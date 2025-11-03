Judge Doody's Midnight Squat: Relieved of Duty After Dropping a Deuce-Less Disaster on Courthouse Corner

She was a few steps away from being labeled 'Judge Doody' ...

RELIEVED OF DUTY: A judge has resigned after allegedly being caught urinating on a street just steps from her own courthouse in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/Hf3EwL2bag — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 3, 2025

An Arizona Superior Court judge has resigned after allegedly being caught urinating in public just steps from the courthouse where she served. Prescott police responded around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 4 after witnesses reported a woman relieving herself near Montezuma and Gurley Street, on the same block as the Courthouse Plaza where she worked, FOX 10 first reported. An Arizona Superior Court judge has resigned after allegedly being caught urinating in public just steps from the courthouse where she served. Prescott police responded around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 4 after witnesses reported a woman relieving herself near Montezuma and Gurley Street, on the same block as the Courthouse Plaza where she worked, FOX 10 first reported. The video shows Schaaf-Olson struggling to spell her own name as the officer attempts to identify her. Moments later, Schaaf-Olson’s husband, Jason Olson, who serves as the parks and recreation manager for the Town of Chino Valley, according to FOX 10, approaches the scene and tries to pull his wife away from the officers – repeatedly refusing orders to step back. When asked why she was being questioned, the officer replied, "Because I just saw her puking and urinating, exposing herself to several people."

So, the judge is relieving herself in public and her husband who is a public employee, is fighting with police. Not a good look.

I can tell by the video this happened in Prescott in front of the western apparel shop that’s on the corner of Gurley and Montezuma across the street from the courthouse. Her and her man had one too many somewhere on Whiskey Row. 🤣🤣 https://t.co/3A1eTZQCdM — Eric 🇺🇸🌵🌲 (@tweetsbyeric) November 3, 2025

Clearly.

HER own courthouse? What proper lady uses a public bench on a street corner as a squatty potty?@KeithMalinak https://t.co/GkdKPM4TOR — Skippy (@SKIPdaZIP) November 3, 2025

One who is very drunk.

I CANNOT stand entitled people like this. She's a JUDGE, btw.



I am embarrassed to admit, this happened in the town square where I live.



I am VERY proud, though, of our police DOING THEIR JOBS properly in spite of "Her Holiness" the Judge and her clearly "superior" husband. https://t.co/HqTubVejTI — Colonel X (@ColonelXshow) November 3, 2025

This is really embarrassing behavior from someone who is supposed to represent the law and set an example. A judge should always carry dignity and self control especially near the courthouse. Public trust in the justice system matters and actions like this destroy credibility.⚖️ https://t.co/HLkPiHOaHY — rida jamal (@ridajamal0011) November 3, 2025

If a judge wants to get blackout drunk, they should stay at home and not embarrass themselves publicly.

I’m really upset that she didn’t do a #2 because we missed out on a RELIEVED OF DOODIE joke. SMH. https://t.co/A4l1eMZ9QG — Lori - Breaker of Curfews (@lori_socal) November 3, 2025

A huge missed opportunity honestly. Just a pile of regret!

How many did she put in jail for DUI? — Justin (@Aries00000003) November 3, 2025

That's an excellent question.

