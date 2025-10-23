VIP
John Fetterman’s Sanity for Wanting to End the Schumer Shutdown Has Dems Looking...
Texas Democrat Jolanda Jones Makes Throat-Slashing Motion While Discussing Facing Off With...
VIP
Irish Politician Condemns Violent Disorder Following Sexual Assault of 10-Year-Old
Sen. Ted Cruz: Principal Agrees With Teacher Who Mocked Charlie Kirk’s Assassination
Try to Spot the Subtle Differences Between CNN's Coverage of Obama vs. Trump's...
Demolished Dem: Hakeem Jeffries Has King-Size Meltdown Over Trump’s White House Ballroom A...
Teacher at Protest Says ICE Aren't the Only Ones With Guns in This...
Blame Game: Obama Lends His Gaslighting Talents to Newsom’s Gerrymandering Proposal Push i...
Report: Dozens of Children Zip-Tied by ICE at Family Night at Family-Oriented Picnic
Abigail Spanberger ‘Deeply Unhappy’ She Has to Spend a Moment Talking About Someone...
Senate Candidate With Nazi-Linked Tattoo Recruited Socialist Paramilitary Group in Maine
Senate Candidate Covers Nazi-Linked With Another Tattoo and It’s a Mess
What the Chuck? Schumer Says It Should 'Frighten Every American' That the Press...
Canal Street's Knockoff Kingdom Crashed: 9 Violent Illegals Busted, Biden's Border Blunder

Garbage Media Guru Grasps at Straws, Stunned as Tiny X Account Unmasks Maine's Nazi Dem Senate Candidate

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on October 23, 2025
Photo from Graham Platner for U.S. Senate

Ryan Broderick of Garbage Media (fitting) finds the source of the initial Graham Platner accusations to be utterly fascinating. Graham Platner is vying to run against Susan Collins for Senate in Maine and is basically a Communist Nazi, at best. He has various Nazi tattoos, very bizarre ideas around sexual assault and also lies about being a 'working man'.

Advertisement

So, the national and local media missed a huge story and a small X account discovered it. Maybe someone with an ax to grind tipped them off. Nevertheless, never say X isn't real life. It matters. This story got traction because of X. 

Maybe they were intentionally ignoring it. Who knows?

Recommended

Report: Dozens of Children Zip-Tied by ICE at Family Night at Family-Oriented Picnic
Brett T.
Advertisement

How dare that uppity little X account dare to think they can break news on a major political candidate. They are getting a little big for their britches. 

The Media is looking for any other 'real story' to emerge other than the actual 'real story' because the 'real story' is really, really bad. 

The better question is why weren't 'real' media sites like print papers or digital media investigating this man?

Advertisement

Please stop noticing reality. It's damaging to Democrats.

Yet, so typical for those running cover for the Democrats.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.

Tags:

MAINE MEDIA BIAS SUSAN COLLINS X

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Report: Dozens of Children Zip-Tied by ICE at Family Night at Family-Oriented Picnic
Brett T.
Texas Democrat Jolanda Jones Makes Throat-Slashing Motion While Discussing Facing Off With Republicans
Warren Squire
Try to Spot the Subtle Differences Between CNN's Coverage of Obama vs. Trump's WH Renovations
Doug P.
Sen. Ted Cruz: Principal Agrees With Teacher Who Mocked Charlie Kirk’s Assassination
Brett T.
Scott Jennings Tells Lying Ana Navarro and CNN NewsNight Panel the Real Reason They Oppose ICE
Warren Squire
Teacher at Protest Says ICE Aren't the Only Ones With Guns in This City
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Report: Dozens of Children Zip-Tied by ICE at Family Night at Family-Oriented Picnic Brett T.
Advertisement