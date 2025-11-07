They Don’t Knock: They Conquer—Naive Tweet Ignites Brutal History Lesson on Islamic Conversion Tactics

Oh, sweet summer child.
To everyone who thinks Zohran Mamdani will force New York to be Muslim:— Ariana Jasmine (@arianajasmine__) November 6, 2025
A Muslim has never knocked on my door trying to convince me to convert.
Just saying.
They don't ask.
Nah, they don't try to convince you.— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 7, 2025
They force you. https://t.co/MiBStD4XSD
Hamas tried to force their starving Israeli hostages to convert by offering them food.— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 7, 2025
Door knocking is polite. https://t.co/xK6UzbMyD0
Door knocking is politely offering an opportunity. This is something way different.
Translation: I’ve never had a Muslim peacefully and respectfully try and convince me of the merits of their religion … because they prefer to subjugate, conquer, enslave, and kill. They will use whatever means necessary, demographics, politics, planes, or guns.— Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) November 7, 2025
Literal lethal… https://t.co/j6Wszanyud
They demand compliance.
Yeah, and them pesky Jehovah’s Witnesses always choppin’ off peoples’ heads… https://t.co/dNyGJJnUry— Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) November 7, 2025
No, they use less subtle methods. https://t.co/sP6nw4ezsp pic.twitter.com/9QNZGbPDGG— 7% NaCl (Salty) (@TwoRulesOfWar) November 7, 2025
Yet way more lethal.
knocking on people’s doors is not at all one of their intentions. https://t.co/nq9i4mxtm7 pic.twitter.com/5Rb1Qedixz— Dani Blekman (@Dani_Blek) November 7, 2025
No, they just force you to at gunpoint. Or with bombs. https://t.co/xK6UzbN6sy— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 7, 2025
Or machetes.
I think Nigerians might rather prefer that approach. https://t.co/q64OMqiM3A— W҉A҉R҉M҉ ҉G҉A҉T҉O҉R҉A҉D҉E҉⛪️🥜 (@BidensFineChina) November 7, 2025
They tend to not knock. They tend to just fly a plane into your building. https://t.co/DfV4fZQHWe— Amy (@politicsofamy) November 7, 2025
A Christian never blew up the World Trade Center either https://t.co/u1UkGxQSVS— Adam Edwards (@justadamhu) November 7, 2025
Touche.
Islamists don't politely ask you to convert lmao https://t.co/HeFP4F8Q5a— Dr. Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) November 7, 2025
Also, Islamists don't believe someone like Ariana, a woman, has any rights at all.
In Paris, Amsterdam, and London, they don't bother to knock https://t.co/BXgvCsGULl pic.twitter.com/eiiN5IDRZG— William Kolbrener (@OMTorah) November 7, 2025
Muslims don’t knock, they shoot your dog and the chop off your head— Certainly Not Betty (@NoBettyInHere) November 7, 2025
Christians knock. https://t.co/kObOBlW4WP
That seems much more polite.
When we forget the past, we will certainly repeat it.— Zac Pennington 🇺🇸 (@zacpennington) November 7, 2025
On 9/11 they didn't knock... they flew a plane through the door of every Twin Tower office. https://t.co/jRiUX03QMY
Americans said 'Never Forget' and it appears too many have indeed, forgotten.
Well, we have a winner for today and it’s not even noon on the West Coast… https://t.co/pzeBix71zF— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 7, 2025
Sigh. Close down X for the night.
She doesn't know the history of Islam. https://t.co/2M1u2uXHwK— Fr. Bayer Holz (@gonefishin1948) November 7, 2025
Clearly.
