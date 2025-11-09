Trump’s Tariff Triumph: Two Thousand Dollar Rebates for Real Americans—Globalist Tears Fund Your Bonus

President Trump has announced he wants to send each American two thousand dollars in tariff rebates.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump just said he is considering taxpayer rebates from the tariffs for US citizens of $1,000 to $2,000 pic.twitter.com/f68TSFeOVG — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 2, 2025

This announcement came with mixed reviews.

This is 100% insane. We are hugely in debt and found some money that isn’t really ours & might still might be claimed by others, & now we want to give it away randomly in a way that furthers the horrific precedent created during the COVID Panic that is going to lead to socialism! — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) November 9, 2025

Tariffs aren’t punishment, they’re leverage. Every country protects its own economy but ours pretends that’s “anti-free trade.” Globalists got rich selling out our factories, and now they’re mad someone finally flipped the table. — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) November 9, 2025

I think President Trump is preparing us for the SC to strike down tariffs. But no one has answered one question—- why is it okay for us to be tariffed by other countries but we can’t tariff in return? — Mrs. Right 🇺🇸 (@Mrs_Right_Again) November 9, 2025

This could certainly be a move to give tariffs some good PR before the Supreme Court weighs in on them.

Rand Paul doesn't like tarrifs or blowing up narco speedboats. That dude is no fun at all. — Husker4Life (@NE_good_life) November 9, 2025

America has been getting ripped off - clearly. Especially by BRICS countries: Russia, India, China as they own and/or produce a lot of gold which has doubled over the past two years. Add on buying cheap Russian oil to also outcompete on cost/price. Add on Covid costs, high… pic.twitter.com/LcZEpq8W2D — Cherise Petker (@CherisePetker) November 9, 2025

No one can deny some of America's trading 'partners' were taking advantage of the situation and Trump righted the ship.

I would rather that money go toward paying the debt first. Once that is free and clear, then you should start reduce the tax liability for everyone. Then, once the federal government is fully funded by tariffs, rebate legal citizens. — The Real Commadore 🇺🇲 (@SentellProd) November 9, 2025

Some had other ideas on how to prioritize the additional money.

Speaking as one who actually agrees — the messaging here needs work - you aren’t really connecting on this issue with young people who are struggling to pay for basic necessities, can’t find jobs, and see the waste of gov with their hard earned money, to then be told in their… — Todd Hopkinson (@toddhopkinson) November 9, 2025

"Well, you could've had a $2000 check, but SCOTUS said no..."



The real truth is that for whatever ill effects the tariffs are having, they are providing a financial cushion offsetting some of the deficit. And when they're gone, the US financial position will be even worse. https://t.co/GFCuYMTVnd — C.E. McEnerny (@CE_McEnerny) November 9, 2025

Trump Bucks are back. Which is frankly brilliant. https://t.co/MkYQUcg88c — RPGPundit❌ (@KasimirUrbanski) November 9, 2025

Happy days are here again.

