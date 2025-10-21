Stop Snorting the Parmesan: Hunter Biden Claims Trump Is 'Painting a Bullseye' on...
Tucker Carlson Jumps ALL the Sharks Finding Something Even CRAZIER to Blame on...

Klobuchar’s Pity Party Flop: Posts Sob Story About Early Retirees Big Bills, Gets Roasted Instead

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on October 21, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool

To make a long story short, Dem. Senator Amy Klobuchar thinks American taxpayers should subsidize the medical care of two people who retired before age 60. That doesn't seem to be fair to the people who are 70 and still working to make ends meet. 

Bill and Shelly Gall say they’d be rich if it weren’t for their medical bills.

The early retirees, who are on an insurance plan purchased through the Affordable Care Act marketplace, spent upwards of $20,000 on health-care expenses and insurance premiums in 2023 and in 2024, largely due to chronic health issues and emergency eye surgeries. The couple is on pace for a slightly smaller sum this year, if they’re lucky, Bill said.


But next year, the Galls, who live in Meridian, Idaho, are bracing for their costs to grow significantly.

Based on figures available through Idaho’s online insurance marketplace, Bill, 61, and Shelly, 60, expect to pay almost $1,700 in monthly health insurance premiums in 2026 if enhanced premium tax credits expire at the end of this year as scheduled. That sum — a nearly 300% increase from their current $442 premium — would add $15,000 a year to their household medical costs.

CNBC reviewed the Gall family’s household financial records, including tax returns and health and insurance documents.

Most people in America would concur. They can't afford thousands and thousands to help Bill and Shelley out either. Surely, Bill and Shelley are nice folks. Still, Bill and Shelley can't expect all of America to pitch in so they can be retired at 60. 

It's nice to be able to retire at 58, but if you can't afford your own health insurance, you can't do it. 

Sorry Bill and Shelly! That's just a bit too much to ask!

Not sure why Klobuchar felt this article would help her cause, but from the replies, it backfired. 

