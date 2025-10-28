Wired, Wikipedia Drop Hits on ‘Far-Right’ Grokipedia
George Conway’s Lawfare Threat: Targeting the GOP with Vengeance
Hot Take: If a Private Donor Is Paying the Troops, They’re Not America’s...
Oilfield Rando's Genius: Kill SNAP for a Month, Watch Illegals' Foreign Remittances Starve
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Admits Working Families Are 'The Only Lever We Have' in...
Nearly Naked Trucker Quizzed on Ability to Read Basic Traffic Signs, Fails
VIP
SNAP Scams Exposed: From Spam Cases to Soda Swaps – How Taxpayer Dollars...
Jason Rantz: Seattle Democrats Have Been Hiring Illegals as Corrections Officers
Rep. Dan Goldman Calls Canal Street Raid ‘Lawless Terror to Try to Incite...
Gov. Gavin Newsom Desperately Wants to Be Invited on Joe Rogan’s Podcast
Republican August Pfluger Suggests Democrats Staged the Schumer Shutdown to Campaign for Z...
Chuck Schumer Is Still Pushing the 'Ballroom Is Trump's Main Priority' Hoax, Now...
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Surprisingly Calls Out Dem Jasmine Crockett for Spreading ‘Ballroom...
Jessica Tarlov Should Take a LONG Look in the Mirror If She Wants...

Experts Endorse Mamdani's Feasible Freebies: One's a Donor, the Other's a Left-Wing Prof

justmindy
justmindy | 8:15 PM on October 28, 2025
Twitter

Zohran Mamdani wants you to know 'experts' think his plans for New York are just great, out of this world and downright awesome! 

Advertisement

As New York City voters head to the polls to decide the next mayor, the Democratic frontrunner and his policy proposals have been thrust into the national spotlight.

State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani has faced attacks by his opponents, critics, Republicans, and even President Donald Trump, who have lashed out at his progressive agenda with labels such as "radical" and "communist."

However, when examined, Mamdani's proposals, such as freezing the rent for some New York tenants, free buses and free child care, are not only feasible but also build off the foundations of previous New York City laws, political analysts told ABC News. 

"Everything he has been talking about has been done in various degrees," Doug Turetsky, the former chief of staff and communications director at New York's City's Independent Budget Office, told ABC News. "There is nothing that is new in what he's proposing, and he's been clear on how he aims to achieve them." 

 

Then, it was revealed who these 'experts' actually were. 

Recommended

Oilfield Rando's Genius: Kill SNAP for a Month, Watch Illegals' Foreign Remittances Starve
justmindy
Advertisement

Oh.

Those are the facts.

Advertisement

Indeed, they are!

There are no free lunches, ever. 

Best idea!

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oilfield Rando's Genius: Kill SNAP for a Month, Watch Illegals' Foreign Remittances Starve
justmindy
Nearly Naked Trucker Quizzed on Ability to Read Basic Traffic Signs, Fails
Brett T.
George Conway’s Lawfare Threat: Targeting the GOP with Vengeance
justmindy
Hot Take: If a Private Donor Is Paying the Troops, They’re Not America’s Troops
Brett T.
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Admits Working Families Are 'The Only Lever We Have' in Shutdown
Brett T.
SNAP Scams Exposed: From Spam Cases to Soda Swaps – How Taxpayer Dollars Fuel Fraud Across America
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Oilfield Rando's Genius: Kill SNAP for a Month, Watch Illegals' Foreign Remittances Starve justmindy
Advertisement