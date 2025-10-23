CBS News: Cuban Man Deported to Africa Is on a Hunger Strike and...
It's the Sanders' Shockeroo ... Bernie Toasts Trump’s Wall Wins with a Snarky Nod to Sanity

justmindy
justmindy | 8:40 PM on October 23, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Oh, that won't win Bernie any friends among Democrats and commies.

Where is the lie, though?

Common sense is no longer tolerated in the Democrat party and the sooner they come to terms with that, the better.

Too bad mainstream Dems don't agree with them. 

Literally, this is just a common sense take (surprising out of Bernie, to be honest), but this will anger most Democrats. That's the place they find themselves. 

Actually, lots of Democrats think illegal immigration is just fine. That's the problem. 

It's shocking. 

To be fair, it was the plans of some really rich guys after all, but the last name was Soros.

Let's hope so!

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
