Undocumented Duo’s $420K Debt Spree: Shakira, Soccer, and Tax-Free Cash While Americans Foot the Bill

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 PM on October 21, 2025
Meme

Caleb Hammer has a financial aid podcast. Basically, he brings in people who have made a mess of their finances, and they hash it out for the audience. Caleb is brutally honest and it's generally shocking how naive the people are about money. This week's interview really got X talking. 

This week's episode was two illegals in the United States.

Wait? The Democrats said illegals only come here to work as hard as they can. This woman doesn't work.

To be fair, he seems like a hard worker, but can't they find American citizens to work for $31/hr? Surely, they can.

Yet, American citizens can't afford houses. 

Must be nice to travel and buy lavish gifts.

Wow! They are living quite the extravagant life on the backs of the taxpayer.

So, they are wasting money on green incentives and are illegal. Sounds like the poster children for Democrats. 

It's infuriating. 

Show this to your friends before the mid-term elections.

The new vibe.

