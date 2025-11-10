Fetterman Defies Dems to Reopen Government—But Takes Brutal Heat from His Own Party

Eight Democrats voted to open up the government, but John Fetterman seems to be taking the most heat.

After 40 days as a consistent voice against shutting our government down, I voted YES for the 15th time to REOPEN.



I’m sorry to our military, SNAP recipients, gov workers, and Capitol Police who haven’t been paid in weeks.



It should’ve never come to this.



This was a failure. — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) November 10, 2025

Shouldn't the Democrats be happy the government is back open and the children are being fed again?

Fetterman is a traitor to his constituents. — Bradley (@DJBBradley) November 10, 2025

I estimate, that Fetterman was the epicenter of those who caved.



It's just a guess, that he is nothing more than a Trojan Horse that works for the Regime now.



He is not working for Democracy or the People, that much I am certain of.



It's time we rise against Project 2025💥💯🎯 — Leroy 1965 (@Leroyyy65) November 10, 2025

They really have lost the plot.

John Fetterman voting like a republican actually was on my bingo 2025 card https://t.co/e4XXPUlvp7 — tiffany ⸆⸉❤️‍🔥 (@cowboyliketee13) November 10, 2025

Fetterman GOOD! Your party is going to be mad 😂 pic.twitter.com/IZRLSmf8Fv — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) November 10, 2025

The cruelty is the point.

Governor, you have to vote the way the leader of your party says. Your constitutional oath of loyalty requires that you do so — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) November 10, 2025

Even 'Three Year Letterman' had to join in.

You should also apologize to the millions of people on ACA that you voted to increase costs for. I havent expected much from you but this is a new low. Shame on you, if you know what that even means anymore. https://t.co/GBH6ujAAmv — DerekHinPGH 🗳🇺🇲🇺🇦 (@DerekHinPGH) November 10, 2025

Perhaps the Democrats should apologize for ruining the American healthcare system under Obama and having no solution for what they broke.

So irritated that you’re my senator https://t.co/ZV0uIxqmka — vj maxx enthusiast🫧 (@niydollasignss) November 10, 2025

Remember, when Democrats called making fun of someone with health difficulties 'ableism'? Now, they do it right out in the open. Jerks.

Gotta respect a guy who tells the truth even when his own party will exile him for it. https://t.co/loSLN0wASL — Grumpy MAGA (@GrumpyMAGA) November 10, 2025

One of the few Democrats who put country over party.

