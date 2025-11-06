Kanye West's Redemption: Apology to Rabbi and Jewish Community Sparks Hope and Praise

Kanye West has apologized to a Rabbi and the Jewish community as a whole for his hurtful remarks. He claims he has 'bi-polar' and that his mental illness caused the outbursts.

NEW: Kanye West apologizes to Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto in New York for his past comments.



The footage was shared on Rabbi Pinto's Instagram account.



"Private Meeting Between Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto Shlit"a and Ye, Formerly Known as Kanye West," Rabbi Pinto posted on IG.… pic.twitter.com/BQWSiOR3TH — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 6, 2025

Nicki Minaj praises Kanye West for apologizing to the Jewish community and taking accountability for his past comments.



“So happy to see Kanye publicly take accountability for the pain his words may have caused to so many.



Standing with our Jewish brothers & sisters.”



The… pic.twitter.com/6QfS8fxUtG — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 7, 2025

Nicki Minaj praised Kanye for taking accountability for his previous hurtful statements.

It’s interesting to juxtapose Ye’s sincere apology and admittance of his destructive mental illness (beautiful and much needed spiritual moment of redemption or hope for it) with what we’ve seen lately. https://t.co/T6Wg68th8W — Naomi Levin (@NaomiLevinNY) November 6, 2025

Hopefully, he is sincere.

Love that Ye did this. More of this in the world would do us good. https://t.co/rAM8LZQn1G — Christian Humanist (@AllIsOwed2GOD) November 7, 2025

Many others also need to apologize for their Anti-Semitic remarks.

This is really powerful. I hope it is real, and I hope it sticks. Pray for Kanye because of his enormous influence. Pray that he turns the chapter, and fully comes back to God. If he does so imperfectly, pray for him even harder. https://t.co/zbV0gbURaS — Carolyn Teresa (@CarolynTeresa_) November 6, 2025

Very impressed this takes wicked strength on Kanye's part! @kanyestreams1 https://t.co/do4ekdMPHo — griswoldsothercousin (@thisbitchnutz) November 6, 2025

I was so hurt when Kanye went after Jewish people. I’m very touched that he worked to make amends. We all should be better. May Kanye stay grounded and heal. It seems like he is in touch with how his body works and how mania manifests. Remember taking responsibility is awesome! https://t.co/u25g3QePJc — Truth❤️ (@TruthLa101) November 6, 2025

Hopefully, he is receiving the care, medication and treatment he needs to stay stable. He has children depending on him and fans who adore him.

If this repentance and growth is genuine, which it does appear to be, my prayers for Kanye, his mental health, and his personal faith have been realized.

Praise God for this turnaround and I pray that the lessons learned from it stick https://t.co/XhZFciWMLn — Common Sense Conservative (@CmonSenseGOP) November 6, 2025

Prayers up his heart change is genuine and he continues to improve as a man.

True strength is not found in avoiding mistakes; it is found in owning the correction.



Accountability is the ultimate discipline. A man is defined by his willingness to confront the flaws in his system and immediately begin rebuilding the bridge.



Repentance is action, not… https://t.co/ksaF7V1ht5 — The Discipline Architect (@DutyDefined) November 6, 2025

The world would be a much better place if more people took accountability for their bad behavior.

