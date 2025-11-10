SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: FINAL HOURS! The Dems Caved, Don't Miss Out!
Unsportsmanlike Conduct: Trump Takes in an NFL Game and Lefties Lose Their Ever...
Fetterman Defies Dems to Reopen Government—But Takes Brutal Heat from His Own Party
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Democrat ‘Perplexed’ His Party Members Joined Republicans in Advancing Bill to End Schumer...
Told You So! Scott Jennings Revisits Telling CNN Panel Dems Could’ve Got Same...
BREAKING: Bill to End Schumer Shutdown Passes Senate by 60-40 Vote
BBC Heads Resign over Doctored Trump January 6 Video
Shutdown Meltdown: ‘Stunned’ Chuck Schumer Feigns Outrage After Dems Side With Republicans...
VIP
SNAP Backlash: Dems' Shutdown Gamble Exposes Entitlement Abuse and Kills Public Sympathy
Schumer's Shutdown Sideshow: Votes 'No' to Save Face While Forcing His Dem Lapdogs...
JoJoFromJerz Blames GOP for 'Mass Starvation'—Dems Voted to Keep It Going, Hypocrite Hag
Shutdown Deal Reached and It Drives Defiant Dems Into Full Meltdown Mode
Trump’s Tariff Triumph: Two Thousand Dollar Rebates for Real Americans—Globalist Tears Fun...

Acosta's Alternate Reality: Dems Hold Shutdown Hostage for 'Leverage,' Yet Jim Blames President Trump

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on November 10, 2025
Twitchy

Jim Acosta, self proclaimed 'independent journalist' who really is just a mouthpiece for the Left, says Trump is responsible for the shutdown. It makes zero sense since all the Republicans voted for the bill to keep the government open time and time again, then voted for single issue bills to keep SNAP funded and government employees paid, but the Democrats kept voting 'NO'. So, this was completely on them. 

Advertisement

Big surprise. A town that votes 90 percent Democrat hates Donald Trump. How will he ever sleep at night. 

They don't want to see or hear the facts because they know they are lying liars who lie. 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

The word 'pretending' is key here. 

They don't ever hold Obama to any standard, actually. 

Advertisement

As they said themselves, the suffering was leverage. 

People at NFL games aren't depending on SNAP for food. If they are, they are scamming the system and it's a good thing they didn't receive benefits. 

That's exactly what he is.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN JIM ACOSTA LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Unsportsmanlike Conduct: Trump Takes in an NFL Game and Lefties Lose Their Ever Lovin' Minds
Eric V.
Told You So! Scott Jennings Revisits Telling CNN Panel Dems Could’ve Got Same Shutdown Deal Weeks Ago
Warren Squire
Fetterman Defies Dems to Reopen Government—But Takes Brutal Heat from His Own Party
justmindy
Democrat ‘Perplexed’ His Party Members Joined Republicans in Advancing Bill to End Schumer Shutdown
Warren Squire
Shutdown Deal Reached and It Drives Defiant Dems Into Full Meltdown Mode
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement