Activist Judge Defies Law: Mandates Trump Break Rules with Friday SNAP Raid Amid Dem Schumer Shutdown

A federal judge has given the Trump Administration ANOTHER deadline for funding food stamps. This new deadline is Friday.

A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to make full SNAP payments for November https://t.co/tqgMQQNfLa pic.twitter.com/xP1aBub7DQ — CNN (@CNN) November 6, 2025

Advertisement

A federal judge in Rhode Island said Thursday that the Trump administration must fully cover food stamp benefits for tens of millions of Americans in November. The order from US District Judge John McConnell comes days after the administration, in response to an earlier order from him, said it would provide only partial food stamp benefits for November by tapping into some $4.65 billion in a contingency fund maintained by the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps. But McConnell said during a hastily called hearing that the government had not worked quickly enough to release the funds pursuant to the requirements of his earlier order and that the government had acted “arbitrarily and capriciously” when it decided earlier this week that it would not provide the full benefits this month. “People have gone without for too long,” McConnell said from the bench. “Not making payments to them for even another day is simply unacceptable.” Under McConnell’s new ruling, the government must tap into billions of additional dollars held by the US Department of Agriculture in a separate pot of money so full SNAP benefits can be paid. The judge said those payments needed to be made to states, which administer the program, by Friday. Nearly 42 million Americans receive food stamps. Payments are made on a staggered basis over the course of a month.

Once again, federal judges apparently think they rule the country now.

Time for the administration to appeal now. https://t.co/HTXBYxZ7xT — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) November 6, 2025

The Democrats could open the government and this would be a non-issue.

I don't know why the Trump Administration isn't appealing these SNAP orders, they are probably the most clear cut separation of powers cases we have from the crazy district judges. https://t.co/b1UJ8ZGdV0 — DW Fan (@daily_wire_fan) November 6, 2025

Hopefully, they will now that the Democrats are still not opening the government.

Families and kids have been worried about their next meal while Trump wobbles on whether or not he’ll follow the law.



The courts could not be more clear: The White House needs to fully fund SNAP for November. https://t.co/GJinDFh7N7 — Senator John Hickenlooper (@SenatorHick) November 6, 2025

Maybe the good Senator should go talk to his fellow Democrats about opening the government, rather than lying about the President 'breaking' the law. The law actually says he can't pay for food stamps if the government isn't funded and welp, the Democrats won't let them fund the government.

What law has Trump ignored? Dictatorial judges who think they are kings demand Trump do things that may not be lawful.

Trump has got to the the worst dictator ever. — MerryMaryQuiteContrary (@MerryQuite) November 6, 2025

Advertisement

Boom!

It is absurd that President Trump requires the mandate of a federal judge to prevent millions of families in America from going hungry.



This is an emergency of Trump's own making. He must end it and fully fund SNAP now. https://t.co/fQd8EFewjA — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) November 6, 2025

Donald Trump could have avoided all of this if he had chosen not to use hungry families as a bargaining chip.



Thankfully, a judge stepped in and is making him fully fund SNAP.



The President needs to listen to the court – millions of hungry families are relying on it. https://t.co/smpgluorZW — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) November 6, 2025

It's hilarious to watch these Democrat politician frauds rend their proverbial garments on X while they are the ones responsible for keeping the government closed. They are the cause of this problem, but act like they are so upset by the consequences. Gaslighting at its finest.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.