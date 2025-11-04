Trump to Activist Judges: 'Nice Try, But No'—SNAP Stays on Ice Until Democrats Reopen Government

President Trump will not take orders from rogue justices who demanded he fund food stamps with emergency dollars. He just announced there will be no food stamp money until the Democrats decide to end the shutdown. Ball is in their court.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump announces SNAP benefits will ONLY BE GIVEN OUT "when the Radical Left Democrats open up government, which they can easily do, and not before!"



Democrats WILL CAVE. pic.twitter.com/4lzu01CNzG — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 4, 2025

The sad thing is Democrats just refused for the 14th time to reopen government.

🚨 BREAKING: Senate Democrats REFUSE for the 14TH TIME to reopen the federal government, continuing to inflict suffering nationwide



Needed 60 VOTES



What a pathetic move from Chuck Schumer. They are waiting until the ELECTIONS are over and used the shutdown to juice far-left… pic.twitter.com/dTHYc0XgLg — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 4, 2025

As soon as the government reopens, the entire SNAP/EBT System should be SCRAPPED! Implement stricter rules on who qualifies for it & for how long & then make EVERY SINGLE recipient reapply! NO MORE illegals & non-citizens & NO MORE LIFELONG ABLE-BODIED FRAUDSTERS! #MAGA https://t.co/KGoaPJmsf8 — Steve Bailey (@SteveBailey80) November 4, 2025

One lesson learned during this shutdown is there are way too many people on SNAP and there needs to be some major reforms.

Trump playing 4D chess per usual https://t.co/6CEcTtpGWY — Jared Brehm (@JaredBrehm) November 4, 2025

GOOD! Ignore the ruling.



I am tired of the judicial coup in this country.



Those funds are for REAL emergencies, not the Democrat Senators holding the people hostage. — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) November 4, 2025

These judges are out of control and way overstepping their boundaries. Good on President Trump for ignoring them.

42 million people on SNAP. Sugary drinks are the number one item purchased with SNAP, and it’s not even close. Tax payers are paying a lot of abled body people for their soda cravings. — DirtySouth (@MarkMcD98814553) November 4, 2025

While there are definitely people who need help, only about a quarter of recipients have jobs and only about 1/3 of recipients even have children. There are too many able bodies adults living off the government.

I'm just sick of the Democrats in general. They are not for the American people. There is not one single reason for them not to vote for a clean CR. I hope every voter that did not get paid or receive their assistance remembers this. — Ghee's First (@Constan36865676) November 4, 2025

They are for illegals. Period.

Good.



Don't budge one inch.



Let the Democrats squirm. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) November 4, 2025

That only seems appropriate since they are snakes.

So he is defying a court order? — Trump Tracker (@trackingdonald) November 4, 2025

Hopefully! They have no right to try and control the legal functions of the Executive Branch.

Democrats will either cave or be complete fools of themselves. — B25Roman (@B25Roman) November 4, 2025

The Democrats have already made fools of themselves. Now, it's time for them to cave and re-open government.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



