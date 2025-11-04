Trump to Activist Judges: 'Nice Try, But No'—SNAP Stays on Ice Until Democrats Reopen Government

REALLY, BRO? New Jay Jones Video (Kicking a DOG?!) Fits RIGHT in With...
justmindy
justmindy | 12:55 PM on November 04, 2025
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

President Trump will not take orders from rogue justices who demanded he fund food stamps with emergency dollars. He just announced there will be no food stamp money until the Democrats decide to end the shutdown. Ball is in their court.

The sad thing is Democrats just refused for the 14th time to reopen government.

One lesson learned during this shutdown is there are way too many people on SNAP and there needs to be some major reforms.

These judges are out of control and way overstepping their boundaries. Good on President Trump for ignoring them. 

While there are definitely people who need help, only about a quarter of recipients have jobs and only about 1/3 of recipients even have children. There are too many able bodies adults living off the government. 

They are for illegals. Period.

That only seems appropriate since they are snakes. 

Hopefully! They have no right to try and control the legal functions of the Executive Branch. 

The Democrats have already made fools of themselves. Now, it's time for them to cave and re-open government. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

