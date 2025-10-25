Calla Walsh: From Cozying Up to Warren and Markey to Simping for Hamas and Iran’s Terrorist Tantrum Squad

Calla Walsh is a very brainwashed American woman who fully supports Hamas and other terrorist organizations. She is also extremely outspoken.

🚨 “We Should Be Asking Why There Weren’t 100 More Elias Rodriguez’s” — Calla Walsh Praises DC Museum Murder



One of America’s most radical propagandists is at it again. In a new clip, Calla Walsh says:



“Like we should be asking ourselves why there weren’t 100 more Elias… pic.twitter.com/cQNWxRp80z — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) October 24, 2025

Yes, she really said there should have been 100 more people willing to kill Israeli diplomats and many people willing to hide the idiot who killed a Jewish couple not long ago. How sick!

American Calla Walsh considers the label “terrorist” a “badge of honor” and wrote in Hamas’s Yahya Sinwar as her 2024 presidential choice. Read about her radicalization from @thestustustudio: pic.twitter.com/newRYsgAnG — City Journal (@CityJournal) October 8, 2025

NPR featured her in an article a few years ago on “how to be a good citizen” https://t.co/Jw124T2Lni https://t.co/7EJpAdiq9K — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 25, 2025

NPR has also praised this terrorist sympathizer.

An anti-Israel activist whom NPR touted in recent years in a segment on "how to be a good citizen"—citing her campaign work on behalf of Sen. Ed Markey (D., Mass.)—filmed a pro-Iran propaganda video from an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps facility this week. Calla Walsh, a 20-year-old socialist from Massachusetts, traveled to Tehran as part of a delegation hosted by World Service of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, part of a propaganda junket to portray Iran as resilient in the aftermath of the U.S. military bombings of Iran’s nuclear facilities and IRGC outposts last month. Clad in a hijab, Walsh said it was "the greatest honor of my life" to visit Iran, which she said was "under genocidal siege" by the United States, and the "Zionist entity."

So she worked for Senator Markey and has appeared in photos with Elizabeth Warren.

Anyway here’s a picture of Calla Walsh with Elizabeth Warren https://t.co/Ecuu1jdMjH pic.twitter.com/qIyxaOxDG2 — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) October 25, 2025

Crazy how she seems to align with so many 'mainstream' Democrats.

This is @CallaWalsh calling for more Jews to be murdered. Openly. https://t.co/iBRARi3y00 — Eli Lake (@EliLake) October 25, 2025

She doesn't even try to hide it.

Calla Walsh isn’t just wildly anti-America; she is a raging antisemite, a Democrat activist, and a deranged climate activist.



"Walsh’s political involvement stems from her beliefs that the climate change crisis can only be allayed if policymakers make drastic changes to the… https://t.co/08YI7Lsz8Y pic.twitter.com/4aEUWyyL54 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 25, 2025

A founder of the US wing of Palestine Action. https://t.co/G7HWpPoEPi — Adam Ma’anit 🎗️ (@adammaanit) October 25, 2025

Two things:



1) This evil woman is absolutely materially supporting proscribed terrorist groups.



2) She is likely working as an unregistered foreign agent.



If the Trump administration wants someone to investigate, she's all yours. https://t.co/jYzBoFKd0G — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) October 25, 2025

Fantastic idea!

