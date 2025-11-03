Texas Shocker: Illegals Flooding Roads with Registered Cars—NO License Needed

VIP
justmindy
justmindy | 9:30 PM on November 03, 2025
AP Photo/Jake Bleiberg

One might think in a red state like Texas, illegals could not get car registrations. One apparently might be wrong.

Federal agents arrested more than 120 illegal immigrant drivers on Texas roadways amid an investigation that found a major loophole in the Lone Star State that has allowed individuals lacking immigration status to register vehicles.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement made the arrests in a single day last week in Houston as part of an effort to clear “our roads of dangerous, often unlicensed and uninsured, illegal aliens who should NOT be behind the wheel,” the agency said.

It comes as one Texas lawmaker probes officials after he “recently received alarming reports of illegal immigrants being able to register their vehicles” in Texas without a state license, The Daily Wire has learned. Republican State Rep. Brian Harrison’s office sent a letter Monday to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles Board to crack down on state authorities issuing vehicle registrations to illegal immigrants. “The Texas government should be a force multiplier of President Trump’s efforts to combat illegal immigration, not enabling or incentivizing it,” Harrison said. “It is past time the Texas government starts acting like we are in a battle for the future of western civilization, because we are. I’m demanding action now!”

So, over 120 illegals in one week captured in one Texas city! This is insanity!

Illegals should not be on American roads. We shouldn't be making their stay in America easier or their life simpler to navigate. 

That's so sad to hear.

And then the person not at fault has to cover the accident and then their premiums go up. The same thing is happening in Florida. This has to stop!

What a mess!

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
