Schumer’s Shutdown Starvation Spectacle: 40 Million Americans Face Famine—Nice One, Dems

justmindy
justmindy | 10:00 PM on October 26, 2025
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File

If the Democrats don't end this #SchumerShutdown soon, SNAP benefits, basically food stamps, will stop on Tuesday.

More than 40 million low-income food stamp beneficiaries are expected to receive less help with grocery bills — or no help at all — in the coming days.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is threatening to withhold billions of dollars in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) contingency funding, which Congress has already allocated for emergency scenarios, if the government shutdown stretches into November.

This report set tongues wagging on X. 

Clearly, the system is broken. 

It's also very unfair to many people living paycheck to paycheck and barely making more than the people collecting the benefits.

Maybe this #SchumerShutdown will be enlightening. 

The system is clearly a mess. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown.

