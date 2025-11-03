Young Dems Determined to Ruin America: NY Mag’s Leftie Leaders Who’ll Make Sea Lions and Sanity Extinct

New York Magazine published their list of twenty-five up and coming young Democrats. If this is the future of the Democrat Party, America better stop them or our country is in for a world of hurt.

Who, beyond the well-known and much-profiled Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Zohran Mamdani, and Jon Ossoff, are the young people most likely to rebuild the Democratic Party?



The bright lights of the next generation don’t fit into easy classifications. They include a seminarian, a… pic.twitter.com/apqthGFRSA — New York Magazine (@NYMag) November 3, 2025

Who, beyond the well-known and much-profiled Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Zohran Mamdani, and Jon Ossoff, are the young people most likely to rebuild the Democratic Party? The bright lights of the next generation don’t fit into easy classifications. They include a seminarian, a waitress, an oysterman, and a semiconductor heiress. There are Bernie-endorsed socialists and iconoclastic centrists. Some are eyeing a national stage, and others are staying adamantly local. Some already have a decade of experience; others are fresh upstarts proving themselves.

First up is a nepo baby:

Sara Jacobs, 36 • Representative for California District 51

• Heir to the Qualcomm semiconductor fortune

• Foreign-policy adviser to the Clinton 2016 campaign

• Pelosi protégée

She is described as a 'Pelosi Protege'. That is terrifying. Also, she is pictured sitting in a red leather chair in the back of a pick up truck. Who knows?

Saikat Chakrabarti, 39 • Running for California District 11

• Multimillionaire tech engineer

• AOC’s first chief of staff

• Co-author of the Green New Deal

He worked for AOC so that should say enough. He's pictured in a red leather chair in the middle of a field.

Mallory McMorrow, 39 ↑ • Googled “how to run for office” after Trump’s first election

• State senator since 2019

• Industrial designer who once worked at Gawker

Then, we have the woman who apparently worked for 'Gawker', but needed to google how to run for office.

Rebecca Cooke, 37 • Running for Wisconsin District Three

• Waitress at a farm-to-table restaurant

• Former campaign-finance director for Democratic representative Raul Ruiz

This woman is almost 40, but works as a waitress after once being a finance director. She is pictured in a wheat field in the leather chair with bare feet. Whatever.

Graham Platner, 41 • Running for Senate in Maine

• Oysterman and veteran

• Profiled in The New Yorker, the New York Times, and GQ

• Fighting for his political life as past transgressions emerge

Of course, there is the resident Nazi, who claims he is no longer a Nazi. Also, a nepo baby.

Jake Auchincloss, 37 • Representative for Massachusetts District Four

• Scion of an old Boston family with multiple Wikipedia pages

• Maybe the Dems’ No. 1 TikTok-hater

Basically, another nepo baby, but this one is called a 'scion', so it's possible he's the classiest of the nepo babies?

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, 37 • Representative for Washington District Three

• One of two House Democrats to vote against Biden’s student-debt-relief program

• Wants federal funding to kill invasive sea lions in the Columbia River

This one is only interesting because she hates sea lions.

Yassamin Anasari, 33 • Representative for Arizona District Three

• Democratic freshman-class president

• Former policy adviser to U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon

Possibly the most terrifying on the list because of that job as a UN policy advisor. Yikes!

Anderson Clayton, 27 • Youngest state-party chair in the country

• Grew up in a North Carolina town of 8,000

• Swears like a sailor

• Field organizer for Elizabeth Warren after college

Apparently Anderson fits in well with the Democrats because she cusses a lot and that is a hallmark of their tweeting these days.

Of course, there were others (a total of 25), but these were the most interesting and we are using that term loosely.

The fresh new face of the Democrat Party is a white guy in a dress https://t.co/aJKWCf6TQD pic.twitter.com/tjEqfdJKvL — Magills (@magills_) November 3, 2025

The 'Where's Waldo' red leather chair in every shot is the best part.

“The Young Democrats have everything: a wealthy heiress, a gay black with an Afro, Kat Aboogaloo, a token white guy from Texas, a Nazi, and a Montana Troon…” https://t.co/aJKWCf6TQD pic.twitter.com/idfZGcGuFY — Magills (@magills_) November 3, 2025

That sounds terrible.

Meet the New Democrats, same as the Old Democrats https://t.co/txwOuFk71Z pic.twitter.com/Fn93qDV1go — Warren Wilhelm (@War_Wilhelm) November 4, 2025

Same as it ever was.

i dont like half of these people https://t.co/pDiYdw5PRz — Jackson 🇯🇵🇺🇸 (@JacksonFujimori) November 4, 2025

The sea lions of the Columbia River would agree.



