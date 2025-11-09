California's Mystery SNAP Reload: Food Stamp Windfall Sparks Bragging Backlash Amid Shutdown Chaos

Over the past week or so, several federal judges have ordered President Trump to use emergency funds to fund food stamps (SNAP program) while the government is shut down. President Trump's administration does not believe that is legal as this is not an emergency, but rather Democrats stonewalling. Late Friday night, far Left Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson agreed Trump would not be forced to fund food stamps right away.

As a result, most food stamp cards in America remained empty except for in a few states. One of the states where recipients found their cards loaded again was California. No one can figure out how.

Many Californians were waking up Friday to good news: Their EBT food assistance cards were full. https://t.co/9PkZTLDNS3 pic.twitter.com/IZP8OBqpEr — FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) November 9, 2025

Ever since last month, when the federal government said they were cutting off food assistance to low-income Americans, Lisa Trujillo of Richmond has been checking her account, checking to see how much money she has on it. On Friday morning, she woke up early to a pleasant surprise. Her Electronic Benefit Transfer, known as an EBT card, was full: $298.

She gets that payment each month. "I really appreciate that it came through today," she said. "So, yeah, we're going shopping." Trujillo said she called a couple of friends, including one in Solano County, and their cards were full, too. "I think everybody should be fine now," she said. Jeremy Crittenden, spokesman for the Contra Costa and Solano County Food Bank, said it looks like full benefits are being paid out for November, and that the California Department of Social Services is dispersing the funds. He added that while many Californians seem to be getting their EBT cards reloaded, he's heard of other people who have not. And he was not immediately clear if the rest of the country was also following suit. "We don't quite know how that's working in other states," he said.

Some states, like California started releasing some EBT funds.

And right on cue, we get the videos that says look at me.

Pantries packed. Arms tatted. Nails done.



The pantry’s full. That’s good, for the kids.



But when moms working 80+ hours a week with 3 kids are staring at… pic.twitter.com/FwWdD4Y3vH — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) November 8, 2025

That led to some California recipients jumping online and bragging about their big hauls. So, not only were people who pay for their own groceries angry looking at the massive haul, but OTHERS who receive food stamps who have not received their funds this month are angry. What a mess.

It's beyond frustration. This is fraud. She should be arrested. https://t.co/FmMbslQBwb — Goo T. Gwaba (@GooGwaba) November 9, 2025

This is my problem… I am a single mom who works full time. I struggle to feed my kids. Yet, a single mom next door $800 a month in food stamps and works 2 days a month. https://t.co/SO9uwd4TgM — Happy Badger (@HappyBadger1951) November 9, 2025

They've learned how to work the system.

Why does she have more food and all the name brand but I don’t? https://t.co/VqA4h22WUY — mikeehlert (@mikeehlert2) November 9, 2025

She has more food than some small countries, to be fair.

That manicure costs more than all the ground beef in the freezer in that last few second scene https://t.co/DUzg68wvPc — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) November 9, 2025

I dont know anyone that has their pantry filled this much. This disgusts me. All for free off our backs. https://t.co/lmP9wukOFC — Jaidin Lair- NO DMS (@Jaden_Lair) November 9, 2025

I only have 3 kids and make good money. But I can tell you, we don't have fruity single serve drinks in the house. Too expensive. — GenZie Girl (@jenjenamy) November 8, 2025

It must be nice to buy groceries off the backs of other working Americans.

