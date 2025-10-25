CNN: Pentagon Confirms Trump Is Possibly Illegally ’Funneling’ Donor’s Aid to Military
Calla Walsh: From Cozying Up to Warren and Markey to Simping for Hamas and Iran’s Terrorist Tantrum Squad

justmindy
justmindy | 4:30 PM on October 25, 2025
ImgFlip

Calla Walsh is a very brainwashed American woman who fully supports Hamas and other terrorist organizations. She is also extremely outspoken. 

Yes, she really said there should have been 100 more people willing to kill Israeli diplomats and many people willing to hide the idiot who killed a Jewish couple not long ago. How sick!

NPR has also praised this terrorist sympathizer. 

An anti-Israel activist whom NPR touted in recent years in a segment on "how to be a good citizen"—citing her campaign work on behalf of Sen. Ed Markey (D., Mass.)—filmed a pro-Iran propaganda video from an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps facility this week.

Calla Walsh, a 20-year-old socialist from Massachusetts, traveled to Tehran as part of a delegation hosted by World Service of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, part of a propaganda junket to portray Iran as resilient in the aftermath of the U.S. military bombings of Iran’s nuclear facilities and IRGC outposts last month. Clad in a hijab, Walsh said it was "the greatest honor of my life" to visit Iran, which she said was "under genocidal siege" by the United States, and the "Zionist entity."

So she worked for Senator Markey and has appeared in photos with Elizabeth Warren. 

Crazy how she seems to align with so many 'mainstream' Democrats. 

She doesn't even try to hide it.

Fantastic idea!

