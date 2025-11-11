Fannie Mae Yeets 620 Minimum Credit Score, Gifts America 2008 Subprime 2: Electric Boogaloo

Apparently, sometimes Americans don't learn from history and indeed are doomed to repeat it.
Fannie Mae set to drop its 620 credit score minimum.— Nightingale Associates (@FCNightingale) November 11, 2025
Mortgage giant will instead use its own analysis of risk factors.
Officials say they're easing barriers to borrowing.
"It's just the latest in a series of policy changes aimed at creating home ownership opportunities in the… pic.twitter.com/yvzcgr1YB1
So, now there isn't even a minimum threshold for buyers and it just will all be based on 'feels'. Sounds like a plan set to fail.
https://t.co/ug6txkpYpz pic.twitter.com/6FNtA1IEc3— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 11, 2025
https://t.co/xKMq5DcyTq pic.twitter.com/LxyKXscq7v— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) November 11, 2025
Oh, there's going to be a bubble, alright.
"So you're credit score is 520"— Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) November 11, 2025
"Yes, Dave"
"Mainly because you have skipped your payments on your Coachella tickets and maxing your credit cards by door dashing taco bell"
"That's right, Dave"
"Now, you want a 50 yr long mortgage to buy a house"
"Correct, Dave" https://t.co/ZEEPOwJ8BB pic.twitter.com/PpccJh8mz3
What could go wrong?
The housing market is going to crash again, and everyone who pushed these policies will once again claim they weren't at fault.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 11, 2025
So tiring. The same mistakes, over and over. https://t.co/z96JRb0DJX
All the same people will act shocked once again.
I remember being there at the Treasury Department when Sec. Paulson announced the bank bailout program.— Matt Cover (@MattCover) November 11, 2025
Watching the Swamp walk the same dangerous line......again.....is just, wow. https://t.co/oW2KyzKcN8
First verse, same as the first.
It’s 2008 again. https://t.co/gvqvgykMKN— Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) November 11, 2025
Ummmm didn’t we already do this with disastrous results https://t.co/vRmJhVBhTG— Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) November 11, 2025
Ohhhh, yes and now they are adding 50 year mortgages on top of it. This should be an epic disaster.
Might as well just go back to NINJA loans while we’re at it, if they really want to crash the market https://t.co/pbBtgKa21Y— Andrew (@FinanceTX) November 11, 2025
We’ve seen this movie before… https://t.co/W9u0kygC62— Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) November 11, 2025
"Fannie Mae set to drop its 620 credit score minimum. Mortgage giant will instead use its own analysis of risk factors."— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) November 11, 2025
No way this could go catastrophically wrong, right? I mean, it's not like we don't have RECENT HISTORICAL EVIDENCE FROM WHICH WE HAVE APPARENTLY LEARNED NOT… https://t.co/pXLvgTLa5Y
Isn't the definition of insanity doing the same thing over again and expecting different results?
Looking for ways to qualify otherwise unqualified buyers… what could possibly go wrong… https://t.co/uWn0wUqqdP pic.twitter.com/ODe1rmSdwb— Andrew Collier, PhD (@ACollierMedia) November 11, 2025
I was a financial institution lobbyist in 2008 and know how this turns out, AMA https://t.co/70xEH09hrb— Courtney O’Dell (@sweetcsdesigns) November 11, 2025
Here we go again. They never, ever, ever learn. https://t.co/AJnutI7U0V— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 11, 2025
Same as it ever was.
