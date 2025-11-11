Fannie Mae Yeets 620 Minimum Credit Score, Gifts America 2008 Subprime 2: Electric Boogaloo

Apparently, sometimes Americans don't learn from history and indeed are doomed to repeat it.

Fannie Mae set to drop its 620 credit score minimum.

Mortgage giant will instead use its own analysis of risk factors.



Officials say they're easing barriers to borrowing.



"It's just the latest in a series of policy changes aimed at creating home ownership opportunities in the… pic.twitter.com/yvzcgr1YB1 — Nightingale Associates (@FCNightingale) November 11, 2025

So, now there isn't even a minimum threshold for buyers and it just will all be based on 'feels'. Sounds like a plan set to fail.

Oh, there's going to be a bubble, alright.

"So you're credit score is 520"



"Yes, Dave"



"Mainly because you have skipped your payments on your Coachella tickets and maxing your credit cards by door dashing taco bell"



"That's right, Dave"



"Now, you want a 50 yr long mortgage to buy a house"



"Correct, Dave" https://t.co/ZEEPOwJ8BB pic.twitter.com/PpccJh8mz3 — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) November 11, 2025

What could go wrong?

The housing market is going to crash again, and everyone who pushed these policies will once again claim they weren't at fault.



So tiring. The same mistakes, over and over. https://t.co/z96JRb0DJX — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 11, 2025

All the same people will act shocked once again.

I remember being there at the Treasury Department when Sec. Paulson announced the bank bailout program.



Watching the Swamp walk the same dangerous line......again.....is just, wow. https://t.co/oW2KyzKcN8 — Matt Cover (@MattCover) November 11, 2025

First verse, same as the first.

Ummmm didn’t we already do this with disastrous results https://t.co/vRmJhVBhTG — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) November 11, 2025

Ohhhh, yes and now they are adding 50 year mortgages on top of it. This should be an epic disaster.

Might as well just go back to NINJA loans while we’re at it, if they really want to crash the market https://t.co/pbBtgKa21Y — Andrew (@FinanceTX) November 11, 2025

We’ve seen this movie before… https://t.co/W9u0kygC62 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) November 11, 2025

"Fannie Mae set to drop its 620 credit score minimum. Mortgage giant will instead use its own analysis of risk factors."



No way this could go catastrophically wrong, right? I mean, it's not like we don't have RECENT HISTORICAL EVIDENCE FROM WHICH WE HAVE APPARENTLY LEARNED NOT… https://t.co/pXLvgTLa5Y — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) November 11, 2025

Isn't the definition of insanity doing the same thing over again and expecting different results?

Looking for ways to qualify otherwise unqualified buyers… what could possibly go wrong… https://t.co/uWn0wUqqdP pic.twitter.com/ODe1rmSdwb — Andrew Collier, PhD (@ACollierMedia) November 11, 2025

I was a financial institution lobbyist in 2008 and know how this turns out, AMA https://t.co/70xEH09hrb — Courtney O’Dell (@sweetcsdesigns) November 11, 2025

Here we go again. They never, ever, ever learn. https://t.co/AJnutI7U0V — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 11, 2025

Same as it ever was.

