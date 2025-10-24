WaPo Headline on Senate Bill That Would Have Paid Federal Employees Avoids Mentioning...
Mamdani: NYC’s Socialist Darling Rides High on Rent-Free Dreams, While America Gags on His Commie Gospel

justmindy
justmindy | 3:30 PM on October 24, 2025
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Zohran Mamdani may be leading the polls in the race for NYC Mayor, but throughout America, he is very disliked. 

Zohran Mamdani’s “Improbable, Audacious and (So Far) Unstoppable Rise” has prompted Democrats, socialists, journalists, and progressive activists across the country to wonder: What can Democrats learn from him?

Do Democrats need to move left? Do they need to advance a bold, populist agenda similar to Mamdani’s calls to freeze the rent, with public grocery stores and free buses? Or is it his charisma and fluency in short-form video content that drove his insurgent campaign?

Mamdani will almost certainly be the next mayor of New York. He has undoubtedly captured the attention of large swaths of the media and political elite. But there’s just one awkward problem for those seeking to copy the Mamdani magic: Outside of NYC, Zohran Mamdani is not popular.

Over our last three national surveys, we have polled the national favorability ratings of five Democrats: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom, Zohran Mamdani, and Chuck Schumer. When comparing aggregate favorability ratings across our entire polling dataset, Mamdani’s net favorability numbers (minus 13) are worse than everyone else’s, save for Schumer.

People also hate Chuck Schumer. Snicker.

They live in a bubble and think the world revolves around them. 

Unfortunately, just because NYC isn't 'the world', it is a major US city and what happens there does have far reaching effects. 

The rest of America is aghast while they cheer a literal communist. 

Time will tell. 

