Judge Star-Wars-Name Talwani Considering Forcing Trump to Hijack Emergency Funds for SNAP

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on October 31, 2025
ImgFlip

A US District Judge, Indira Talwani, is hinting she might intervene in the SNAP funding debacle and force President Trump to use the emergency funds. Sigh. Why even vote for a President anymore? District Judges apparently have all the power. Who knew?

A federal judge on Thursday indicated she would probably order the Trump administration to use reserves to partially fund food assistance for about 42 million Americans in November, potentially delaying a complete cutoff in benefits during the government shutdown.

Judge Indira Talwani of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts spoke at a hearing in litigation brought by a coalition of 23 Democratic attorneys general and three Democratic governors against the Agriculture Department over its decision to not tap into a contingency fund to pay for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in November. Because of the government shutdown, states are not able to access federal funding for the program, leaving millions of people without crucial payments necessary to purchase groceries. The program would have ceased to send out funds to states as soon as Saturday.

“Congress has put money in an emergency fund, and it is hard for me to understand how this is not an emergency,” Talwani said during Thursday’s hearing.

It's really not up to her to understand. It's out of her purview.

It  has nothing at all to do with 'starving' people. It has to do with Democrats letting in illegals and expanding entitlement programs to them. It's outrageous and this is the only way to address it. 

Democrats having a temper tantrum and holding the country hostage is hardly an emergency. 

Someone alert the Star Wars Judge.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
