Garbage Media Guru Grasps at Straws, Stunned as Tiny X Account Unmasks Maine's Nazi Dem Senate Candidate

Ryan Broderick of Garbage Media (fitting) finds the source of the initial Graham Platner accusations to be utterly fascinating. Graham Platner is vying to run against Susan Collins for Senate in Maine and is basically a Communist Nazi, at best. He has various Nazi tattoos, very bizarre ideas around sexual assault and also lies about being a 'working man'.

Fascinating platform story happening around the Graham Platner stuff. The source of almost all of the discourse about Platner on X right now is an account that only had 70 followers at the start of the week, isn't a real Maine news outlet, and was created in August. pic.twitter.com/s6SMejef3f — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) October 22, 2025

So, the national and local media missed a huge story and a small X account discovered it. Maybe someone with an ax to grind tipped them off. Nevertheless, never say X isn't real life. It matters. This story got traction because of X.

Man, some rando scooped the actual State and National news media to these stories, that’s incredibly embarrassing for them. Thanks for letting me know, guy! — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 22, 2025

See, anyone can be a journalist if they know how to follow a story. Don’t be so sore. — Jay (@OneFineJay) October 23, 2025

Maybe they were intentionally ignoring it. Who knows?

I mean sure I guess you can try to make the story a witch hunt to find the ne’er do wells who put this information out, this information that’s all been confirmed to be entirely accurate…



But to me the story is how there was this trove of stuff on Platner just sitting out… https://t.co/j6pTBstUNj — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 22, 2025

How dare that uppity little X account dare to think they can break news on a major political candidate. They are getting a little big for their britches.

Yes, Ryan, *that’s* the real story here. 🙄 https://t.co/YEoW39HTHI — Faye Hausendorff (@FayeH321) October 22, 2025

The Media is looking for any other 'real story' to emerge other than the actual 'real story' because the 'real story' is really, really bad.

Somebody had the oppo research, made a Twitter account and paid for verification. Could easily happen again https://t.co/7SFb3ti2Bx — Fernando Gallo (@FernandoRGallo) October 23, 2025

I’d been wondering about this. This isn’t a real newspaper and it’s just been dumping oppo on Platner.



What is this? https://t.co/qRxAyNaAux — Conor Rogers (@conorjrogers) October 22, 2025

The better question is why weren't 'real' media sites like print papers or digital media investigating this man?

I think the source is the tattoo he got and kept for nearly two decades. https://t.co/6KlaFSSmHv — Testing (@hungemhigh) October 22, 2025

I condemn all the noticing. https://t.co/31CUlCGqnd — kteemac (@kteemac) October 22, 2025

Please stop noticing reality. It's damaging to Democrats.

Meet Ryan.



Ryan seems to like attacking the source of the story while not attacking the content of the story.



That's a logical fallacy. https://t.co/Pa8L9C6kEm — Tim 🏴‍☠️🏴Decentralize and nullify 🏴🏴‍☠️ (@Tim_The_Sandman) October 22, 2025

Yet, so typical for those running cover for the Democrats.

