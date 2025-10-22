Mehdi Hasan's Epic Flop: Spouting Bogus Claims Muslims Built America in Spat with Matt Walsh

Yesterday, we told you about Mehdi Hasan asserting Islam should get to blast their 'calls to prayer' daily because Christians have 'church bells'. Not the same, dude.

That didn't sit too well with Matt Walsh. Who can blame him?

Christianity built this country. Islam did not at all in even the slightest way. That’s why we can have our church bells, you ungrateful little b***h. https://t.co/s7akY4NoBu — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 21, 2025

Welp.

If Islam did build this country, women wouldn’t have the right to vote.



Or drive.



Or work.



Or go to college.



Or have OnlyFans. — Gator Gar (@yalligatorgar) October 22, 2025

Good point.

One in three of the slaves who built this country were Muslims.



They were here long before the Walsh family arrived. You'd know that if you'd studied history but I know MAGA has an issue with studying.



Oh, and I am guessing you don't count slaves as people, or Americans. https://t.co/LztWvC2zde — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 21, 2025

Mehdi weighed in asserting Muslim slaves built this country. Eyeroll.

Then, Mehdi thought he did something when he 'discovered' Matt didn't graduate from college? So what? He's done quite well for himself.

This country was not “built by slaves,”much less the handful of Muslim ones owned by the 2 percent of Americans who ever had slaves to begin with. The vast majority of infrastructure and industry in this country was built by the labor of free men. Every Muslim country on the… https://t.co/wKvHqzq0s1 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 21, 2025

Matt was not having any of it and quickly shot back with a fact check.

Slavery was outlawed by the Republican Party.



Segregation was outlawed by the Republican Party.



DEI and Affirmative Action, both racist policies, were ended by the Republican Party.



Your propaganda doesn't work anymore. https://t.co/FjcOXqeaVZ — Heartland Grump (@heartland_grump) October 22, 2025

Mehdi should go cry about slavery to his friends in the Democratic Party. They are responsible for it.

This is the absolute truth, and Hasan is a diabolical liar. It is that simple. https://t.co/DSHDVfVlEf — Jonathan V. (@vancrusty) October 22, 2025

The vast majority of infrastructure and industry in this country was built by the labor of free men. Every Muslim country on the planet had slavery for exponentially longer and relied on it exponentially more than the USA ever did. Which is why western countries had to shut down https://t.co/xU1gjA2t7b — UltraMAGA 𝕏 Herman Michael™ ✪ (@H_Michael411) October 22, 2025

Islam was the predominant source of slaves.



That does not mean that the slaves captured and sold by Muslims were Muslims.



It just means that Muslims cornered the market source for slavery. https://t.co/67t7yRNjqe — CommonSenseMan (@CommonCentsMAGA) October 22, 2025

And women are still treated as second class citizens with few rights in many Muslim majority countries.

Because Mehdi is an idiot https://t.co/dtVVUpbrjd — Beth Allen❌ (@Grdnsewcookread) October 22, 2025

Denaturalize and deport Mehdi Hasan



The call to prayer is sonic imperialism. https://t.co/6sI86xI8bX — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 21, 2025

Yes, please.

