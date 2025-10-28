Experts Endorse Mamdani's Feasible Freebies: One's a Donor, the Other's a Left-Wing Prof

Zohran Mamdani wants you to know 'experts' think his plans for New York are just great, out of this world and downright awesome!

"Mamdani's proposals, such as freezing the rent for some New York tenants, free buses and free child care, are not only feasible but also build off the foundations of previous New York City laws, political analysts told ABC News." pic.twitter.com/W8vhwMdiSK — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) October 28, 2025

As New York City voters head to the polls to decide the next mayor, the Democratic frontrunner and his policy proposals have been thrust into the national spotlight. State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani has faced attacks by his opponents, critics, Republicans, and even President Donald Trump, who have lashed out at his progressive agenda with labels such as "radical" and "communist." However, when examined, Mamdani's proposals, such as freezing the rent for some New York tenants, free buses and free child care, are not only feasible but also build off the foundations of previous New York City laws, political analysts told ABC News. "Everything he has been talking about has been done in various degrees," Doug Turetsky, the former chief of staff and communications director at New York's City's Independent Budget Office, told ABC News. "There is nothing that is new in what he's proposing, and he's been clear on how he aims to achieve them."

Then, it was revealed who these 'experts' actually were.

One of the “political analysts” is a supporter of his. The other is a left-wing professor.



These are the “experts” they shove in your face to suggest intellectual superiority. https://t.co/W2xPg3Tcgu — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 28, 2025

Oh.

This piece quotes a grand total of two analysts, a politician who endorsed Mamdani, and a university professor. "Experts." https://t.co/OQop4JgbGy — Liz Mair (@LizMair) October 28, 2025

They have been tested in New York.



You didn’t even bother to support funding for your own free bus pilot.



And again, a rent freeze is being paid for by free market renters in mixed regulated apartments and eventually by rent-stabilized renters as the DeBlasio freezes are now.… https://t.co/OCVZnUQvBy — Jay Martin 🏠 🏢🏚️🌇 (@jaymart222) October 28, 2025

Those are the facts.

This is why you never compromise with these people. If you do, they will be back, using your earlier concession as implied acceptance of the justness of their demands. https://t.co/16buEWw7I6 — Crime In NYC (@Crime_In_NYC) October 28, 2025

Recipes for disaster.

Why don’t you identify the “political analysts”…could it be because they are hard core left Mamdani supporters? Of course they are. https://t.co/pLz1kWFSJH — Randy Barnett (@randybarnettttt) October 28, 2025

Indeed, they are!

Nonsense. There is no such thing as free buses and free child care. You’re just going to make other people pay for it. Basically…. Theiving Other People’s Money. https://t.co/F2CW0T7Owp — DJ (@DJEvidenceEcho) October 28, 2025

There are no free lunches, ever.

Denaturalize and deport this Marxist. https://t.co/y8NKWcJoLw — 530Meliss (@530Meliss) October 28, 2025

Best idea!

