Jasmine Crockett’s Shady Stock Stash: Green Crusader Caught in Sneaky Profit Ploy

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on October 27, 2025
Townhall Media

Oh, what is this? Not Jasmine Crockett being a big fat hypocrite?! Color us shocked. NOT!

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D., Texas) owned stocks in at least 25 companies that she did not disclose to the public during her first congressional run in 2022, even though she'd quietly admitted to the holdings the previous year as a Texas state legislator. Crockett also didn't reveal the stock holdings once she got to Washington in 2023.

The far-left firebrand's impressive financial portfolio—according to records obtained by the Washington Free Beacon through a public records request—clashes with her image as an eco-warrior and beacon of progressivism. Further, Crockett, a self-described civil rights attorney, was an active stakeholder in the cannabis business—seeking unsuccessfully to open marijuana dispensaries in Ohio—even as she represented, as a defense lawyer, a man accused of murdering someone in a marijuana deal gone bad. Both in the Texas statehouse and in Congress, Crockett has pushed bills to decriminalize marijuana. 

The records obtained by the Free Beacon open a window into the personal financial life of Crockett, 44, who says she supports herself. "I have no husband, y'all. Never been married, never been engaged," she told an interviewer in February, holding up her hands to emphasize the absence of a ring.

The House sophomore's stock holdings include stakes in several corporations that stood to benefit from actions she's taken as a lawmaker and legislation she's introduced in Congress, and others that stand in opposition to the image she's cultivated as a champion of green energy.

Crockett reported owning a sizable stock portfolio in her last financial disclosure as a Texas state lawmaker covering the 2021 calendar year, with stakes in major pharmaceutical, fossil fuel, technology, automobile, and marijuana firms. But the potty-mouthed progressive, who said Wednesday she is strongly considering running for Senate in Texas, did not disclose owning any of those same stocks in her first congressional financial disclosure, which also covered her financial holdings during the 2021 calendar year.

There are clearly different levels of justice. 

And they stood by a guy who wished death on children. Nothing is off the table for them. 

Bingo!

