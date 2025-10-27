TV Pundit Jessica Tarlov’s X-istential Crisis: Clueless About Congress, Yet Still on Air

Maybe if Jessica Tarlov needs to take to X to ask a friend about this, she shouldn't be on national television being a political pundit.

Don’t Republicans control the House, Senate, and White House? Asking for a friend. https://t.co/QHD2MnfrZO — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) October 27, 2025

Advertisement

Since Jessica seems stumped, here is a quick primer. The budget has passed the House. They did their work. Then, it goes to the Senate. For the bill to be 'approved', 60 Senators must sign in. Republicans only have 54 Senators so they can't pass it alone. The Democrats refuse to help unless Republicans agree to provide healthcare to illegals. So, there is a stalemate. Republicans won't subsidize illegals and Democrats won't let Americans get back to work (and get their food stamps) unless they can give illegals free money. Sigh.

What’s sad is you’re on a major cable news network and apparently don’t have a clue what this is and why you look foolish posting this nonsense…. https://t.co/569MGm8rTZ pic.twitter.com/HeT7ddvM9e — Seags (@Seags1967) October 27, 2025

How dishonest can you get? I am confident that @JessicaTarlov knows that (under current rules):1) the Rs need 60 votes to open the government; and 2) there are not 60 R Senators.



So, she is just lying here to manipulate her followers.



What a total slime. https://t.co/RrOdvGmS4p — Kevin R. James (@kevinrogerjames) October 27, 2025

Maybe Jessica will read her comments and figure it out.

Don't political commentators know that this vote requires 60 votes and that there aren't 60 Republicans? Asking for a friend https://t.co/AgyhSXr4jh — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) October 27, 2025

Democrats playing dumb on this point genuinely isn’t as cute as they think it is. https://t.co/HBGBF1gIDO — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 27, 2025

Perhaps they are just really dumb and not playing dumb.

Democrats are just pretending they aren’t using the filibuster which they claim is anti democratic to shut down the government. https://t.co/Td01zTS8sQ pic.twitter.com/sstl9BFF7e — David Suslenskiy 🇺🇸 (@DavidSuslenskiy) October 27, 2025

Wow! It’s not an act. You really ARE that dumb! 🤯 https://t.co/Sw9UPhiAcP pic.twitter.com/BAD7ewFlQo — On Eagles’ Wings 17 (@oew17) October 27, 2025

Tell me you don’t understand Senate rules without telling me you don’t understand Senate rules.



If Republicans had a supermajority in the Senate this would be a fine point to make, but they don’t. https://t.co/oRH4NCyTcK — Shane Vander Hart (@shanevanderhart) October 27, 2025

Advertisement

She either doesn't understand and she's being purposely obtuse.

It's telling that the current lib messaging strategy right now is either outright lying about how things work or pretending they don't understand how things work. https://t.co/JoGlNpZDsn — Brittany (@bccover) October 27, 2025

One wonders why someone would literally present themselves as totally ignorant of something they obviously know?@JessicaTarlov is being intentionally stupid. She is not stupid, but she is pretending she is to push a false narrative (translation: lie).



The American Left… 🙄 https://t.co/T0jCGoTo1O — ChristopherT (@CBT_91) October 27, 2025

That about sums it up.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.