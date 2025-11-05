Dems Lied Again: Promised No More Elections Under Trump—Yet Here We Are

Last night, there were elections. The results were very bad for conservatives. It was one of those nights having elections really stinks. Even so, the people spoke and the results are in.
wait, I was told there wouldn't be anymore elections— Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) November 5, 2025
Trump. Worst. Dictator. King. Ever. pic.twitter.com/0vKoDb5Otu— Güera Monteira (@IJustDoItForThe) November 5, 2025
If only he could turn over the results from last night. Just this once. Snicker.
We only elect Kings from now on. (And queens)— strallweat (@strallweat) November 5, 2025
Apparently, the Democrats just want to elect little dictators.
The freeloading pygmies who voted for Mamdani are completely oblivious to the atrocities committed by Stalin, Marx, Guevara, Pol Pot, and Mao. To them, communism is just a pathway to more free stuff. They have no concept of the misery and bloodshed of those murderous ideologies.— Gibbs Calhoun (@GibbsCalhoun) November 5, 2025
Clearly, more states need to bring back education about Communism like Ron DeSantis did in Florida. Quickly.
He wasn't going to cancel this year's, maybe 2026's, certainly 2028's after he forgot to cancel 2020's...— CapsNut (@Caps_Nut) November 5, 2025
He just got busy making all those trade and peace deals.
Project 2025 is totally blowing it, man. I want a refund. https://t.co/m2TlZs384v pic.twitter.com/wqmzcvDBU7— 💬 John 🇺🇸 (@2oft) November 5, 2025
We were promised handmaidens and perp walked Democrats by now. What's going on? Heh.
Recommended
https://t.co/wAjx8UD8qJ pic.twitter.com/rTHT7v033X— Glenn Diagram (@GlennAndTonic) November 5, 2025
I was told that Donald Trump was a fascist dictator. Where are the goon squads? Where’s the brutal silencing of his political enemies and the installation by fiat of his political allies?!— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 5, 2025
Surely he isn’t just gonna let his political enemies win and take elective office, right?! https://t.co/aqQHCFp0Yy
He's just lulling his enemies into complacency.
Trump wtf https://t.co/oQGPrZlsVk— Jarvis (@jarvis_best) November 5, 2025
Wait, the whole no kings thing was a lie? https://t.co/H3xkiU4ur2— Gary in DFW (@LakerGMC_) November 5, 2025
NO KINGS AND STUFF https://t.co/hk3RUM6O2C— jpskydawg (@jpskydawg) November 5, 2025
Wait ... is it possible ... Democrats lie?
Lol I forgot about that scare monger https://t.co/TdNDsnijuc— Greg (@crowbro19) November 5, 2025
Very peculiar, indeed… https://t.co/2hCMzY5R2R— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 5, 2025
That describes the Democrats well.
Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member