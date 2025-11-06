From Wife-Beater to Locker Room Menace: The Convicted Trans Predator Gold's Gym Refused to Ban

A couple of days ago we told you about the absolute SHE-RO who stood up to a man pretending to be a woman in Gold's Gym. Now, more information has come out about this lunatic playing dress up and it's clear, he is a real danger to the community.

IT GETS WORSE



Grant Freeman, aka "Alexis Black," the man pretending to be a woman who invaded the female locker room at @goldsgym, is reportedly a CONVICTED CRIMINAL.



He has multiple arrests for DRUG TRAFFICKING and DOMESTIC ABUSE.



A woman got BANNED from Gold's Gym for… https://t.co/Coq6ivi9wb pic.twitter.com/bnlAyhmfxc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 5, 2025

Trans person accused of exposing self in woman’s locker room was convicted of brutally beating ex-wife before taking her name https://t.co/Y7EpRaEvS7 pic.twitter.com/9V8854IvGk — New York Post (@nypost) November 6, 2025



The transgender person caught up in a viral Los Angeles gym bathroom row had been convicted of assaulting their now ex-wife while living in Ohio as a man — before taking the victim’s first name as their own. Alexis Black ran afoul of women at a gym in Beverly Hills, including singer-songwriter Tish Hyman, who accused them of exposing themself and harassing her in the locker room. Black, formerly Grant Freeman, pleaded guilty in 2022 to savagely beating their wife Alexis Freeman, causing a compound fractured jaw among other serious injuries. “Kyle Grant Freeman caused serious physical harm to the victim. The victim suffered a compound fractured mandible, which resulted in her needing surgery,” said court documents from Hamilton County, Ohio. Black had been convicted of both domestic violence and drug trafficking in the past, and has faced a slew of other charges, including resisting arrest, records show. Freeman, now Alexis Black, recently spoke out after Hyman, who is an out lesbian, claimed she was recently kicked out of a former Gold’s Gym in Beverly Hills for confronting a person with male genitalia in the women’s locker room. Footage of the shouting match quickly exploded on social media after Hyman, who boasts nearly 100,000 monthly Spotify listeners, accused the trans gym-goer of exposing their penis in the locker room and harassing women.

I can’t believe women don’t wanna share bathrooms with this! 😂 https://t.co/l5ByuL1sgU — Effie Eleftheriadi (@effie4fit) November 7, 2025

How dare they want privacy from this fine upstanding citizen.

It never fails. All "trans" males who try to impose their "rights" on females are women haters, narcissistic pervs, and I dare to say it, ped0s too. https://t.co/E4O29ykUZF — So what (@msfwhat) November 7, 2025

It's about power and control.

That thing that never happens is happening again https://t.co/bsqvtLPX8K — Heidi (@HeidiBriones) November 7, 2025

It never fails.

Psychopath nightmare.



Way to go @GoldsGym. Kept the violent psycho, banished the black woman. https://t.co/u4DwlGkLci — julezy (@JulezySays) November 7, 2025

What a terrible way to do business.

This is who they want to force your daughter to share public showers with at the local swimming pool. https://t.co/9OZsXRUvzZ — Robert Karnes (@SenatorKarnes) November 7, 2025

A wife beater psychopath. It's beyond revolting.

