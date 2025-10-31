James Woods Drops a Self-Awareness MOAB on Gavin Newsom After His '5-Alarm Fire'...
Siraj Hashmi Is Banned by X From Posting Thoughts About Jennifer Welch’s Photo

Marie 'Spantoinette’s' TDS Tantrum: Abigail Spanberger Refuses to Work with Trump, Lets Virginians Suffer

justmindy
justmindy | 12:15 PM on October 31, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File

This is exactly what Democrats are all about these days. All they care about is hurting Trump and it doesn't matter who else has to suffer. Voters are the least of their concern. 

The Trump Derangement Syndrome is off the charts. 

The Swamp in full effect. 

She is a very strange individual.

Just call her 'Marie Spantoinette'. Snicker!

She's very insecure. It's written all over her face. 

Sick behavior.

Apparently she is fine working with people who wish death on political opponents and their children, though.

The Trump Derangement Syndrome has rotted her brain. 

It's disgusting.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ABIGAIL SPANBERGER DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP

