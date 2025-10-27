The New York Times' Hysterical Hand-Wringing Over Nigel Farage's Insufferably Joyful Rebellion

The New York Times wants Nigel Farage to tone it down and stop having so much fun. They would appreciate it if his supporters would follow suit.

Insidious joy? Wow!

Nigel Farage has always been a master of political innuendo. As a schoolboy in South London in the early 1980s, when neofascists and racists rioted across Britain, Mr. Farage’s favorite prank was to scrawl “NF” on the classroom chalkboards. The joke was that these were his initials and those of the National Front, the leading neofascist group at the time. The splendor of Mr. Farage’s school, Dulwich College, added to the transgression. Designed by the son of the architect that built the Palace of Westminster, the school — all haughty buildings and pristine grounds — surely seemed a world away from far-right thuggery. Yet Mr. Farage has always been curious about the potential for combustion, comic and otherwise, when those two worlds collide.

Today, the far right is once again on the march in Britain and Mr. Farage’s initials are once again all over the place. Now his playground is Westminster itself, where he finally won a seat last year. Since then, Mr. Farage has led his insurgent party, Reform U.K., to the top of opinion polls and become an inescapable influence. His face is everywhere: newspaper front pages, television bulletins and social media feeds. The ruling Labour Party, buttressed by an enormous parliamentary majority and yet anxious about its fragile popularity, cannot stop talking about him. Its leaders repeatedly explain why Mr. Farage should not be taken seriously — a fixation suggesting exactly the opposite. More and more, Mr. Farage is treated as leader of the opposition and even as prime minister in waiting.

Mr. Farage’s success is both a symptom and a cause of the newly febrile mood in Britain. The turmoil of the past decade, with its succession of six prime ministers, had already stripped the country of its reputation for stable and competent government. Lately, things have felt wilder and more menacing. Last summer, anti-immigration riots broke out across the country, recalling the heyday of the National Front, and there have since been recurrent demonstrations outside hotels where people seeking asylum are housed. In September, over 100,000 far-right protesters gathered in London for “a free speech festival” organized by Tommy Robinson, a far-right extremist who has served multiple prison sentences.