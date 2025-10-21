Trump's $100K H-1B Fee Strikes Gold: Walmart Pauses Foreign Hires, Proving Americans Were Ready All Along

Finally, some good news on the immigration front!

🚨 BREAKING: In an incredible move, Walmart just PAUSED job offers to people who would need H-1B Visas.



This is because of President Trump's new $100 THOUSAND visa fee.



GOOD! This signifies the H-1Bs were NOT absolutely necessary for Walmart and they can hire Americans. 🇺🇸… pic.twitter.com/K885va8GFC — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 21, 2025

Amazing how companies can suddenly find Americans to do jobs once they find out they will have to pay high fees for work visas.

JUST IN: Walmart has stopped making job offers to candidates who require H-1B visas. pic.twitter.com/5oJdcDhofA — Amanda Goodall (@thejobchick) October 21, 2025

Six figure salaries and apparently Americans can't fill them.

My membership in Walmart+ continues to pay dividends. Keep up the right direction moves @Walmart https://t.co/NaYsWTlA1f — Evan (@MyOwnMartyr) October 21, 2025

This isn't enough, the bill needs to also target H1B visa renewals also. I-140 needs to be cancelled. https://t.co/J8YjZSxj34 — Sunny (@anuragpulivarti) October 21, 2025

Exactly! They need to prove there are no Americans to do this work.

GOD BLESS AMERICA!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Professor Nez (@professornez) October 21, 2025

Hire Americans! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 21, 2025

$100k fee working exactly as intended! — Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) October 21, 2025

Isn't it grand!

What about the rest of the alphabet of foreign visas? pic.twitter.com/jGtEcDybTV — Katynunya222 (@katynunya222) October 21, 2025

Translation: No matter what President Trump says, no matter what President Trump does, he won't get one minute of credit, before somebody is complaining that he hasn't erased 60 years of damage from the DEMS and RINO's. Good grief! pic.twitter.com/VMn4Nscq27 — WatsonSpeaking (@WatsonSpeaking) October 21, 2025

Absolutely. It takes time to undo all the Dem damage.

What sort of jobs does Walmart need to fill that would not be suitable for gold old Americans?



Clearly the big companies were used to manipulating the Visa program to get cheap(er) labor into the US. — Tom Finnell (@d2fl) October 21, 2025

Maybe those foreign workers aren't QUITE as vital to the American economy as the companies who abuse the H-1B visas would have us believe.



All it took was a President who chooses to protect American workers. — Heartland Grump (@heartland_grump) October 21, 2025

Apparently, they aren't worth Wal-Mart paying extra money for them.

Walmart has engaged in lobbying to expand the H-1B visa program, driven by corporate needs for a flexible and cost-effective tech workforce. A 2015 AFL-CIO report (based on 2007–2014 data) revealed that Walmart and its IT contractors filed nearly 15,000 H-1B petitions for work in… — BIG ORANGE SOLDIER (@Big_Orange44) October 21, 2025

So, Wal-Mart fills all their high paying jobs with migrants while the low paying jobs are pilfered to American citizens.

