GOP Rep. Maria Salazar DEMANDS Amnesty—Betrays Trump’s Hispanic Voters Who Begged for Mass...
KJP Tells Dean Obeidallah That the Media Covers Trump 'Differently' and It Is...
Kanye West's Redemption: Apology to Rabbi and Jewish Community Sparks Hope and Praise
SCOTUS Rules That Trump Administration Can Require Passports to Reflect Biological Reality
Congresswoman Does the ‘Change My Mind’ Meme on Speaker Starving Kids to Cover...
DC Jury's Sandwich Slam: Assault on Fed Agent? Nah—Just 'Protected Protest' in Two-Tiered...
Queen Sydney Sweeney Blows Off Interviewer's Question About ‘Controversial’ Good Jeans Ad
Retirement Regards: Trump Graciously Holds Back, Only Calling Nancy Pelosi a ‘Terrible’ an...
Kansas Mayor Charged With Election Fraud ... But Just Wait Until You Hear...
Kira Davis Ignites Call to Action: Dying for Your Kids Is Easy—Fighting for...
Climate Summit Leaders Take Swipes at Absent Trump (Who Should Have Showed Up...
Scott Jennings Urges Republicans to Heed JD Vance's Advice After Democrats' Blue State...
Ron DeSantis Has the BEST Solution for Police Officers Who Want No Part...
Karoline Leavitt Points Out What the WH Is Up Against When It Comes...

Activist Judge Defies Law: Mandates Trump Break Rules with Friday SNAP Raid Amid Dem Schumer Shutdown

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 PM on November 06, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

A federal judge has given the Trump Administration ANOTHER deadline for funding food stamps. This new deadline is Friday.

Advertisement

A federal judge in Rhode Island said Thursday that the Trump administration must fully cover food stamp benefits for tens of millions of Americans in November.

The order from US District Judge John McConnell comes days after the administration, in response to an earlier order from him, said it would provide only partial food stamp benefits for November by tapping into some $4.65 billion in a contingency fund maintained by the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps.

But McConnell said during a hastily called hearing that the government had not worked quickly enough to release the funds pursuant to the requirements of his earlier order and that the government had acted “arbitrarily and capriciously” when it decided earlier this week that it would not provide the full benefits this month.

Under McConnell’s new ruling, the government must tap into billions of additional dollars held by the US Department of Agriculture in a separate pot of money so full SNAP benefits can be paid. The judge said those payments needed to be made to states, which administer the program, by Friday.

Nearly 42 million Americans receive food stamps. Payments are made on a staggered basis over the course of a month.

Recommended

Ron DeSantis Has the BEST Solution for Police Officers Who Want No Part of Mamdani's New York
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Once again, federal judges apparently think they rule the country now. 

The Democrats could open the government and this would be a non-issue.

Hopefully, they will now that the Democrats are still not opening the government. 

Maybe the good Senator should go talk to his fellow Democrats about opening the government, rather than lying about the President 'breaking' the law. The law actually says he can't pay for food stamps if the government isn't funded and welp, the Democrats won't let them fund the government. 

Advertisement

Boom!

It's hilarious to watch these Democrat politician frauds rend their proverbial garments on X while they are the ones responsible for keeping the government closed. They are the cause of this problem, but act like they are so upset by the consequences. Gaslighting at its finest. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN JUDGES RHODE ISLAND SNAP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ron DeSantis Has the BEST Solution for Police Officers Who Want No Part of Mamdani's New York
Grateful Calvin
Blowing UP (in the DOJ's Face)?! --> Journo STUNS Glenn Beck by Sharing J6 Pipe-Bomb Suspect BOMBSHELL
Sam J.
Congresswoman Does the ‘Change My Mind’ Meme on Speaker Starving Kids to Cover Up the Epstein Files
Brett T.
GOP Rep. Maria Salazar DEMANDS Amnesty—Betrays Trump’s Hispanic Voters Who Begged for Mass Deportations
justmindy
Kansas Mayor Charged With Election Fraud ... But Just Wait Until You Hear WHY
Grateful Calvin
Queen Sydney Sweeney Blows Off Interviewer's Question About ‘Controversial’ Good Jeans Ad
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Ron DeSantis Has the BEST Solution for Police Officers Who Want No Part of Mamdani's New York Grateful Calvin
Advertisement