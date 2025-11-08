Shots Fired at Border Patrol in Chicago: Attack on Agents Sparks Fury Over Democrat Rhetoric

Border Patrol has reportedly been fired upon in Chicago.

BREAKING: Border Patrol agents reportedly fired upon in Chicago today. https://t.co/LxzBctvBKJ — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 8, 2025

Today, U.S. Border Patrol was conducting immigration enforcement operations near 26th Street and Kedzie Avenue in Chicago, Illinois, when an unknown male driving a black Jeep fired shots at agents and fled the scene. An unknown number of agitators also threw a paint can and… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) November 8, 2025

Is this surprising when the Mayor and the Governor talk so poorly of Border Patrol? They are inciting this.

Democrats at war with American law enforcement to protect non-American illegal aliens. #Democrats https://t.co/iHC7S5sXlk — Paul of Legally Armed America (@Paul_of_LAA) November 8, 2025

Democrats are turning into terrorists https://t.co/ONfWJpmvs0 — Mando (@Trophy_Husband5) November 8, 2025

At minimum, they endorse terrorist activities.

Good question!

Remember all those teachers and nasties at the rallies calling for violence? This will continue as long as those tools continue their nonsensical Marxist bullshit. https://t.co/XASwnYoLJl — Samuel Weatherford (@SamuelJWeath) November 8, 2025

They secretly cheer this violence.

This is ridiculous. Democrats need to Stop promoting the aggression https://t.co/6wN1w8l0ET — Tammy North (@tammynorth239) November 8, 2025

Johnson and Pritzker want a city full of violent criminals funded by tax paying pawns. https://t.co/3qwG9GWPxk — Suburban Dad (Knowingly) (@suburburban) November 8, 2025

Then, they want to take guns away from law abiding citizens, so the criminals run the state.

You may not be at war but they are https://t.co/W1o0uiCZ7n — FJPence 🇺🇲 (@FJPence) November 8, 2025

Send the troops to Chicago and arrest the mayor and governor. Enough is enough!! https://t.co/UQIPfskyJx — Cody B. (@American686) November 8, 2025

Another shooting incident where federal immigration agents are targeted, just as leftists have been encouraging. https://t.co/9LsFBWYHdC — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 8, 2025

This is going to lead to a civil war. When agents protect themselves and rightfully return fire all hell is going to break loose. More American blood will be on the left’s hands for ramping up the rhetoric that has led us here. https://t.co/GBYznl1sCU — Kevin (@rocknrollkd) November 8, 2025

They are fully responsible for. Border patrol agents have every right to defend America's borders. They are doing the right thing. Illegals don't have a right to stay in this country just because they feel like it.

Maybe start arresting democrat politicians for sedition and start prosecuting those attacking ICE.



FFS, if FBI can round up every Jan 6th grandma, you can round up terrorist impeding ICE. Do your job and stop being so weak. https://t.co/Lut3TR1hep — Uhtred Ragnarson (@cowboys20041) November 8, 2025

Democrats are openly saying to kill ice agents and that it's okay because their corrupt judges will bail them out.



If that's not lawlessness idk what is https://t.co/nvkdox16zj — Dré Mcfleuve (@dremcfleuve) November 8, 2025

It's complete lawlessness.

This is an act of terrorism.



Leftist politicians need to condemn this! https://t.co/tVyfIz5ARv — NikMar (@NikMarTV) November 8, 2025

Don't hold your breath.

