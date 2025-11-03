Right In the Feels! Jack Ciattarelli Gets a Surprise on Election Eve, All...
Judge Doody's Midnight Squat: Relieved of Duty After Dropping a Deuce-Less Disaster on Courthouse Corner

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on November 03, 2025
imgflip

She was a few steps away from being labeled 'Judge Doody' ...

An Arizona Superior Court judge has resigned after allegedly being caught urinating in public just steps from the courthouse where she served.

Prescott police responded around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 4 after witnesses reported a woman relieving herself near Montezuma and Gurley Street, on the same block as the Courthouse Plaza where she worked, FOX 10 first reported

Prescott police responded around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 4 after witnesses reported a woman relieving herself near Montezuma and Gurley Street, on the same block as the Courthouse Plaza where she worked, FOX 10 first reported. The video shows Schaaf-Olson struggling to spell her own name as the officer attempts to identify her. 

Moments later, Schaaf-Olson’s husband, Jason Olson, who serves as the parks and recreation manager for the Town of Chino Valley, according to FOX 10, approaches the scene and tries to pull his wife away from the officers – repeatedly refusing orders to step back.

When asked why she was being questioned, the officer replied, "Because I just saw her puking and urinating, exposing herself to several people."

So, the judge is relieving herself in public and her husband who is a public employee, is fighting with police. Not a good look. 

Clearly.

One who is very drunk.

If a judge wants to get blackout drunk, they should stay at home and not embarrass themselves publicly. 

A huge missed opportunity honestly. Just a pile of regret!

That's an excellent question. 

