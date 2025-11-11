Stephen Miller's Urgent Warning: Nuke the Filibuster NOW—Or Democrats Will and Destroy America Forever

Stephen Miller has a demand of Republican legislators and he believes it must happen ASAP.

🚨 BREAKING: Stephen Miller fiercely DEMANDS Republicans get tough and nuke the filibuster...because if not, Democrats will do it themselves and DESTROY the country as we know it. Permanently.



"They will end the filibuster. They will pass communist health care. They will abolish… pic.twitter.com/6QOthkQCQJ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 11, 2025

Miller believes the Democrats will nuke the filibuster the next time they are in power. The only reason they didn't do it last time was the cool heads of Manchin and Synema. They are both gone now and without more Democrats like them, it's bound to happen.

Everyone knows the Democrats will. We better beat them to the punch — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) November 11, 2025

Basically, we can't beat them, so we better just join them.

It's a HIGHLY simple calculation.



Abolish it and win, or let it be and lose. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 11, 2025

That's what I have been saying for weeks. The Dems will nuke it so they can pass all that crap that is wildly unpopular with the vast swathes of voters. — Stacey-AA7YA 🇺🇸🎙️ 📻🎧 (@AA7YA) November 11, 2025

Leftists have gotten further and further 'progressive', and they have their sights set on busting up the Supreme Court, to be sure.

Republicans love tradition—especially the ones that guarantee their losses. — Shloimy (@shloimysch) November 11, 2025

That has to stop.

If we DON'T nuke the filibuster & take advantage of that opportunity, and the Democrats DO, the Republicans will never be able to live it down.



I'm a simple man.

When Stephen Miller speaks, I listen. pic.twitter.com/A7HT1Jpn4l — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) November 11, 2025

Miller is one of the best at reading the room.

Increase the pressure, Nuke the filibuster.



It is the only way we will get the President's agenda through the Senate.



Ask yourself why hasn't the Senate codified President Trump's executive orders?

Why aren't they advancing his agenda?

Why are so many of his nominees… — Jack Sloan (@jgsloan74) November 12, 2025

It's the only way to make real changes America needs right now.

Miller is right. The Republicans better understand that the democrat party has been conquered by radical progressives who are openly welcoming communists. If we think the damage they did for the last decade was bad, it will be Nation destroying. — Kate (@kate_p45) November 11, 2025

We can end the Left's agenda by ensuring they never regain power again.



End the filibuster. Pass a National Voter ID law. — Zac Pennington 🇺🇸 (@zacpennington) November 11, 2025

It's the only way to ensure free and fair elections.

Stephen Miller is 💯% correct here



If voter ID is passed and mail-in voting is prohibited, the only way Democrats can take power in the US again is if they earn it through an honest election — Alex Hernandez 🇺🇸 🚫 💉 (@ahernandez85a) November 12, 2025

Voter ID is vital for America's future.

I’ve been waiting for Stephen Miller to weigh in on this. If anyone can articulate it well, it’s him. — Mike Wilcome (@PiousProgrammer) November 12, 2025

Like him or not, he's telling the truth. https://t.co/4PCqpu2E1k — Antonio Johannsen (@johannsen_tony) November 12, 2025

The Left will never play fair. It's time Republicans come to terms with that.

