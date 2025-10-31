Marie 'Spantoinette’s' TDS Tantrum: Abigail Spanberger Refuses to Work with Trump, Lets Virginians Suffer

This is exactly what Democrats are all about these days. All they care about is hurting Trump and it doesn't matter who else has to suffer. Voters are the least of their concern.

Advertisement

Reporter: Would you work with President Trump on areas like job creation?



Spanberger: No pic.twitter.com/82yw7QIXDk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 31, 2025

Well that's a shame Abi, because he IS your president ! https://t.co/f0Vb0ycwFp — Jane-Alexandra Krehbiel (@KrehbielAuthor) October 31, 2025

The Trump Derangement Syndrome is off the charts.

What is wrong with these people? https://t.co/zmSKssKzZO — ウィル (@absentego) October 31, 2025

So in other words "we're really angry Trump destroyed our grifting voter fraud machine so we will take our ball and go home." https://t.co/YZ6liwonAc — Lucian (@h2ofrontsc) October 31, 2025

The Swamp in full effect.

She’s fuming . Look how crazy her anger is . Can you feel it? Stay away . https://t.co/4AVGnOc2xJ — parodyPhillipBroyles (@Broyles5678) October 31, 2025

She is a very strange individual.

Her “Let them eat cake” moment, https://t.co/zXyu9lab1y — Elaine F. Miller (@MillerElaine1) October 31, 2025

Just call her 'Marie Spantoinette'. Snicker!

Says the Karen that’s never created a job in her life. https://t.co/fkh4TeeQy8 — Chris (@ReaganiteChris) October 31, 2025

Notice she's always wringing her hands and has really stumpy fingernails. She's a very stressed out person. Her shoulders are up in her ears. Her voice goes up ( she's not sure of her answer). Terrible candidate. https://t.co/D4TQlUuFQ4 — Ms. JDogh (@JJ82956) October 31, 2025

She's very insecure. It's written all over her face.

When they tell you who they are BELIEVE IT https://t.co/fZMi2idH5V — Sara Blohm (@BlohmSara) October 31, 2025

People like this would rather see their own constituents suffer than work on something bipartisan--and popular--with the President of the United States of America.



Get some therapy for that TDS, lady... https://t.co/kOhCgA5Oc3 — NewsRadio 830 KHVH (@khvh) October 31, 2025

Sick behavior.

Wow. “You don’t work with the arsonist who burns down the house to rebuild it…”



So @SpanbergerForVA what about the attorney general candidate who wants cops to die ? https://t.co/spmwkCd8g2 — Adam Piper (@adampiper) October 31, 2025

Advertisement

Apparently she is fine working with people who wish death on political opponents and their children, though.

So … if she doesn’t work with Trump in some way, Virginia suffers. But hey, politics and party over country, right @SpanbergerForVA? https://t.co/fsNMGqRun6 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 31, 2025

The Trump Derangement Syndrome has rotted her brain.

Come on Virginia! Don’t vote for this obstructionist. She’s low light, low calibration only offering abortions for anybody at any time. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/4G4rXSQ1d4 — Professor Hayes 🇺🇸 𝕏 (@MegalodonJones) October 31, 2025

The democrat platform seems to be "we will let our constituents will suffer because we hate Trump". How can anyone vote for this type of petty, small minded thinking. https://t.co/K6j7TeoKuc — Mia Bella (@Bella94Mia) October 31, 2025

It's disgusting.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.