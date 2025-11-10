Acosta's Alternate Reality: Dems Hold Shutdown Hostage for 'Leverage,' Yet Jim Blames President Trump

Jim Acosta, self proclaimed 'independent journalist' who really is just a mouthpiece for the Left, says Trump is responsible for the shutdown. It makes zero sense since all the Republicans voted for the bill to keep the government open time and time again, then voted for single issue bills to keep SNAP funded and government employees paid, but the Democrats kept voting 'NO'. So, this was completely on them.

Advertisement

He’s presided over the longest, and most mean-spirited shutdown in American history, harming countless federal workers who were forced to seek out food banks to feed their families. Damn right they’re booing. Trump is despised across the DMV. https://t.co/llCllic2ph — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 10, 2025

Big surprise. A town that votes 90 percent Democrat hates Donald Trump. How will he ever sleep at night.

I always find it helpful when Leftists click the "this post is completely made up" button. It's almost better than Community Notes. https://t.co/Czdyyo2AyB pic.twitter.com/EVAhWg6vIo — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) November 10, 2025

They don't want to see or hear the facts because they know they are lying liars who lie.

Having lived almost a decade in the DMV, most people there are complete scum, far leftists and leaches on the system. I didn’t even vote for Trump but if people in the DMV don’t like you, you may be doing something right. https://t.co/vf96xEJigK — Greg (@PassalacquaEtna) November 10, 2025

This guy made a living pretending to be a journalist. https://t.co/QhDGuuVsvp — Thatch (@THATCH_ARISES) November 10, 2025

The word 'pretending' is key here.

Release your TDS illness. It will be good for your mean-spirited soul. https://t.co/lczzERCEXj — soonerivlife (@soonerivlife) November 10, 2025

Wait, so the president of the majority party who voted to keep the government open over a dozen times is now at fault for the shutdown?



Why didn’t that standard apply to Obama, Jim? https://t.co/yYbxNyuKzH — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 10, 2025

They don't ever hold Obama to any standard, actually.

So brave, Mr. Acosta.

I'd expect nothing less than a man who bullied a WH intern to rant at Trump. https://t.co/uBrSGtZ5g7 pic.twitter.com/mBdOgaZWsX — Pumpkin Spice-itude (@Mr_Honkitude) November 10, 2025

Jim is a cowardly hack who blocks replies. We know who did the shutdown and why federal workers weren't paid. It was the Democrats using suffering as a tool https://t.co/5Sqa7bATnI pic.twitter.com/PNtpUbfTHD — Unfortunate Conflict of Evidence (@DavidRe83382151) November 10, 2025

Advertisement

As they said themselves, the suffering was leverage.

I’ll bet hardly anyone in attendance at that game was directly affected by the shutdown. That crowd booed because they were overwhelmingly NOVA liberals. https://t.co/LYqoii2JrZ — Jake H (@cavemanlwr) November 10, 2025

People at NFL games aren't depending on SNAP for food. If they are, they are scamming the system and it's a good thing they didn't receive benefits.

Is this independent journalism? Sounds like something a democrat operative would say. https://t.co/ZKzfvL4fN4 — NavyMojo (@NavyMojo) November 10, 2025

That's exactly what he is.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.