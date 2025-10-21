Klobuchar’s Pity Party Flop: Posts Sob Story About Early Retirees Big Bills, Gets Roasted Instead

To make a long story short, Dem. Senator Amy Klobuchar thinks American taxpayers should subsidize the medical care of two people who retired before age 60. That doesn't seem to be fair to the people who are 70 and still working to make ends meet.

Early retirees like Bill & Shelly will see their health insurance premiums increase nearly 300%—from $442 to $1,700 per month if Congressional Republicans refuse to extend the enhanced tax credits.



That's an extra $15K a year families can't afford.https://t.co/Uvo6sYi7YR — Senator Amy Klobuchar (@SenAmyKlobuchar) October 20, 2025

Bill and Shelly Gall say they’d be rich if it weren’t for their medical bills. The early retirees, who are on an insurance plan purchased through the Affordable Care Act marketplace, spent upwards of $20,000 on health-care expenses and insurance premiums in 2023 and in 2024, largely due to chronic health issues and emergency eye surgeries. The couple is on pace for a slightly smaller sum this year, if they’re lucky, Bill said.

But next year, the Galls, who live in Meridian, Idaho, are bracing for their costs to grow significantly. Based on figures available through Idaho’s online insurance marketplace, Bill, 61, and Shelly, 60, expect to pay almost $1,700 in monthly health insurance premiums in 2026 if enhanced premium tax credits expire at the end of this year as scheduled. That sum — a nearly 300% increase from their current $442 premium — would add $15,000 a year to their household medical costs. CNBC reviewed the Gall family’s household financial records, including tax returns and health and insurance documents.

I also can't afford an extra $15K/yr to pay for Bill & Shelley's insurance premiums. https://t.co/RKTFTksyhl pic.twitter.com/Popz70hRy6 — Jay Miller (@NatrlBornMiller) October 21, 2025

Most people in America would concur. They can't afford thousands and thousands to help Bill and Shelley out either. Surely, Bill and Shelley are nice folks. Still, Bill and Shelley can't expect all of America to pitch in so they can be retired at 60.

So they were getting a $15,000 a year handout from taxpayers so that you could keep pretending Obamacare isn't a disaster?



That's quite the admission, Amy. https://t.co/sx59XD1BsX — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 21, 2025

No pity.

Go back to work.

My family isn’t working to pay for early retirees!! https://t.co/WlEiIxIgyR — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) October 21, 2025

It's nice to be able to retire at 58, but if you can't afford your own health insurance, you can't do it.

Why the f*ck were we giving $1.3k a month to a couple that decided to retire at 50 & 58 years old? We’ll have to bankroll them for another 20-25 years while they contribute literally nothing to the economy, and you’re mad we aren’t giving them more money??? https://t.co/VVIOyko54R — Tiana Lowe Doescher (@TianaTheFirst) October 21, 2025

Sorry Bill and Shelly! That's just a bit too much to ask!

So what you’re saying is the Affordable Care Act isn’t actually…affordable? https://t.co/akaf1uGYEx — LSock (@l_sock1) October 21, 2025

Read the article. This is a couple who retired early and receive $120,000+ a year from their pensions. They're complaining that the taxpayers aren't going to pay enough of their healthcare if the ACA subsidies aren't extended. What a slap in the face to the rest of us who are… https://t.co/vGlw8TbITv — Rob Terwilliger (@RobTerwilliger) October 21, 2025

Not sure why Klobuchar felt this article would help her cause, but from the replies, it backfired.

