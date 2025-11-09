Trump’s Tariff Triumph: Two Thousand Dollar Rebates for Real Americans—Globalist Tears Fund Your Bonus

Shutdown Deal Reached and It Drives Defiant Dems Into Full Meltdown Mode
justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on November 09, 2025
President Trump has announced he wants to send each American two thousand dollars in tariff rebates.

This announcement came with mixed reviews.

This could certainly be a move to give tariffs some good PR before the Supreme Court weighs in on them. 

No one can deny some of America's trading 'partners' were taking advantage of the situation and Trump righted the ship.

Some had other ideas on how to prioritize the additional money. 

Happy days are here again. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

