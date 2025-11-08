Jimmy Kimmel’s Wife Wishes She Could ‘Deprogram’ Herself From Her All-Consuming Anger At...
Ilhan Omar’s Minneapolis Meltdown: Somali Clan Wars Hit the Heartland—And She Wants Traitors Expelled

justmindy
justmindy | 4:30 PM on November 08, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Yesterday, we told you about the blood rival clan politics in Minneapolis that decided the last Mayoral race. Ilhan Omar is big mad about it and is lashing out.

Crazy to listen to Ilhan talk about being 'loyal' to other Somalians when she herself left her third husband who was a Somalian and had an affair with a married white dude. That guy then left his wife and married Ilhan. That doesn't seem very loyal to other Somalians. Rules for thee, but not for me, apparently.

They see it as a means to power. 

If America continues to import people from the Third World, it will only get worse.

Perhaps they should have stayed in their own country and worked out their own conflicts in their own homeland. 

Just a reminder. 

Isn't that the truth?

Isn't that the truth?
 
