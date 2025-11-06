GOP Rep. Maria Salazar DEMANDS Amnesty—Betrays Trump’s Hispanic Voters Who Begged for Mass...
Kanye West's Redemption: Apology to Rabbi and Jewish Community Sparks Hope and Praise

justmindy
justmindy | 8:10 PM on November 06, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kanye West has apologized to a Rabbi and the Jewish community as a whole for his hurtful remarks. He claims he has 'bi-polar' and that his mental illness caused the outbursts.

Nicki Minaj praised Kanye for taking accountability for his previous hurtful statements. 

Hopefully, he is sincere.

Many others also need to apologize for their Anti-Semitic remarks. 

Hopefully, he is receiving the care, medication and treatment he needs to stay stable. He has children depending on him and fans who adore him.

Prayers up his heart change is genuine and he continues to improve as a man. 

The world would be a much better place if more people took accountability for their bad behavior. 

