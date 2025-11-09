Biden’s Brownshirts Jail Diesel Mechanic: Trump Pardons Hero from EPA Gulag
Dem Katie Porter Claims She’s Known for Answering Tough Questions Despite Viral Interview...
‘Entertainment Welfare’: Greg Gutfeld Confronts NYT Journo With the Truth of Late-Night TV...
Another One Rides the ‘Gus’: Ohio Police Officer Responds to a Cattle Call...
VIP
Ellen Barkin Says Shut Up If You Don’t Know the Difference Between Socialism...
The Jacob Urowsky Professor of Philosophy at Yale University, Jason Stanley Gets Savagely...
BBC Presenter Reprimanded for Making Facial Expression at Term ‘Pregnant People’
Action Meet Consequence: Four Fired After Filming Harassment of HR Over Teen Vogue...
CBS News: ICE Arrests Father Dropping Off His Child at Preschool in Oregon
Socialist Candidate for Senate Wants to Turn CVS and Walgreens Into Public Property
VIP
Choosing Time Over Treasure: Why Staying Home with Kids Matters More Than Money
CNN Commentator Says the Shutdown Is Having a Huge Impact on Eyebrow Technicians
MSNBC Host Says That Baby Arrested by ICE at Home Depot Had a...
Shots Fired at Border Patrol in Chicago: Attack on Agents Sparks Fury Over...

California's Mystery SNAP Reload: Food Stamp Windfall Sparks Bragging Backlash Amid Shutdown Chaos

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on November 09, 2025
AP Photo/John Raoux

Over the past week or so, several federal judges have ordered President Trump to use emergency funds to fund food stamps (SNAP program) while the government is shut down. President Trump's administration does not believe that is legal as this is not an emergency, but rather Democrats stonewalling. Late Friday night, far Left Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson agreed Trump would not be forced to fund food stamps right away. 

Advertisement

As a result, most food stamp cards in America remained empty except for in a few states. One of the states where recipients found their cards loaded again was California. No one can figure out how. 

 Ever since last month, when the federal government said they were cutting off food assistance to low-income Americans, Lisa Trujillo of Richmond has been checking her account, checking to see how much money she has on it. 

On Friday morning, she woke up early to a pleasant surprise. Her Electronic Benefit Transfer, known as an EBT card, was full: $298. 


She gets that payment each month. 

"I really appreciate that it came through today," she said. "So, yeah, we're going shopping." 

Trujillo said she called a couple of friends, including one in Solano County, and their cards were full, too.

"I think everybody should be fine now," she said. 

Jeremy Crittenden, spokesman for the Contra Costa and Solano County Food Bank, said it looks like full benefits are being paid out for November, and that the California Department of Social Services is dispersing the funds. 

He added that while many Californians seem to be getting their EBT cards reloaded, he's heard of other people who have not. 

And he was not immediately clear if the rest of the country was also following suit. 

"We don't quite know how that's working in other states," he said. 

Recommended

Biden’s Brownshirts Jail Diesel Mechanic: Trump Pardons Hero from EPA Gulag
justmindy
Advertisement

That led to some California recipients jumping online and bragging about their big hauls. So, not only were people who pay for their own groceries angry looking at the massive haul, but OTHERS who receive food stamps who have not received their funds this month are angry. What a mess. 

They've learned how to work the system.

She has more food than some small countries, to be fair. 

Advertisement

It must be nice to buy groceries off the backs of other working Americans. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

CALIFORNIA DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN SNAP SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden’s Brownshirts Jail Diesel Mechanic: Trump Pardons Hero from EPA Gulag
justmindy
‘Entertainment Welfare’: Greg Gutfeld Confronts NYT Journo With the Truth of Late-Night TV’s Demise
Warren Squire
The Jacob Urowsky Professor of Philosophy at Yale University, Jason Stanley Gets Savagely Mocked
Gordon K
Action Meet Consequence: Four Fired After Filming Harassment of HR Over Teen Vogue Layoffs (Watch)
Eric V.
Another One Rides the ‘Gus’: Ohio Police Officer Responds to a Cattle Call That’s Total Bull (WATCH)
Warren Squire
A Fuming Chuck Schumer Did NOT Like a GOP Senator's Questions About His Proposal So He STORMED OFF
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Biden’s Brownshirts Jail Diesel Mechanic: Trump Pardons Hero from EPA Gulag justmindy
Advertisement