targeting employers. — car_ena (@carena_316) November 11, 2025

Excellent next steps.

