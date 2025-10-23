It's the Sanders' Shockeroo ... Bernie Toasts Trump’s Wall Wins with a Snarky Nod to Sanity

Oh, that won't win Bernie any friends among Democrats and commies.

BERNIE: “If you don’t have any borders, you don’t have a nation.”



“Trump did a better job. I don’t like Trump, but we should have a secure border. It ain’t that hard to do. Biden didn't do it.”



pic.twitter.com/AJmQMHYoaC — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 23, 2025

Where is the lie, though?

.@BernieSanders is right and more Dems should follow his lead here. If you can’t establish a baseline of common sense on this issue, voters won’t listen to whatever else you have to say about ICE overreach and the like. https://t.co/mj2Pk4mIXF — Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) October 23, 2025

Common sense is no longer tolerated in the Democrat party and the sooner they come to terms with that, the better.

Bernie gets it, and every idiot on the far left and big business center who promoted open borders for years are to blame for Trump's rise https://t.co/QlD748Lbq9 — Lee Fang (@lhfang) October 23, 2025

There’s no reason the labor left should support porous borders.



Historically, many labor and civil-rights leaders were restrictionists, including A. Philip Randolph, Cesar Chavez, Barbara Jordan, and some of the oldest Mexican-American groups.



Sanders stands in this tradition. https://t.co/XaiBo7LgW9 — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) October 23, 2025

Too bad mainstream Dems don't agree with them.

Regardless of your personal opinion, Bernie Sanders is absolutely echoing what most voters are saying. Border crossings are objectively at record lows. And were at record highs under Biden.



Not that Bernie actually offered solutions himself though. https://t.co/WygJN1dZku — Valentina Gomez Stan (🐸 Kermit Era) (@spicy1812) October 23, 2025

Literally, this is just a common sense take (surprising out of Bernie, to be honest), but this will anger most Democrats. That's the place they find themselves.

Bernie is right! Borders are good and we should have strict border security. Illegal immigration is bad, no one thinks that is appropriate. https://t.co/1YRNfZd6Fw — Rotimi Adeoye (@_rotimia) October 23, 2025

Actually, lots of Democrats think illegal immigration is just fine. That's the problem.

Bernie is right.



I maintain that had the border not been "open" under Biden, Trump might not have won. This was a very key issues. https://t.co/AMfeqOsFk0 — MD (@ReaLitY_Siege) October 23, 2025

Hallelujah. Hell hath frozen over https://t.co/mgA5SYqGqQ — Evan Barker (@evanwch) October 23, 2025

Has anyone checked the temperature in Hell lately? https://t.co/u4SR7rwamZ — The Chris Salcedo Show (@CSalcedoShow) October 24, 2025

It's shocking.

Bernie has been very inconsistent on this issue.



In 2015, he called open borders as a “Koch brothers proposal” to flood the U.S. with cheap labor.



Under Trump and Biden, he drastically changed his tune, only to now return to his initial stance. https://t.co/x9McCFpiPe — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) October 24, 2025

To be fair, it was the plans of some really rich guys after all, but the last name was Soros.

lol We're in the century of left-lib humiliation https://t.co/gktVIIo7zF — Blake Nemo (@ClawwsandAwws) October 23, 2025

Let's hope so!

