Undocumented Duo’s $420K Debt Spree: Shakira, Soccer, and Tax-Free Cash While Americans Foot the Bill

Caleb Hammer has a financial aid podcast. Basically, he brings in people who have made a mess of their finances, and they hash it out for the audience. Caleb is brutally honest and it's generally shocking how naive the people are about money. This week's interview really got X talking.

Bro... Caleb has 2 illegals on financial audit today... Christmas in October. pic.twitter.com/5RKVAJskac — Paul (@WomanDefiner) October 20, 2025

This week's episode was two illegals in the United States.

They have a 17 year old guys. Caleb is calling her a liar about her age. She's really 35. — Paul (@WomanDefiner) October 20, 2025

They have 3 kids and she's a stay at home mom. How much are we paying for this? — Paul (@WomanDefiner) October 20, 2025

Wait? The Democrats said illegals only come here to work as hard as they can. This woman doesn't work.

So he makes 31 an hour, works 55-60 hours a week, clears 6400 but isn't paying taxes. He's currently claiming zero on taxes. pic.twitter.com/6ShAxV2R9a — Paul (@WomanDefiner) October 20, 2025

To be fair, he seems like a hard worker, but can't they find American citizens to work for $31/hr? Surely, they can.

Forgot to mention the first 2 kids aren't his. — Paul (@WomanDefiner) October 20, 2025

Just to give you an idea of where their financials are as we dive deeper. They have no clue what they are spending. pic.twitter.com/4t6JQju906 — Paul (@WomanDefiner) October 20, 2025

They file taxes guys... They know where these people are. — Paul (@WomanDefiner) October 20, 2025

Caleb is trying to explain to her that you have to budget things out for a month+ at a time and she argues that all her friends budget for a week at a time. That is so 3rd world pilled I can't believe it. pic.twitter.com/U5TS1xzlJN — Paul (@WomanDefiner) October 20, 2025

So anyways they own a home and have a 133k in bad debt not tied to assets. These 2 are illegals by the way. pic.twitter.com/MfluS1tc4l — Paul (@WomanDefiner) October 20, 2025

Yet, American citizens can't afford houses.

First credit card up. The entirety of the balance is gifts and travel for the family. How does it feel guys? How does it feel knowing illegals are living the American dream wracking up debt they will never pay off? pic.twitter.com/onvaVMHsSh — Paul (@WomanDefiner) October 20, 2025

Must be nice to travel and buy lavish gifts.

Caleb is over cancel culture. pic.twitter.com/uHCVRYTrrq — Paul (@WomanDefiner) October 20, 2025

12k wrapped up between seeing a soccer match and Shakira so far. pic.twitter.com/bEkqIeXdhq — Paul (@WomanDefiner) October 20, 2025

Wow! They are living quite the extravagant life on the backs of the taxpayer.

Total debt is 420k. The house is 260k. The rest is bad debt. pic.twitter.com/IYcTV2fFXn — Paul (@WomanDefiner) October 20, 2025

They financed solar panels on their house. — Paul (@WomanDefiner) October 20, 2025

So, they are wasting money on green incentives and are illegal. Sounds like the poster children for Democrats.

Caleb cut the show short. They weren't willing to cull their stolen American dream which means others pay for it. pic.twitter.com/8QzmHVLxd1 — Paul (@WomanDefiner) October 20, 2025

These illegal aliens have 3 kids, she is a stay at home mom, they have $130,000 of debt that is NOT tied to their house. Illegals are living large and Americans pay the price. https://t.co/6FK5Q6nMab — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 21, 2025

It's infuriating.

Everyone watch this. And then again. And again. https://t.co/ANA8EHkmXC — Colin Stout (@colinstout3) October 21, 2025

Show this to your friends before the mid-term elections.

This Caleb episode with 2 illegal immigrants running up debt and getting paid under the table paying no taxes and happily on video smirking about it.



Yeah, deport everyone https://t.co/QPQRlfaqdV — Didumissthenews (@didumissthenews) October 21, 2025

The new vibe.

