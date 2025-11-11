Stephen Miller's Urgent Warning: Nuke the Filibuster NOW—Or Democrats Will and Destroy America Forever

VIP
justmindy
justmindy | 8:10 PM on November 11, 2025
AP Photo/John Locher

Stephen Miller has a demand of Republican legislators and he believes it must happen ASAP.

Miller believes the Democrats will nuke the filibuster the next time they are in power. The only reason they didn't do it last time was the cool heads of Manchin and Synema. They are both gone now and without more Democrats like them, it's bound to happen.

Basically, we can't beat them, so we better just join them.

Leftists have gotten further and further 'progressive', and they have their sights set on busting up the Supreme Court, to be sure. 

That has to stop.

Miller is one of the best at reading the room.

It's the only way to make real changes America needs right now.

It's the only way to ensure free and fair elections.

Voter ID is vital for America's future.

The Left will never play fair. It's time Republicans come to terms with that. 

Tags:

COMMUNISM DONALD TRUMP FILIBUSTER REPUBLICAN PARTY SENATE

