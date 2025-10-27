VIP
TV Pundit Jessica Tarlov’s X-istential Crisis: Clueless About Congress, Yet Still on Air

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on October 27, 2025
AP Photo/George Walker IV

Maybe if Jessica Tarlov needs to take to X to ask a friend about this, she shouldn't be on national television being a political pundit.

Since Jessica seems stumped, here is a quick primer. The budget has passed the House. They did their work. Then, it goes to the Senate. For the bill to be 'approved', 60 Senators must sign in. Republicans only have 54 Senators so they can't pass it alone. The Democrats refuse to help unless Republicans agree to provide healthcare to illegals. So, there is a stalemate. Republicans won't subsidize illegals and Democrats won't let Americans get back to work (and get their food stamps) unless they can give illegals free money. Sigh. 

Maybe Jessica will read her comments and figure it out. 

Perhaps they are just really dumb and not playing dumb. 

She either doesn't understand and she's being purposely obtuse.

That about sums it up.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
