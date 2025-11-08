Shots Fired at Border Patrol in Chicago: Attack on Agents Sparks Fury Over Democrat Rhetoric

Border Patrol has reportedly been fired upon in Chicago.
BREAKING: Border Patrol agents reportedly fired upon in Chicago today. https://t.co/LxzBctvBKJ— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 8, 2025
Today, U.S. Border Patrol was conducting immigration enforcement operations near 26th Street and Kedzie Avenue in Chicago, Illinois, when an unknown male driving a black Jeep fired shots at agents and fled the scene. An unknown number of agitators also threw a paint can and…— Homeland Security (@DHSgov) November 8, 2025
Is this surprising when the Mayor and the Governor talk so poorly of Border Patrol? They are inciting this.
Democrats at war with American law enforcement to protect non-American illegal aliens. #Democrats https://t.co/iHC7S5sXlk— Paul of Legally Armed America (@Paul_of_LAA) November 8, 2025
Democrats are turning into terrorists https://t.co/ONfWJpmvs0— Mando (@Trophy_Husband5) November 8, 2025
At minimum, they endorse terrorist activities.
https://t.co/JaJRXwbFFb pic.twitter.com/KI9GehCF21— KSR (@KSSRoberts) November 8, 2025
Good question!
Remember all those teachers and nasties at the rallies calling for violence? This will continue as long as those tools continue their nonsensical Marxist bullshit. https://t.co/XASwnYoLJl— Samuel Weatherford (@SamuelJWeath) November 8, 2025
They secretly cheer this violence.
This is ridiculous. Democrats need to Stop promoting the aggression https://t.co/6wN1w8l0ET— Tammy North (@tammynorth239) November 8, 2025
Johnson and Pritzker want a city full of violent criminals funded by tax paying pawns. https://t.co/3qwG9GWPxk— Suburban Dad (Knowingly) (@suburburban) November 8, 2025
Then, they want to take guns away from law abiding citizens, so the criminals run the state.
You may not be at war but they are https://t.co/W1o0uiCZ7n— FJPence 🇺🇲 (@FJPence) November 8, 2025
Send the troops to Chicago and arrest the mayor and governor. Enough is enough!! https://t.co/UQIPfskyJx— Cody B. (@American686) November 8, 2025
Another shooting incident where federal immigration agents are targeted, just as leftists have been encouraging. https://t.co/9LsFBWYHdC— Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 8, 2025
This is going to lead to a civil war. When agents protect themselves and rightfully return fire all hell is going to break loose. More American blood will be on the left’s hands for ramping up the rhetoric that has led us here. https://t.co/GBYznl1sCU— Kevin (@rocknrollkd) November 8, 2025
They are fully responsible for. Border patrol agents have every right to defend America's borders. They are doing the right thing. Illegals don't have a right to stay in this country just because they feel like it.
Maybe start arresting democrat politicians for sedition and start prosecuting those attacking ICE.— Uhtred Ragnarson (@cowboys20041) November 8, 2025
FFS, if FBI can round up every Jan 6th grandma, you can round up terrorist impeding ICE. Do your job and stop being so weak. https://t.co/Lut3TR1hep
Democrats are openly saying to kill ice agents and that it's okay because their corrupt judges will bail them out.— Dré Mcfleuve (@dremcfleuve) November 8, 2025
If that's not lawlessness idk what is https://t.co/nvkdox16zj
It's complete lawlessness.
This is an act of terrorism.— NikMar (@NikMarTV) November 8, 2025
Leftist politicians need to condemn this! https://t.co/tVyfIz5ARv
Don't hold your breath.
