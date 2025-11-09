First Elected Trans Lawmaker Pleads Guilty to Child Abuse Crimes: From Historic Milestone to Prison

The first openly trans lawmaker in America from New Hampshire has admitted to horrible abuse crimes against children. Laughton pled guilty to charges in Boston last week. He will now spend decades in prison. That was too kind.
First openly trans lawmaker admits to sickening child sex charges involving young kids as young as 3 https://t.co/2vy4rM0ZNs pic.twitter.com/xLMrCCOxEN— New York Post (@nypost) November 9, 2025
The first openly trans lawmaker in the US — who was hailed as a trail-blazer — has admitted to sickening child sex charges involving young kids in a daycare.
Former Democratic New Hampshire state Rep. Stacie-Marie Laughton, 41, a biological male who identifies as female, pleaded guilty to charges including sexual exploitation of children last week in a Boston federal court, WMUR reported.
Laughton now faces up to 30 years in federal prison.
Four pictures of children believed to be 3 to 5 years old were sent to Laughton by former partner, Lindsay Groves, who took the horrific images in the bathroom of the daycare where she worked in Tyngsborough, Mass., federal prosecutors said.
Laughton — who was called a history-maker following their election to the New Hampshire House in 2012 — asked Groves to take the nauseating pictures and exchanged thousands of text messages about them, according to the feds.
Last month, Groves pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of children and distribution of child pornography in a federal court, WMUR previously reported.
The former couple were both indicted in August 2023 on three counts of sexual exploitation of children.
