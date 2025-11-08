Ilhan Omar’s Minneapolis Meltdown: Somali Clan Wars Hit the Heartland—And She Wants Traitors Expelled

Yesterday, we told you about the blood rival clan politics in Minneapolis that decided the last Mayoral race. Ilhan Omar is big mad about it and is lashing out.

🚨 Ilhan Omar went into a full rage, lashing out after other Somalian clans refused to back her clansman, Fateh and instead voted for Jacob Frey, calling for rival clans to be expelled and pushed out, especially since they were translating her Somalian speaking videos to the… pic.twitter.com/DtjJk8Cy0Q — ✨ CheckMate ✨Bilicsan 🌼💫 (@Checkmatedsl) November 7, 2025

Advertisement

Crazy to listen to Ilhan talk about being 'loyal' to other Somalians when she herself left her third husband who was a Somalian and had an affair with a married white dude. That guy then left his wife and married Ilhan. That doesn't seem very loyal to other Somalians. Rules for thee, but not for me, apparently.

People coming from third world nations to advanced western nations bring their ideas about of how society works with them.



So they don't see electoral politics as a tool for ensuring proper governance, they see it as a way to get goodies for their clan and win tribal conflicts https://t.co/SxljOaeG1R — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) November 8, 2025

They see it as a means to power.

Ah Sweet, foreign clan wars spilling over into my domestic politics! https://t.co/6CDIm6Ge3Z pic.twitter.com/PN0L7FmfwP — Breitlings & Benellis (@BarbourBurner) November 8, 2025

Who had Somali clan warfare in Minnesota on their "Future of America" bingo card? https://t.co/geHyt2fXEU — Benjamin Woosley (@Empact) November 8, 2025

If America continues to import people from the Third World, it will only get worse.

I did not have Somali clan rivalries on my 2025 US domestic politics, bingo card honestly, it's kind of crazy that now to understand Minnesota politics you have to immerse yourself into the Somali clan structure and the fact that this is an actual thing to determine state… https://t.co/NMpJg7tqYk pic.twitter.com/jAhX4hMEgp — Intelschizo (@Schizointel) November 8, 2025

Perhaps they should have stayed in their own country and worked out their own conflicts in their own homeland.

Here’s hoping they don’t vote for her next. PLEASE kick people out. Anything to rid us of this anti-American harridan. https://t.co/y1luQ4I3DU — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) November 8, 2025

She's right: they need to go back. https://t.co/BsEayCsTXJ — Andrew "The Kid" Glidden (@asglidden) November 8, 2025

Imagine that these Somali clan conflicts are happening in America’s heartland. https://t.co/LJOGEcSSnu — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) November 8, 2025

Just a reminder.

Everywhere most Africans find themselves, they’ll start destroying that place with Tribalism and Religion.



Imagine coming into a working society where you ran to because you have destroyed your place by electing incompetent leaders based on tribe and religion, then you carry… — sam (@brainzcode) November 8, 2025

Advertisement

Clan fare in Minnesota. Nice. The white liberals literally laid out the welcome red carpet for this group there. Sometimes things have to get far worse before the good old days are appreciated. — Structure (@StructureLogic) November 8, 2025

Isn't that the truth?

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.