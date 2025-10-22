Virginia Vacancy: Ghazala Hashmi Keeps Chickening Out, So John Reid Held a Debate...
Mehdi Hasan's Epic Flop: Spouting Bogus Claims Muslims Built America in Spat with Matt Walsh

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on October 22, 2025
AP Photo/Joseph Kaczmarek

Yesterday, we told you about Mehdi Hasan asserting Islam should get to blast their 'calls to prayer' daily because Christians have 'church bells'. Not the same, dude. 

That didn't sit too well with Matt Walsh. Who can blame him?

Welp.

Good point.

Mehdi weighed in asserting Muslim slaves built this country. Eyeroll.

Then, Mehdi thought he did something when he 'discovered' Matt didn't graduate from college? So what? He's done quite well for himself. 

Matt was not having any of it and quickly shot back with a fact check. 

Mehdi should go cry about slavery to his friends in the Democratic Party. They are responsible for it.

And women are still treated as second class citizens with few rights in many Muslim majority countries. 

Yes, please. 

