Jay Jones' 'So Sad' Bus Fire Tweet—From 'Dead Kids in Arms' Hypocrite! Bless His Heart

The Winsome Earle-Sears campaign experienced a fire today. Jay Jones apparently felt the need to be publicly gracious (when he is privately ), and sent out a tweet of best wishes.

Advertisement

I am relieved that no one was hurt in the fire on Lt. Governor Earle-Sears' campaign bus today. Hoping everyone is staying safe and taking care after such a frightening experience. — Jay Jones (@jonesjay) October 30, 2025

Aren’t you Jay Jones? Of the “murder your enemies children” Joneses? — Magills (@magills_) October 30, 2025

Maybe he is just against death by bus fire?

Well, considering you wish death on your opponents and their children, this is disingenuous. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) October 30, 2025

Forgive us if we aren't extending an olive branch.

Oh shut up. — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) October 30, 2025

I wonder if you'd feel differently had children of Republicans been on board. — 🚂 Wildest Ride (@Wildest_Ride) October 30, 2025

He prefers them to be aborted or die in their Mother's arms. If his texts are to be believed, at least.

Guy who wishes republicans children would die is glad no one was hurt, lmao pic.twitter.com/cNoG9w4Fd3 — Still Boneless (@still_boneless) October 30, 2025

I would have thought you would be disappointed on missing out on an opportunity to “piss on” Republican graves. pic.twitter.com/z1Vjdkcsp8 — Nancy Knew (@NancyDrewKnew) October 30, 2025

A real missed opportunity for him.

Sit this one out. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) October 30, 2025

As a reminder ...

Can you account for your whereabouts today? — Ty’s Tough Talk🇺🇸 (@toughtalkty) October 30, 2025

That a fair question.

I know you’re trying to feign appropriate concern, but the ratio of course demonstrates how well that’s gonna go over. You really should’ve just dropped out. I mean, you really should never have thought or written those things but… here we (still) are. — AnnaZ (@AnnaZ) October 30, 2025

Wow. That must have been awfully painful for one who fantasizes about the horrific deaths of those merely disagreeing with him. And, the deaths of their babies in their Mama's arms.



Did Miss Abighoul make you post it? Her handler? — 🇺🇸🍊🧡southerngalpal 🧡🍊🇺🇸 (@belleofva) October 30, 2025

Advertisement

He was absolutely forced to do this.

Now let’s check the text messages to see how you really feel — The Rubin Report (@RubinReportShow) October 30, 2025

Release the Kraken!

Weird, I thought you repeatedly wished death upon your Republican opponents (and their children), described your desire to urinate on their graves, and clarified that you weren't joking. https://t.co/rhlBIYpcOX — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) October 30, 2025

Seeing as you dreamed about murdering you political opponents and talked about how you yearned to watch their children die in their arms I’m a little skeptical https://t.co/iuFepv0xVp — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) October 30, 2025

Color us dubious.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.