Trump's $100K H-1B Fee Strikes Gold: Walmart Pauses Foreign Hires, Proving Americans Were Ready All Along

justmindy
justmindy | 7:40 PM on October 21, 2025
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

Finally, some good news on the immigration front!

Amazing how companies can suddenly find Americans to do jobs once they find out they will have to pay high fees for work visas.

Six figure salaries and apparently Americans can't fill them. 

Exactly! They need to prove there are no Americans to do this work. 

Isn't it grand!

Absolutely. It takes time to undo all the Dem damage. 

Apparently, they aren't worth Wal-Mart paying extra money for them. 

So, Wal-Mart fills all their high paying jobs with migrants while the low paying jobs are pilfered to American citizens. 

