Shots Fired at Border Patrol in Chicago: Attack on Agents Sparks Fury Over Democrat Rhetoric

justmindy
justmindy | 5:30 PM on November 08, 2025
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Border Patrol has reportedly been fired upon in Chicago.

Is this surprising when the Mayor and the Governor talk so poorly of Border Patrol? They are inciting this.

At minimum, they endorse terrorist activities.

Good question!

They secretly cheer this violence.

Then, they want to take guns away from law abiding citizens, so the criminals run the state.

They are fully responsible for. Border patrol agents have every right to defend America's borders. They are doing the right thing. Illegals don't have a right to stay in this country just because they feel like it. 

It's complete lawlessness. 

Don't hold your breath. 

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
