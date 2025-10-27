Schumer Scraps the Democrat Party: Johnson Uncovers Back-Room Deal!
Gavin Newsom Tries Snarking on Trump for Doing His Job and Ted Cruz...
Journo Learns the HARD WAY There IS Such a Thing As a Stupid...
John Brennan Claims Revenge, Trips GLORIOUSLY Over Article Listing Point-by-DAMNING-Point...
Was Jeffrey Epstein Murdered or Not?
Hook, Line, and DERP-ER: Stephen King Mercilessly MOCKED for Being DUPED By ANOTHER...
VIP
Biden Trips All Over Himself Ranting About Trump's 'Dark Days' Abyss and Attack...
COWARD! Ed Markey's Reaction to Being Asked About Paying Our Troops Is EXACTLY...
WaPo's East Wing Spin Makes It Sound Like Trump Tore Down Mt. Rushmore...
Charles C.W. Cooke Shows Us How It's DONE When Calling Democrats OUT Over...
NYT 'Journo' SHREDDED for Attempting to Smear Man Who Made Sure Our Troops...
LOOK on Jake Tapper's Face When Arnold Schwarzenegger Calls Out DEMOCRATS for Gerrymanderi...
VIP
Don't Be THIS Guy: Steve Schmidt Calls Stephen Miller the 'Angel of Death'...
*SNORT* Tom Colicchio's SAD 'East Wing' Pic Goes Hilariously VIRAL As X Shares...

The New York Times' Hysterical Hand-Wringing Over Nigel Farage's Insufferably Joyful Rebellion

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on October 27, 2025
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

The New York Times wants Nigel Farage to tone it down and stop having so much fun. They would appreciate it if his supporters would follow suit. 

Advertisement

Insidious joy? Wow!

Nigel Farage has always been a master of political innuendo. As a schoolboy in South London in the early 1980s, when neofascists and racists rioted across Britain, Mr. Farage’s favorite prank was to scrawl “NF” on the classroom chalkboards. The joke was that these were his initials and those of the National Front, the leading neofascist group at the time. The splendor of Mr. Farage’s school, Dulwich College, added to the transgression. Designed by the son of the architect that built the Palace of Westminster, the school — all haughty buildings and pristine grounds — surely seemed a world away from far-right thuggery. Yet Mr. Farage has always been curious about the potential for combustion, comic and otherwise, when those two worlds collide.

Today, the far right is once again on the march in Britain and Mr. Farage’s initials are once again all over the place. Now his playground is Westminster itself, where he finally won a seat last year. Since then, Mr. Farage has led his insurgent party, Reform U.K., to the top of opinion polls and become an inescapable influence. His face is everywhere: newspaper front pages, television bulletins and social media feeds. The ruling Labour Party, buttressed by an enormous parliamentary majority and yet anxious about its fragile popularity, cannot stop talking about him. Its leaders repeatedly explain why Mr. Farage should not be taken seriously — a fixation suggesting exactly the opposite. More and more, Mr. Farage is treated as leader of the opposition and even as prime minister in waiting.

Mr. Farage’s success is both a symptom and a cause of the newly febrile mood in Britain. The turmoil of the past decade, with its succession of six prime ministers, had already stripped the country of its reputation for stable and competent government. Lately, things have felt wilder and more menacing. Last summer, anti-immigration riots broke out across the country, recalling the heyday of the National Front, and there have since been recurrent demonstrations outside hotels where people seeking asylum are housed. In September, over 100,000 far-right protesters gathered in London for “a free speech festival” organized by Tommy Robinson, a far-right extremist who has served multiple prison sentences.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Don't be joyful warriors, apparently.

The most angry people on the planet. 

They are trying to make him seem scary and spooky. Just in time for Halloween, apparently. 

Commies can get away with anything. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

CONSERVATISM ENGLAND RIOTS THE NEW YORK TIMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Gavin Newsom Tries Snarking on Trump for Doing His Job and Ted Cruz DROPS Him With Some BRUTAL Advice
Sam J.
John Brennan Claims Revenge, Trips GLORIOUSLY Over Article Listing Point-by-DAMNING-Point What He Did
Sam J.
Journo Learns the HARD WAY There IS Such a Thing As a Stupid Question Asking About Trump's 3rd Term
Sam J.
Hook, Line, and DERP-ER: Stephen King Mercilessly MOCKED for Being DUPED By ANOTHER Fake Trump Story
Sam J.
COWARD! Ed Markey's Reaction to Being Asked About Paying Our Troops Is EXACTLY Who the Dems Are (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement