Fetterman Defies Dems to Reopen Government—But Takes Brutal Heat from His Own Party

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on November 10, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Eight Democrats voted to open up the government, but John Fetterman seems to be taking the most heat. 

Shouldn't the Democrats be happy the government is back open and the children are being fed again?

They really have lost the plot.

The cruelty is the point. 

Even 'Three Year Letterman' had to join in.

Perhaps the Democrats should apologize for ruining the American healthcare system under Obama and having no solution for what they broke. 

Remember, when Democrats called making fun of someone with health difficulties 'ableism'? Now, they do it right out in the open. Jerks.

One of the few Democrats who put country over party. 

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
