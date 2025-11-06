Condé Nast Fires Journalists Who Revolted Against Cuts at Teen Vogue
JD Vance Says the Shutdown ‘Has Now Passed From Farce Into Tragedy’
'Unplanned' Anti-Trump Protests ERUPT Across Washington on His Election Anniversary
GOP Rep. Maria Salazar DEMANDS Amnesty—Betrays Trump’s Hispanic Voters Who Begged for Mass...
KJP Tells Dean Obeidallah That the Media Covers Trump 'Differently' and It Is...
Kanye West's Redemption: Apology to Rabbi and Jewish Community Sparks Hope and Praise
Activist Judge Defies Law: Mandates Trump Break Rules with Friday SNAP Raid Amid...
SCOTUS Rules That Trump Administration Can Require Passports to Reflect Biological Reality
Congresswoman Does the ‘Change My Mind’ Meme on Speaker Starving Kids to Cover...
DC Jury's Sandwich Slam: Assault on Fed Agent? Nah—Just 'Protected Protest' in Two-Tiered...
Queen Sydney Sweeney Blows Off Interviewer's Question About ‘Controversial’ Good Jeans Ad
Retirement Regards: Trump Graciously Holds Back, Only Calling Nancy Pelosi a ‘Terrible’ an...
Kansas Mayor Charged With Election Fraud ... But Just Wait Until You Hear...
Kira Davis Ignites Call to Action: Dying for Your Kids Is Easy—Fighting for...

From Wife-Beater to Locker Room Menace: The Convicted Trans Predator Gold's Gym Refused to Ban

justmindy
justmindy | 9:10 PM on November 06, 2025
meme

A couple of days ago we told you about the absolute SHE-RO who stood up to a man pretending to be a woman in Gold's Gym. Now, more information has come out about this lunatic playing dress up and it's clear, he is a real danger to the community.

Advertisement


The transgender person caught up in a viral Los Angeles gym bathroom row had been convicted of assaulting their now ex-wife while living in Ohio as a man — before taking the victim’s first name as their own.

Alexis Black ran afoul of women at a gym in Beverly Hills, including singer-songwriter Tish Hyman, who accused them of exposing themself and harassing her in the locker room.

Black, formerly Grant Freeman, pleaded guilty in 2022 to savagely beating their wife Alexis Freeman, causing a compound fractured jaw among other serious injuries. “Kyle Grant Freeman caused serious physical harm to the victim. The victim suffered a compound fractured mandible, which resulted in her needing surgery,” said court documents from Hamilton County, Ohio. Black had been convicted of both domestic violence and drug trafficking in the past, and has faced a slew of other charges, including resisting arrest, records show. 

Freeman, now Alexis Black, recently spoke out after Hyman, who is an out lesbian, claimed she was recently kicked out of a former Gold’s Gym in Beverly Hills for confronting a person with male genitalia in the women’s locker room.

Footage of the shouting match quickly exploded on social media after Hyman, who boasts nearly 100,000 monthly Spotify listeners, accused the trans gym-goer of exposing their penis in the locker room and harassing women.

Recommended

Condé Nast Fires Journalists Who Revolted Against Cuts at Teen Vogue
Brett T.
Advertisement

How dare they want privacy from this fine upstanding citizen.

It's about power and control.

It never fails.

What a terrible way to do business. 

A wife beater psychopath. It's beyond revolting. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

CRIME LOS ANGELES TRANSGENDER WOMEN'S SPORTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Condé Nast Fires Journalists Who Revolted Against Cuts at Teen Vogue
Brett T.
JD Vance Says the Shutdown ‘Has Now Passed From Farce Into Tragedy’
Brett T.
Activist Judge Defies Law: Mandates Trump Break Rules with Friday SNAP Raid Amid Dem Schumer Shutdown
justmindy
GOP Rep. Maria Salazar DEMANDS Amnesty—Betrays Trump’s Hispanic Voters Who Begged for Mass Deportations
justmindy
'Unplanned' Anti-Trump Protests ERUPT Across Washington on His Election Anniversary
Brett T.
Blowing UP (in the DOJ's Face)?! --> Journo STUNS Glenn Beck by Sharing J6 Pipe-Bomb Suspect BOMBSHELL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Condé Nast Fires Journalists Who Revolted Against Cuts at Teen Vogue Brett T.
Advertisement