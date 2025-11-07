They Don’t Knock: They Conquer—Naive Tweet Ignites Brutal History Lesson on Islamic Conversion Tactics

Oh, sweet summer child.

To everyone who thinks Zohran Mamdani will force New York to be Muslim:



A Muslim has never knocked on my door trying to convince me to convert.



Just saying. — Ariana Jasmine (@arianajasmine__) November 6, 2025

Advertisement

They don't ask.

Nah, they don't try to convince you.

They force you. https://t.co/MiBStD4XSD — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 7, 2025

Hamas tried to force their starving Israeli hostages to convert by offering them food.



Door knocking is polite. https://t.co/xK6UzbMyD0 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 7, 2025

Door knocking is politely offering an opportunity. This is something way different.

Translation: I’ve never had a Muslim peacefully and respectfully try and convince me of the merits of their religion … because they prefer to subjugate, conquer, enslave, and kill. They will use whatever means necessary, demographics, politics, planes, or guns.



Literal lethal… https://t.co/j6Wszanyud — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) November 7, 2025

They demand compliance.

Yeah, and them pesky Jehovah’s Witnesses always choppin’ off peoples’ heads… https://t.co/dNyGJJnUry — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) November 7, 2025

Yet way more lethal.

knocking on people’s doors is not at all one of their intentions. https://t.co/nq9i4mxtm7 pic.twitter.com/5Rb1Qedixz — Dani Blekman (@Dani_Blek) November 7, 2025

No, they just force you to at gunpoint. Or with bombs. https://t.co/xK6UzbN6sy — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 7, 2025

Or machetes.

I think Nigerians might rather prefer that approach. https://t.co/q64OMqiM3A — W҉A҉R҉M҉ ҉G҉A҉T҉O҉R҉A҉D҉E҉⛪️🥜 (@BidensFineChina) November 7, 2025

They tend to not knock. They tend to just fly a plane into your building. https://t.co/DfV4fZQHWe — Amy (@politicsofamy) November 7, 2025

A Christian never blew up the World Trade Center either https://t.co/u1UkGxQSVS — Adam Edwards (@justadamhu) November 7, 2025

Touche.

Islamists don't politely ask you to convert lmao https://t.co/HeFP4F8Q5a — Dr. Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) November 7, 2025

Also, Islamists don't believe someone like Ariana, a woman, has any rights at all.

In Paris, Amsterdam, and London, they don't bother to knock https://t.co/BXgvCsGULl pic.twitter.com/eiiN5IDRZG — William Kolbrener (@OMTorah) November 7, 2025

Advertisement

Muslims don’t knock, they shoot your dog and the chop off your head



Christians knock. https://t.co/kObOBlW4WP — Certainly Not Betty (@NoBettyInHere) November 7, 2025

That seems much more polite.

When we forget the past, we will certainly repeat it.



On 9/11 they didn't knock... they flew a plane through the door of every Twin Tower office. https://t.co/jRiUX03QMY — Zac Pennington 🇺🇸 (@zacpennington) November 7, 2025

Americans said 'Never Forget' and it appears too many have indeed, forgotten.

Well, we have a winner for today and it’s not even noon on the West Coast… https://t.co/pzeBix71zF — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 7, 2025

Sigh. Close down X for the night.

She doesn't know the history of Islam. https://t.co/2M1u2uXHwK — Fr. Bayer Holz (@gonefishin1948) November 7, 2025

Clearly.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.