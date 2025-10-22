Krystal Ball's Hypocrisy: Platner’s SS Tattoo Gets a Pass, Opponents’ Israel Support Labeled Genocide

WH Lets Chuck Schumer Know Nobody's Buying His Blame Game (and Uses CNN...
justmindy
justmindy | 9:35 AM on October 22, 2025
Twitter

Krystal Ball, the woman with the terribly regrettable exotic dancer like name, has no problem with Maine candidate for Senator Graham Platner and his nazi tattoo. She just finds it regrettable, but she is willing to overlook it. What's a little 'Nazism' among friends, after all.

Also, by 'steadfastly supported a genocide', she means Susan Collins took the very normie position that Israel had the right to defend itself after Hamas killed over a thousand of its people. It's possible she is also referring to the other Democrat candidate, Janet Mills, who has not spoken out in favor of the 'Free Palestine' movement because she has a brain and a conscience, apparently. 

Yes, it appears the party who went on for days because Pete Hegseth has a tattoo of a cross are not actually people with convictions. Shocking. 

Ted Bundy's murders were also 'regrettable' in Krystal's estimation, probably.

Actually, you provide 'Exhibit A' for those people. 

If there is a terrible side to be on, it will be the one the 'Free Palestine' crowd is on. Every time. Like the sun rising and setting daily, you can bank on it. 

Say it altogether now, 'It's (D) different when Democrats do it'. 

All of this. Word for word.

Or a cross.

Wild and extremely telling. 

