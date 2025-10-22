Krystal Ball's Hypocrisy: Platner’s SS Tattoo Gets a Pass, Opponents’ Israel Support Labeled Genocide

Krystal Ball, the woman with the terribly regrettable exotic dancer like name, has no problem with Maine candidate for Senator Graham Platner and his nazi tattoo. She just finds it regrettable, but she is willing to overlook it. What's a little 'Nazism' among friends, after all.

For me personally I’ll take a candidate with a regrettable tattoo over one who has steadfastly supported a genocide. — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) October 22, 2025

Also, by 'steadfastly supported a genocide', she means Susan Collins took the very normie position that Israel had the right to defend itself after Hamas killed over a thousand of its people. It's possible she is also referring to the other Democrat candidate, Janet Mills, who has not spoken out in favor of the 'Free Palestine' movement because she has a brain and a conscience, apparently.

So…the Democrats that tried to turn Christian tattoos into a scandal are running a guy with a Nazi tattoo? — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 22, 2025

Yes, it appears the party who went on for days because Pete Hegseth has a tattoo of a cross are not actually people with convictions. Shocking.

Ted Bundy's murders were also 'regrettable' in Krystal's estimation, probably.

When you protect coddled little idiots with Nazi tattoos just b/c they are on your team, you are enabling the people who you say support genocide https://t.co/iTFU7uiCfR — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) October 22, 2025

Actually, you provide 'Exhibit A' for those people.

Imagine that! Krystal calls other people Nazis while defending people with... Checks notes... Actual Nazi tattoos. Hypocrite much? https://t.co/98Hh3nRAUo pic.twitter.com/oGuWQMXdxV — Yeti (@angryalbinoyeti) October 22, 2025

Unsurprisingly, the 'Free Palestine' crowd is fine with SS tats. https://t.co/pf5MvkPzDS — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 22, 2025

If there is a terrible side to be on, it will be the one the 'Free Palestine' crowd is on. Every time. Like the sun rising and setting daily, you can bank on it.

the "regrettable tattoo" is linked to the most infamous genocide, but whatever https://t.co/pGSZpMJ0v3 — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) October 22, 2025

Say it altogether now, 'It's (D) different when Democrats do it'.

Translation: she prefers the candidate with a tattoo celebrating an actual genocide of six million over the candidate who has steadfastly supported a state fighting a defensive war against genocidal terrorists. https://t.co/2Zsk9W5Y4x — David Litman (@dmlitman) October 22, 2025

All of this. Word for word.

He may have a Nazi tattoo but come on guys it's not like it was the Star of David of anything... https://t.co/w49XPbrZ53 — Avi Bitterman, MD (@AviBittMD) October 22, 2025

Or a cross.

“Regrettable” is wild here. https://t.co/zMJT2bCILT — Hannah Cox (@HannahDCox) October 22, 2025

Wild and extremely telling.

