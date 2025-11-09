JoJoFromJerz Blames GOP for 'Mass Starvation'—Dems Voted to Keep It Going, Hypocrite Hag

Schumer's Shutdown Sideshow: Votes 'No' to Save Face While Forcing His Dem Lapdogs...
justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on November 09, 2025
The White House

The word is spreading an end to the shutdown may be in sight and some of the most prolific Dem influencers are not well.

Is she serious? Mass starvation? Yes, there are people just laying in the streets dying all over America. Give it a rest, JoJo. 

The Republicans tried to pass stand alone bills to fund food stamps multiple times and the Democrats wouldn't agree. They called it 'leverage'. So, the only people starving Americans were the Democrats. 

Oh, he's a definite problem. Georgians should definitely replace him with a Republican during the next election. 

They finally recognized they were in the minority and the Republicans were not going to allow them to give money to illegals, no matter how long they held out.

Her man, George Conway, is very clearly on Ozempic so he doesn't eat anyway.

Bingo!

They are the only ones responsible for this shutdown and this nightmare for millions of Americans.

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
