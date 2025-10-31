Judge Star-Wars-Name Talwani Considering Forcing Trump to Hijack Emergency Funds for SNAP

A US District Judge, Indira Talwani, is hinting she might intervene in the SNAP funding debacle and force President Trump to use the emergency funds. Sigh. Why even vote for a President anymore? District Judges apparently have all the power. Who knew?





Judge suggests she may intervene in shutdown SNAP case



US District Judge Indira Talwani: “Congress has put money in an emergency fund for an emergency and it’s hard for me to understand how this isn’t an emergency when there’s no money” https://t.co/M4qRqZTKGa — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) October 30, 2025

NEW: “That’s lawyering,” the judge snapped. “I want agency action, not lawyering.”



Judge Indira Talwani said she’ll likely order the Trump @USDA to stop making excuses and get food aid to 42 million Americans.



People are hungry. She wants action — not politics. 🍽️… pic.twitter.com/73l8sO6EDE — Carolyn Barber, MD (@cbarbermd) October 30, 2025

A federal judge on Thursday indicated she would probably order the Trump administration to use reserves to partially fund food assistance for about 42 million Americans in November, potentially delaying a complete cutoff in benefits during the government shutdown. Judge Indira Talwani of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts spoke at a hearing in litigation brought by a coalition of 23 Democratic attorneys general and three Democratic governors against the Agriculture Department over its decision to not tap into a contingency fund to pay for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in November. Because of the government shutdown, states are not able to access federal funding for the program, leaving millions of people without crucial payments necessary to purchase groceries. The program would have ceased to send out funds to states as soon as Saturday. “Congress has put money in an emergency fund, and it is hard for me to understand how this is not an emergency,” Talwani said during Thursday’s hearing.

It's really not up to her to understand. It's out of her purview.

If district judges get to declare national emergencies to help their party carry out temper tantrums we are in some interesting territory. https://t.co/u8VOsWXuOj — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 31, 2025

The comments are really depressing. So many conservatives are actually angry that poor people - from both parties - may not starve after all. https://t.co/hZW7Bxve9T — Michael Follett (@MichaelJFollett) October 31, 2025

It has nothing at all to do with 'starving' people. It has to do with Democrats letting in illegals and expanding entitlement programs to them. It's outrageous and this is the only way to address it.

The Star Wars Name rule is undefeated https://t.co/ifz3TSZobR — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 30, 2025

The “emergency” fund at USDA is for hurricanes and tornados and such to be ensure people don’t die.



But Judge Star Wars name thinks Schumer’s erectile dysfunction is an emergency https://t.co/SazgWJ176Q — Latinx Adjacent Doctor PhD (@TonerousHyus) October 30, 2025

Democrats having a temper tantrum and holding the country hostage is hardly an emergency.

Constitution, Article I, Section 9: "No Money shall be drawn from the Treasury, but in Consequence of Appropriations made by Law"



SNAP is subject to annual appropriations. If there is no appropriation, no money can be spent.



I hope that helps.... https://t.co/T9oV4ueAp2 — Managing Decline (@cehoskinson) October 30, 2025

Someone alert the Star Wars Judge.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



