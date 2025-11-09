JoJoFromJerz Blames GOP for 'Mass Starvation'—Dems Voted to Keep It Going, Hypocrite Hag

The word is spreading an end to the shutdown may be in sight and some of the most prolific Dem influencers are not well.

The Democrats who caved just taught Republicans that using mass starvation as a weapon works. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 10, 2025

Is she serious? Mass starvation? Yes, there are people just laying in the streets dying all over America. Give it a rest, JoJo.

I’m pretty sure the lesson here is that Democrats shouldn’t use mass starvation as a weapon because it didn’t work for them.



GOP doesn’t negotiate with terrorists. — Davey Gay Traitor (@DaveyGayTraitor) November 10, 2025

The Republicans tried to pass stand alone bills to fund food stamps multiple times and the Democrats wouldn't agree. They called it 'leverage'. So, the only people starving Americans were the Democrats.

Not paying our soldiers or TSA agents is also wrong. No one wins here.



Let’s please start focusing on a solution that can pass the Congress. It exists. — Mark Sharpe (@MarkSharpe39kOh, r salaries. It was time for the Democrats to let Americans get back to work.

I think Ossoff caved. don't know if that's true, but if so, 🤦🏻‍♀️ — MM  (@adgirlMM) November 10, 2025

Oh, he's a definite problem. Georgians should definitely replace him with a Republican during the next election.

The democrats were literally already using it as a weapon though with how they kept voting but go off — MAGA 4 Life (@MAGA4Life_62) November 10, 2025

Awww, did you party give in you miserable old hag? 😂 pic.twitter.com/clihRAGEAc — Mandolango (@MandoUnchained) November 10, 2025

They finally recognized they were in the minority and the Republicans were not going to allow them to give money to illegals, no matter how long they held out.

Her man, George Conway, is very clearly on Ozempic so he doesn't eat anyway.

Democrats were the only ones voting to keep the mass starvation by keeping the government closed. — Christos Greek (@Christos_Vet) November 10, 2025

Bingo!

When you grow up you're gonna be a christian conservative. I can feel it in my bones. — David Ellis (@DavidEDESTIN) November 10, 2025

You just explained the democrats. Total moron. — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) November 10, 2025

They are the only ones responsible for this shutdown and this nightmare for millions of Americans.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



